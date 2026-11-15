The Arizona Wildcats were back under the national spotlight, but couldn’t get over the hump against one of the top teams in the Big 12, falling to No. 2 Utah, 40-39, Saturday night at Casino Del Sol Stadium.
Arizona’s loss to Utah removes the Wildcats from contending for a Big 12 Championship, which will be the last of its kind before college football moves into a 24-team College Football Playoff in 2027.
As Arizona turns its attention to the final road game of the season against Kansas State, here’s one last look at the good, the bad and the ugly from the UA’s one-point loss to Utah.
The good
No matter which way you splice it, Arizona went face-to-face with the No. 2-ranked team in college football and was in position to win on Saturday, which would’ve been the biggest win of the Brent Brennan era.
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Brennan called Arizona’s bout with Utah “a heavyweight fight” and the Wildcats “showed that we can play with anybody.”
"We went toe-to-toe with the No. 2 team in the country and I don't think there's any doubt about that,” Brennan said. “We didn't get it done and the outcome isn't what we wanted. ... We gotta learn from it."
All three of Arizona’s losses this season are to top-15 opponents. Arizona is 16-7 dating back to last season and five of those losses are to ranked teams; the other two are against Houston and SMU, two teams that are ranked this season.
Arizona was within a possession or had the lead in all three of its losses this season. The Wildcats’ margin of defeat is a total of 20 points this season.
The Wildcats didn’t pitch a perfect game on Saturday, but there were moments of complementary football in all three phases.
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita extended his touchdown streak to 20 games and completed 27 of 43 passes for 356 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The interception Fifita threw at the end of the first half tied his season total from a year ago. Fifita is six touchdowns away from setting Arizona’s single-season passing touchdowns record, which he set last season.
"He's special in every way,” Brennan said of Fifita. “The throws he made, how he stood in there and took shots, how we ran him, how tough he is, what a warrior and what a leader he is. He is everything that is right about college football and the University of Arizona."
Fifita’s top targets were Arizona’s starting receiving trio of Giovanni Richardson, Isaiah Mizell and Chris Hunter.
Hunter had a career-high 119 receiving yards on six catches. It’s the second 100-yard game for Hunter in his five-year Arizona career. The last time Hunter had over 100 receiving yards was in the Wildcats’ blowout loss to UCF in 2024.
Mizell had seven catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 10-yard touchdown with 3:13 left in the game to move ahead 39-33.
In the last five games, Mizell has 34 catches for 692 yards and seven touchdowns. Mizell is the first Wildcat to score a touchdown in five straight games since Tetairoa McMillan in 2023. Mizell’s 692 yards over five games is the most in FBS this season, with the second-closest being 79 yards away.
Richardson had seven catches for 94 yards and a touchdown on Saturday. Since returning from a hamstring injury, Richardson has 24 catches for 355 yards and a touchdown. With Utah in man coverage, Richardson won a one-on-one battle on a slot fade and caught Fifita’s pass over a Utah defender while falling backwards in the right corner of the end zone.
Brennan said Richardson and Mizell, “both of those guys are studs.”
“They're awesome players and they come to work every day, they have great attitudes and great energy,” Brennan said. “At that position, when you have game changers, you're in every game and that showed up tonight. ... I'm so proud of those guys for the way they fought and continue to find ways to make plays late in the game."
Arizona's defense forced back-to-back three-and-outs to start and grabbed a 14-3 lead following goal-line rushing touchdowns by Quincy Craig and Kedrick Reescano.
Entering Saturday, Utah outscored its opponents a combined 103-9 in the first quarter and led the Big 12 with the fewest red-zone touchdowns (10) allowed. The Wildcats had five touchdowns inside the red zone and nearly matched Utah’s season total of points allowed in the first quarter, leading 7-0.
Despite allowing 40 points for the first time under second-year defensive coordinator, the most points allowed by Arizona since the 2024 Territorial Cup, the Wildcats won the turnover battle.
Arizona cornerback Jay’Vion Cole prevented a deep-ball touchdown from Utah quarterback Devon Dampier to wide receiver Braden Pegan, who ranks near the top of the Big 12 for receiving touchdowns this season. Cole’s recovery play prevented the Utes from scoring in the red zone — and the Wildcats converted the takeaway into Richardson’s touchdown.
"It was crazy,” Cole said of his interception, the first of the season for the Arizona cornerback. “It wasn't supposed to be open. It was a blown coverage. The quarterback threw a lob and I just went to go finish it."
After missing two games with a leg injury, Cole played 36 defensive snaps on Saturday.
Arizona cornerback Dwight Bootle II flattened Utah punt returner Mana Carvalho, causing a muffed punt that was recovered by long snapper Drew Nicolson, who was previously flagged for kick-catch interference. After going three-and-out, Arizona kicker Michael Salgado-Medina kicked a 47-yard field goal — the sixth straight field goal over the last three games.
Utah quarterback Devon Dampier’s pitch to running back Daniel Bray on the first play from scrimmage in the second half was behind the Utah running back and Arizona defensive lineman Mays Pese recovered the ball on the Utah 18-yard line. Six plays later, Mizell scored his first touchdown of the night.
Arizona scored 17 points off three takeaways against Utah. There were seven lead changes between the Wildcats and Utes on Saturday, which "really speaks to just our belief, our resilience and our response," Brennan said.
"Just the way our guys responded all night was really special," said Brennan.
Arizona had its best crowd of the season, with an announced attendance of 48,858 at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Due to the game getting pushed back three hours to 8:30 p.m. due to Utah’s travel schedule shifting to Saturday morning following a nationwide ground stop, “I was concerned that it was going to impact our crowd, but it didn't," Brennan said.
Saturday night was the most raucous and engaged crowd at Casino Del Sol Stadium despite the Wildcats snapping their seven-game winning streak since striking their naming rights agreement dating back to last season. Utah had four false-start penalties on Saturday.
"You move the game three hours, our students were there all night, on their feet and never sat down,” Brennan said. “Our fans were rocking. It was special. ... We didn't get it done in the end but, golly, did they impact the whole thing from start to finish. … They showed up tonight. They were on their feet all night. ... It was an awesome atmosphere. It's something we've talked about a lot, how do we create the best atmosphere in the Big 12 and I thought our fans did that tonight."
Added Fifita: "We appreciate the city and the students showing up. They gave us an advantage tonight with that noise and that energy. I'm sorry we were unable to reward them."
The bad
The scene was set.
It’s around midnight, Arizona has the ball and a clutch field goal by Salgado-Medina down the stretch could give the Wildcats yet another thrilling late-night finish.
On fourth-and-2 from the Arizona 33-yard line, the clock ticked down to the two-minute timeout and just before the two-minute mark, the Wildcats hoped for Utah to jump offsides.
Arizona center Zach Henning believed two Utah defenders were in the neutral zone and the UA center snapped the ball to Fifita to draw an offsides penalty on Utah — or make a splash play on a free play because of the penalty. Best-case scenario, the Wildcats score a touchdown or move the ball down the field. Worst-case scenario, the penalty gives Arizona a first down and the Wildcats continue the drive.
However, Arizona’s offensive linemen were delayed to move after the snap and the play was disrupted, forcing Fifita to throw an incomplete back-shoulder throw to Richardson. Utah iced the game after taking over on downs.
Fifita shouldered the blame for the Wildcats’ costly error in the fourth quarter.
"The defense gave us the ball back with over two minutes left to go get a field goal and we didn't do it,” Fifita said. “That's the part that kind of hurts. At the end of the day, we have to live with it and move on to the next."
Brennan said, "In that situation right there, that's my fault.”
"I should've never put him in that position,” Brennan said of Henning. “We had a dummy cadence, so we were trying to get them to jump offsides. They moved, but they did't come far enough in the neutral zone, he snapped it and we didn't have a good answer, so that's my fault."
The ugly
The Wildcats were out-rushed by Utah 296-59 yards. It’s the fifth time Arizona has been out-rushed by an opponent this season.
"We don't want to give up 200 yards rushing," Brennan said. "We can be better there."
It's also the third time this season Arizona surrendered around 300 rushing yards in a game; the other two were West Virginia and Texas Tech — two teams who had a dual-threat quarterback and playmaking running back.
The one-two punch of Dampier and Bray combined for 32 carries for 297 yards and three touchdowns. Between Saturday night and his performance as New Mexico’s quarterback against the Wildcats in 2024, Dampier has nine touchdowns in two games against Arizona in Tucson.
Utah became the second team this season to have 500 yards of total offense against Arizona.
In three losses this season, Arizona is getting out-rushed by a combined 772-168 yards.
The Wildcats have struggled to protect Fifita this season and have surrendered the second-most sacks (27) in the Big 12 this season. Fifita was sacked 10 times in the last three games and was pressured 39 times, according to Pro Football Focus.
Extra points
— Three-star 2027 wide receiver Braylen Ross decommitted from the Wildcats and flipped his commitment to Oklahoma State.
Ross was previously committed to Arizona since May and was one of five players from Crean Lutheran (Irvine, California) committed to the Wildcats' 2027 recruiting class, along with four-star wide receiver Ty Johnson, three-star quarterback Caden Jones and cornerbacks Evan Mack and Jacob Whitehead.
Johnson, Jones, Mack and Whitehead are four of Arizona's top five highest-rated players committed to Arizona's 2027 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.com. Arizona has 15 players committed for 2027. The Wildcats' 2027 recruiting class is ranked 14th in the Big 12, per 247Sports.com. The early signing period for college football begins on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
— Former Arizona defensive coordinator Marcel Yates is Kansas State’s cornerbacks coach. Yates was Arizona’s defensive coordinator under head coaches Rich Rodriguez and Kevin Sumlin from 2016-19. Yates was fired midseason following Arizona’s loss to Stanford in 2019 and was replaced by interim defensive coordinator Chuck Cecil.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports