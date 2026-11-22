MANHATTAN, Kan. — There’s no style points in football victories. A win is a win, especially when it’s pouring rain.
The 19th-ranked Arizona Wildcats outlasted Kansas State, 35-28, in overtime at Bill Snyder Family Stadium Saturday night in Manhattan to pick up their eighth win of the season and spoil KSU’s Senior Day — and bowl hopes.
Arizona rallied from a 28-17 deficit and tied the game at the end of regulation, before scoring a touchdown and using a goal-line stand to escape “The Little Apple” with an overtime triumph.
“I’m super proud of our team,” said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan. “They just kept believing, they kept fighting, they kept playing, battled through some incredible conditions that I think most kids on our team haven’t played in for a while — even some of our staff hasn’t coached in a while. But we got the job done, and that’s what good teams do. …
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“Winning doesn’t cover up the fact that we have work to do still. There were some missed opportunities there, some things we could coach better, some things we can fix. But I’m just incredibly proud of our team for their belief, their fight, how they kept playing for each other.
“We got stuff to work on, but we’re going to celebrate the hell out of this. This was special. Winning at a place like this, that is always hard to play at, you throw in the weather and the wind and the cold and our kids just kept showing up for each other. That is special. This football team is really special.”
Here are notable storylines, statistics and quotes from Arizona’s thrilling win over Kansas State — and a look at what’s next for the UA:
We’re not in Arizona anymore
Rain started to sprinkle in about two hours before kickoff, and it didn’t let up until minutes after the game. No lightning. No thunder. No gusty winds. Just a cold downpour in late November in the middle of Kansas.
Not cold enough for snow, but cold enough to create huddles of players in order to stay warm on the sidelines.
“I don’t know if you saw some of those huddles late in the game, those human-warmth huddles,” Brennan said. “It was survival out there and everyone was in there, it was hilarious. We’re not used to that, but I thought our players kept answering and kept answering.”
Brennan said Arizona did “wet ball stuff” in practice earlier in the week to prepare for the wet and slippery conditions, “literally dousing the football, just trying to get used to throwing it and catching it, carrying it, possessing it, snapping it. But there’s still nothing that gets you ready for having a 350-pound nose guard on your face when you have to snap the ball. It’s just a way different experience.”
“Full disclosure, there is zero way to prepare for that,” Brennan added. “Zero. I’ll talk to (UA athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois) and maybe she can get a sprinkler system put in the indoor (practice facility) so there’s two inches of rain inside. We don’t really get that in Arizona.”
Arizona wide receiver and Chandler native Giovanni Richardson, who caught the game-tying two-point conversion and go-ahead touchdown in overtime, said Saturday “was a fun game” in the rainy weather.
“I have never played in something like that,” Richardson said. “I went to high school in Arizona, so I’ve never had rain games. The rain is a problem out here.”
It was a problem for Arizona. Arizona had 17 missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus, the most since it had 22 against West Virginia last month.
The UA receivers played the entire game without gloves, because the rain made gloves slick and more difficult to grip the football. Arizona defensive lineman Mays Pese said the UA defensive front “had to make some adjustments, because we didn’t have any grip on the guys. I think we handled it pretty well and the guys did a good job tackling.”
Arizona center Zach Henning, who hasn’t had any snap issues all season, had two low snaps, the last one resulting in the ball dribbling towards Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita’s ankles, with KSU defensive end Wendell Gregory recovering the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown, which gave Kansas State a 28-17 lead with 10:55 left in the game.
Three plays after Kansas State quarterback Dillon Duff, who has taken over as KSU’s starter for the injured Avery Johnson, scored on a 58-yard touchdown run, Fifita attempted to complete a pass to Richardson in the flat for a potential first down, but the ball slipped out during his throwing motion, and KSU recovered on the UA 26-yard line, although Duff was intercepted to UA safety Cam Chapa in the end zone on the ensuing drive.
Arizona struggled to capture momentum, and the rain wasn’t doing the UA any favors.
“What choice do you have? They’re not going to call the game because it’s raining,” Brennan said. “They’re not going to call the game because it’s cold. That was something we talked about all week. That was in the forecast and I thought our players handled it great. Is it a little bit different and a little bit unique, to have to deal with that when you’re not used to dealing with that because we live in Arizona and it’s 75 (degrees) and sunny every day this time of year?
“We don’t apologize for having good weather either. When we come to these places, we have to deal with that. I thought our players did a great job.”
By the end of the night, Arizona had enough with water. It’s a tradition for the UA football team to sing “Bear Down, Arizona” in the locker room after each win — water bottles and splashing each other is a key part to that celebration. Most of the team sang without splashing water in the locker room, but “there was one,” UA freshman defensive lineman Prince Williams.
“Everyone was looking at him like, ‘Dude, what are you doing? We just had five hours of that,’” Brennan joked.
Cardiac Cats
The clock wasn’t past midnight like the TCU game two weeks ago — and the UA didn’t need a pooch kick and recovery on a kickoff for a chance to win the game — but Arizona found itself in trouble, down 11 late.
Before UA kicker Michael Salgado-Medina made a 26-yard field goal to pull Arizona within a possession, the UA trailed Kansas State 28-17.
Down two possessions, “the message stayed consistent,” Brennan said.
“Keep believing in each other, keep playing for each other,” said Arizona’s head coach. “The circumstances don’t change the message for us. Our guys kept responding. That was it. Something good happened, respond. Something not good happened, respond. You still have a choice to respond in each situation.”
Arizona’s defense made a critical stop near midfield to force Kansas State to punt with just over two minutes remaining.
With a chance to tie the game, Arizona ran for a 30-yard gain — 23 from Fifita and 7 from Richardson, who caught a lateral pass downfield to tack on more yards.
Following an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Kansas State, Fifita threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah Mizell, who became the first UA player since Rodney Williams in 1997 to score a receiving touchdown in six straight games.
Mizell had five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown. In the last six games, Mizell has 39 catches for 814 yards and eight touchdowns. Mizell’s 814 yards over six games is the most in FBS this season. The Orlando native could’ve had more on Saturday if it weren’t for a broken-up deep ball over the middle in the third quarter.
Mizell “continues to perform at an incredibly high level,” Brennan said.
“He’s the truth,” Richardson said of Mizell. “Isaiah Mizell is the truth. Every guy in here believes that.”
On the two-point conversion, Fifita shifted to wide receiver and running back Quincy Craig lined up in “Wildcat” formation, took the snap and pitched it to Fifita, who threw it to Richardson on a slot fade to tie the game, 28-28.
Even though “the balls were so heavy and so wet at that stage of the game,” Richardson, Mizell and their quarterback found a way to ignite the offense in crunch time and score 18 unanswered points.
“I think that was a great demonstration of how much they believe in each other, because when they hit the field, they were like, ‘Let’s go. We’re going to get points right now,’” Brennan said.
After Kansas State’s final offensive touchdown of the game, KSU’s following drives resulted in an interception, four straight punts and a turnover on downs. Arizona gave up nine big runs (10-plus yards) to Kansas State, but stopped the run at the most critical moment, a fourth-and-1 on the UA 3-yard line.
Arizona safety Quinn Olson’s tackle of Duff, with the help of Arizona’s defensive line, punctuated the come-from-behind win over Arizona.
“It was awesome,” Brennan said. “The defense played their tails off all night. This league is tough. This league is a monster. Every week, anyone can win in this league and anybody can beat anybody. The league is just tough. The teams that are resilient and the teams find a way to keep believing and keep showing and keep fighting, those are the ones that have a chance to finish it the right way. That was a battle, but the way our defense showed up at the end of that thing, to get a fourth-down stop, it’s just incredible.”
Pese said Arizona’s “brotherhood really showed up.”
“These guys never folded, never wavered and I believe that’s where it all started,” he said. “How we were there for each other in difficult moments, nobody was falling off. Everybody kept up and stood up for each other.”
Fifita magic
Despite the rainy weather, Fifita completed 29 of 42 passes for 323 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. The UA quarterback also led Arizona in rushing yards (58).
Arizona freshman linebacker Dash Fifita, Noah Fifita’s younger brother, had a blocked punt to start the second half. Fifita juked Kansas State’s protection wall to make the block. Salgado-Medina made a 33-yard field goal on the following possession.
“That was cool,” Pese said of Fifita’s blocked punt. “He deserves it. That guy works his butt off every single day in practice. Not many people see that, but he deserves everything that he got.”
Fifita has 15 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and a blocked punt in his first season at the UA.
“The blocked punt by Dash was awesome,” Brennan said. “He’s such a hard-working kid. His role varies game-to-game, but he just continues to find ways to contribute. I don’t think that is a surprise to anybody who has spent time with the older brother. Those kids are special. … Good parenting matters. Raising your kids with strong work ethic and discipline pays dividends down the road.”
By the numbers
1: Arizona picked up its first win over Kansas State in Manhattan in the all-time series. It marked Arizona’s first win in the state since its win over Kansas in 1965.
3: Overtime games Noah Fifita has played in as Arizona’s starting quarterback. Saturday was Fifita’s first overtime win as Arizona’s starter. His first-ever road start at Arizona was the Wildcats’ triple-overtime loss to Caleb Williams and USC in 2023. Fifita’s final road start at the UA ended in overtime fashion.
7: Duff’s total completions on Saturday are the fewest Arizona’s defense has allowed since its season-opening win over San Diego State in 2022.
8: Consecutive field goals by Salgado-Medina dating back to the Texas Tech game on Halloween.
11: The 11-point comeback is the largest fourth-quarter comeback on the road for the UA since 2007, when it rallied to beat Washington after trailing by 15. Since 2004, Arizona is 4-100 when trailing by 11-plus points in the fourth quarter, according to former UA football sports information director Blair Willis.
14: Net rushing yards for Craig and Kedrick Reescano. Arizona’s running backs had 12 carries for 14 yards on Saturday.
3,473: Fifita’s passing yards this season, a single-season best for the UA quarterback. Fifita has thrown for over 3,000 yards in three straight seasons.
They said it
Kansas State head coach Collin Klein, on not converting the fourth-and-short in overtime: "Oh, it's brutal. When you're in those short-yardage, goal-line situations, at the end of the day, it's going to be a one-on-one battle darn near across the board and you're trying to get an extra angle or an extra hat going and we miss some.”
Brennan, on Fifita: “Fifita is an absolute warrior. He is without question one of the best players in college football and that shouldn’t be hard to see. His ability to complete passes when he had to, in those circumstances, is unreal. Absolutely unreal.”
Richardson, on Mizell’s growth as a player over the last 10-plus months: “We all knew he can do it. I think he just has an opportunity to showcase it.”
Pese, on playing Saturday’s game in the rain: “I think it was fun. Coming from an island, it rains a lot back home. Playing again in the rain, it was awesome.”
Availability report
Even though he was cleared to play and was active, Arizona slot cornerback Malcolm Hartzog remained on the sideline after missing the last game with an upper-body injury.
Arizona’s secondary for most of the game featured Jay’Vion Cole and Tyrese Boss at cornerback, with Chapa and Olson at safety and Lee Molette at nickel back. Chapa played a team-high 68 defensive snaps after missing the last two games.
UA defensive end Tre Smith was limited and only played eight defensive snaps on Saturday. Arizona defensive tackle Kevin Moorer played six defensive snaps and had a tackle on Saturday after missing roughly a month with an undisclosed injury.
Backup tight end Shane King played 26 snaps after being out for nearly a month.
Up next
No. 19 Arizona (8-3) takes on rival Arizona State (6-5) for the 100th edition of the Territorial Cup at Casino Del Sol Stadium on Saturday night at 7 p.m. Arizona leads the all-time series against ASU 52-46-1.
The Wildcats have won three out of the last four Territorial Cups, including the matchup in Tempe last year. Arizona is a 7.5-point favorite to beat ASU, which is coming off an overtime loss to Oklahoma State in Tempe.
Arizona has a chance to reach nine wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1974 and ‘75. The Wildcats could be the ninth team in program history to reach nine wins — fifth to reach 10 wins, if they beat ASU and win the bowl game.
The 100th Territorial Cup will also be Fifita’s final home game at Arizona. The fifth-year quarterback is 17-7 in home games as Arizona’s starting quarterback — 11-1 since last season.
“Noah is a great man before he’s a great teammate, because it starts off the field,” Richardson said. “The relationship we built off the field is everything to us. … Whatever it is, Noah can get it done. Football wise, he makes everyone around him better. We’re all going to miss him.”
Added Pese: “What this guy brings to the team is unbelievable. I haven’t been a part of most of his journey, but being here since last year and part of this year, I’ve learned a lot from his leadership, how humble he is. Even with everything he’s gotten, he’s still a humble person. His faith is something different and I think most of the team looks up to that. I think he’s such a great role model for this team. He has a great personality, too.
“He’s not just great on the field, he’s great everywhere. I really appreciate that about him.”
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports