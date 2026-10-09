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MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — The Arizona Wildcats are set to take on the West Virginia for their third Big 12 game of the season — second on the road.

With a bye week on the horizon, Arizona looks to enter the halfway point of the regular season with a 5-1 record, which would be the best start for the Wildcats since the 2014 season — the only time former UA head coach Rich Rodriguez, who's now at West Virginia, won 10 games at Arizona.

For West Virginia, the Mountaineers are still searching for their first win in Big 12 play this season after losing to Oklahoma State and Iowa State.

Here are key players to watch — three from each team — when the Wildcats square off with the Mountaineers Saturday morning in Morgantown.

Arizona

Cam Chapa, safety: Chapa made his first start at Arizona last week against Cincinnati after emerging as a playmaker in the weeks prior. Chapa had two quarterback hits and an interception against Washington State two weeks ago.

Last week, Chapa had a season-best 80.8 tackling grade against Cincinnati. With another test against the top rushing team in the Big 12, Chapa's playmaking ability as a downhill tackler, coupled with his pass coverage skills, could be effective against West Virginia.

Brandon Phelps, wide receiver: One of the greatest wide receivers in Arizona high school football history will play one of the most important games of his career now that the Wildcats are down three starting receivers.