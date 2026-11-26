The final week of the regular season in the Big 12 Conference looks very chalky.
Eight games. Eight home favorites.
Will form hold? Or will something shocking happen?
This being college football, it’ll probably be the latter.
Each of the three teams potentially headed to the College Football Playoff — Utah, Texas Tech and BYU — is favored by at least two touchdowns, so they’re the least vulnerable. Everything else is up for grabs, including the always-unpredictable Territorial Cup between Arizona and Arizona State.
Our staff prognosticators, Michael Lev and Justin Spears, are back to pick every game on this week's slate straight up and against the spread. Lev and Spears are joined again this season by Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.com.
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For more on our predictions — plus a complete breakdown of the Territorial Cup — check out The Wildcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
THURSDAY, Nov. 25
Matchup: TCU (+14.5) at No. 11 Texas Tech
Time/TV: 6 p.m., ESPN
Hamm's prediction: Texas Tech to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Texas Tech to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: TCU to win outright
FRIDAY, Nov. 26
Matchup: West Virginia (+22.5) at No. 2 Utah
Time/TV: 7 p.m., FOX
Hamm's prediction: Utah to win, West Virginia to cover
Lev’s prediction: Utah to win, West Virginia to cover
Spears’ prediction: Utah to win, West Virginia to cover
SATURDAY, Nov. 27
Matchup: UCF (+2.5) at Colorado
Time/TV: 12 p.m., TNT
Hamm's prediction: UCF to win outright
Lev’s prediction: Colorado to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Colorado to win and cover
Matchup: Kansas State (+3.5) at Iowa State
Time/TV: 12 p.m., ESPN+
Hamm's prediction: Iowa State to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Iowa State to win, Kansas State to cover
Spears’ prediction: Iowa State to win and cover
Matchup: Cincinnati (+14.5) at No. 10 BYU
Time/TV: 1:30 p.m., FOX
Hamm's prediction: BYU to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: BYU to win, Cincinnati to cover
Spears’ prediction: BYU to win and cover
Matchup: Kansas (+6.5) at Oklahoma State
Time/TV: 4:15 p.m., ESPN2
Hamm's prediction: Oklahoma State to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Kansas to win outright
Spears’ prediction: Oklahoma State to win, Kansas to cover
Matchup: Arizona State (+8.5) at No. 16 Arizona
Time/TV: 7 p.m., FOX
Hamm's prediction: Arizona to win, ASU to cover
Lev’s prediction: Arizona to win, ASU to cover
Spears’ prediction: Arizona to win, ASU to cover
Matchup: Baylor (+4.5) at No. 18 Houston
Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Hamm's prediction: Houston to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Houston to win, Baylor to cover
Spears’ prediction: Houston to win and cover
LAST WEEK'S RECORDS
Hamm: 5-3 straight up, 2-6 against the spread
Lev: 6-2 SU, 4-4 ATS
Spears: 4-4 SU, 5-3 ATS
SEASON TO DATE
Hamm: 59-31 SU, 42-48 ATS
Lev: 58-32 SU, 43-47 ATS
Spears: 59-31 SU, 38-52 ATS
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social