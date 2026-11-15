Added Fifita: "We appreciate the city and the students showing up. They gave us an advantage tonight with that noise and that energy. I'm sorry we were unable to reward them."

The bad

The scene was set.

It’s around midnight, Arizona has the ball and a clutch field goal by Salgado-Medina down the stretch could give the Wildcats yet another thrilling late-night finish.

On fourth-and-2 from the Arizona 33-yard line, the clock ticked down to the two-minute timeout and just before the two-minute mark, the Wildcats hoped for Utah to jump offsides.

Arizona center Zach Henning believed two Utah defenders were in the neutral zone and the UA center snapped the ball to Fifita to draw an offsides penalty on Utah — or make a splash play on a free play because of the penalty. Best-case scenario, the Wildcats score a touchdown or move the ball down the field. Worst-case scenario, the penalty gives Arizona a first down and the Wildcats continue the drive.

However, Arizona’s offensive linemen were delayed to move after the snap and the play was disrupted, forcing Fifita to throw an incomplete back-shoulder throw to Richardson. Utah iced the game after taking over on downs.

Fifita shouldered the blame for the Wildcats’ costly error in the fourth quarter.

"The defense gave us the ball back with over two minutes left to go get a field goal and we didn't do it,” Fifita said. “That's the part that kind of hurts. At the end of the day, we have to live with it and move on to the next."

Brennan said, "In that situation right there, that's my fault.”