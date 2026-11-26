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The final week of the regular season in the Big 12 Conference looks very chalky.

Eight games. Eight home favorites.

Will form hold? Or will something shocking happen?

This being college football, it’ll probably be the latter.

Each of the three teams potentially headed to the College Football Playoff — Utah, Texas Tech and BYU — is favored by at least two touchdowns, so they’re the least vulnerable. Everything else is up for grabs, including the always-unpredictable Territorial Cup between Arizona and Arizona State.

Our staff prognosticators, Michael Lev and Justin Spears, are back to pick every game on this week's slate straight up and against the spread. Lev and Spears are joined again this season by Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.com.

For more on our predictions — plus a complete breakdown of the Territorial Cup — check out The Wildcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

THURSDAY, Nov. 25

Matchup: TCU (+14.5) at No. 11 Texas Tech

Time/TV: 6 p.m., ESPN

Hamm's prediction: Texas Tech to win and cover

Lev’s prediction: Texas Tech to win and cover

Spears’ prediction: TCU to win outright