It was a problem for Arizona. Arizona had 17 missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus, the most since it had 22 against West Virginia last month.

The UA receivers played the entire game without gloves, because the rain made gloves slick and more difficult to grip the football. Arizona defensive lineman Mays Pese said the UA defensive front “had to make some adjustments, because we didn’t have any grip on the guys. I think we handled it pretty well and the guys did a good job tackling.”

Arizona center Zach Henning, who hasn’t had any snap issues all season, had two low snaps, the last one resulting in the ball dribbling towards Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita’s ankles, with KSU defensive end Wendell Gregory recovering the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown, which gave Kansas State a 28-17 lead with 10:55 left in the game.

Three plays after Kansas State quarterback Dillon Duff, who has taken over as KSU’s starter for the injured Avery Johnson, scored on a 58-yard touchdown run, Fifita attempted to complete a pass to Richardson in the flat for a potential first down, but the ball slipped out during his throwing motion, and KSU recovered on the UA 26-yard line, although Duff was intercepted to UA safety Cam Chapa in the end zone on the ensuing drive.

Arizona struggled to capture momentum, and the rain wasn’t doing the UA any favors.