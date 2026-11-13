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If things break a certain way this week, we could be headed toward tiebreaker chaos in the Big 12.

Conference leader Utah, which visits Arizona on Saturday, is pretty much in the clear.

But if the Wildcats were to upset the Utes, Oklahoma State were to beat Texas Tech and form holds otherwise, five teams would be tied at 5-2 behind 6-1 Utah.

None of those teams — Texas Tech, Houston, BYU, Arizona and OSU — plays any of the others after this week.

The potential twist comes in if Baylor were to upset BYU. That would put the Bears in that 5-2 mix They finish against Texas Tech and Houston.

As for this week, our staff prognosticators, Michael Lev and Justin Spears, are back to pick every game on the slate straight up and against the spread. Lev and Spears are joined again this season by Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.com.

For more on our predictions — plus a complete breakdown of the showdown between No. 2 Utah and No. 23 Arizona at Casino Del Sol Stadium — check out The Wildcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

FRIDAY, Nov. 13

Matchup: No. 14 Houston (-10.5) at Colorado

Time/TV: 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Hamm's prediction: Houston to win and cover