If things break a certain way this week, we could be headed toward tiebreaker chaos in the Big 12.
Conference leader Utah, which visits Arizona on Saturday, is pretty much in the clear.
But if the Wildcats were to upset the Utes, Oklahoma State were to beat Texas Tech and form holds otherwise, five teams would be tied at 5-2 behind 6-1 Utah.
None of those teams — Texas Tech, Houston, BYU, Arizona and OSU — plays any of the others after this week.
The potential twist comes in if Baylor were to upset BYU. That would put the Bears in that 5-2 mix They finish against Texas Tech and Houston.
As for this week, our staff prognosticators, Michael Lev and Justin Spears, are back to pick every game on the slate straight up and against the spread. Lev and Spears are joined again this season by Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.com.
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For more on our predictions — plus a complete breakdown of the showdown between No. 2 Utah and No. 23 Arizona at Casino Del Sol Stadium — check out The Wildcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
FRIDAY, Nov. 13
Matchup: No. 14 Houston (-10.5) at Colorado
Time/TV: 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Hamm's prediction: Houston to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Houston to win, Colorado to cover
Spears’ prediction: Houston to win and cover
SATURDAY, Nov. 14
Matchup: Cincinnati (+2.5) at Iowa State
Time/TV: 10 a.m., TNT
Hamm's prediction: Iowa State to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Iowa State to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Cincinnati to win outright
Matchup: Kansas State (+11.5) at TCU
Time/TV: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Hamm's prediction: TCU to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: TCU to win, Kansas State to cover
Spears’ prediction: TCU to win, Kansas State to cover
Matchup: Arizona State (+3.5) at UCF
Time/TV: 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Hamm's prediction: Arizona State to win outright
Lev’s prediction: UCF to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Arizona State to win outright
Matchup: Baylor (+7.5) at No. 10 BYU
Time/TV: 1:30 p.m., FOX
Hamm's prediction: BYU to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: BYU to win, Baylor to cover
Spears’ prediction: Baylor to win outright
Matchup: Kansas (+2.5) at West Virginia
Time/TV: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
Hamm's prediction: West Virginia to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: West Virginia to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: West Virginia to win and cover
Matchup: No. 2 Utah (-2.5) at No. 23 Arizona
Time/TV: 5:30 p.m., FOX
Hamm's prediction: Utah to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Arizona to win outright
Spears’ prediction: Arizona to win outright
Matchup: No. 12 Texas Tech (+3.5) at No. 25 Oklahoma State
Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Hamm's prediction: Oklahoma State to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Oklahoma State to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Oklahoma State to win and cover
LAST WEEK'S RECORDS
Hamm: 7-1 straight up, 5-3 against the spread
Lev: 7-1 SU, 5-3 ATS
Spears: 8-0 SU, 6-2 ATS
SEASON TO DATE
Hamm: 49-25 SU, 37-37 ATS
Lev: 49-25 SU, 35-39 ATS
Spears: 53-21 SU, 30-48 ATS
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social