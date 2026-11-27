The hatred shared between Arizona and Arizona State dates back to 1899, but the Territorial Cup rivalry is celebrating its 100th matchup this year.
The Territorial Cup is recognized as the oldest rivalry trophy in college football.
Arizona leads the all-time series against ASU 52-46-1.
As the Wildcats and Sun Devils prepare for the 100th edition of Territorial Cup, here's a look at the All-Territorial Cup Team — a rundown of the greatest performers in the rivalry's history — for both teams.
Arizona State Sun Devils
ASU OFFENSE
Quarterback, Rudy Carpenter: Carpenter went 3-1 against Arizona as a four-year starter and won three straight Territorial Cups from 2005-07. Carpenter averaged just over 207 yards per Territorial Cup and had six touchdowns and two interceptions.
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Running back, Eno Benjamin: The ASU running back, nicknamed "Tucson's Most Hated," was 3-0 against the UA from 2017-19 and was the Bob Moran Player of the Game in back-to-back seasons.
Running back, Cam Skattebo: The All-American running back had 177 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Sun Devils en route to a dominant victory over Arizona and clinching a spot in the Big 12 Championship.
Wide receiver, John Jefferson: In the 1975 battle between the Wildcats and Sun Devils, Jefferson controversially caught a touchdown in the back of the end zone to make it a 14-10 deficit going into halftime. ASU won the game, 24-21, and went to the Fiesta Bowl. Jefferson's play is known as "The Catch."
Wide receiver, Gerell Robinson: Robinson caught 11 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown in a 31-27 loss to Arizona in Tempe.
Wide receiver, Jaelen Strong: Strong had a combined eight catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns in two Territorial Cup performances.
Tight end, Zach Miller: Even though Miller was 1-2 in his career against Arizona, he managed to catch 18 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown.
Offensive line, Levi Jones: The former guard played left tackle at ASU for his final two seasons and became a first-team All-Pac-10 selection.
Offensive line, Randall McDaniel: The two-time All-American started 39 consecutive games and helped ASU to the 1987 Rose Bowl. McDaniel is a College Football and Pro Football Hall of Famer.
Offensive line, Grey Ruegamer: Before he played 11 seasons in the NFL and won two Super Bowls, Ruegamer was a four-year starter for the Sun Devils and helped ASU to the 1997 Rose Bowl.
Offensive line, Juan Roque: Roque started at tackle, but became one of the top interior linemen in ASU history. Roque was a consensus All-American in 1996.
Offensive line, Steven Miller: The tackle started 35 games in his ASU career and went 3-1 against the Wildcats, including a come-from-behind win in Tucson to cap the 2018 season.
ASU DEFENSE
Defensive line, Terrell Suggs: In the 2000 Territorial Cup, Suggs had two sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Defensive line, Will Sutton: The two-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year was a key cog on defense in ASU's comeback win in 2012.
Defensive line, James Brooks: Brooks blocked two of UA kicker Alex Zendejas' PATs in critical moments — one to force the game into overtime and the second one to seal the win for ASU in 2010.
Defensive line, Shante Carver: Carver ended his ASU career with a school-record 41 sacks and 86 quarterback pressures, along with 225 tackles and 57 tackles for loss.
Linebacker, Mark Tingstad: He currently owns the record for the most tackles (21) in a Territorial Cup, a mark he set in 1988.
Linebacker, Gary Padjen: Padjen had a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter that helped ASU take a 27-10 lead in 1976. Padjen had 16 tackles against the UA in 1979.
Linebacker, Greg Clark: Clark had 17 tackles in a 24-24 tie in 1987.
Defensive back, Jack Jones: Jones is the only defensive back in the Territorial Cup all-time series to receive Bob Moran Player of the Game honors. In ASU's win over Arizona in 2021, Jones had six tackles, a sack, a strip-sack and an 87-yard pick-six.
Defensive back, Damarious Randall: Randall had a game-high 12 tackles, a forced fumble and a 36-yard pick-six in 2013.
Defensive back, Darren Woodson: Woodson led an ASU defense that snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Wildcats.
Defensive back, Keelan Johnson: Johnson had an interception, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in ASU's 41-34 win in 2012.
ASU SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker, Luis Zendejas: One of the greatest all-time kickers in ASU history, Zendejas notched three field goals in a 17-15 loss to Arizona in 1983.
Punter, Mike Black: The three-time All-Pac-10 punter has an ASU-record 9,902 punting yards from 1980-82.
Returner, Terry Richardson: Richardson's 71-yard punt return for a touchdown helped ASU beat the Wildcats, 23-20, in 2005.
Arizona Wildcats
UA OFFENSE
Quarterback, Noah Fifita: Entering Saturday, Fifita has a 2-1 record and a 7:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio against ASU. Fifita, a two-time Bob Moran Player of the Game recipient, set the Territorial Cup and UA single-game passing record with 527 yards in 2023.
Running back, Trung Canidate: The former UA star had 18 carries for a Territorial Cup-record 288 yards and three touchdowns in an offensive shootout in 1998.
Running back, Michael Wiley: Wiley scored a combined eight touchdowns against ASU from 2020-23, including the only points of the night for Arizona's 70-7 loss in the 2020 Territorial Cup. Wiley had 214 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2022.
Wide receiver, Tetairoa McMillan: On the receiving end of Fifita's record-setting performance in 2023 was McMillan, who had 11 catches for 266 yards and a touchdown. McMillan's 266-yard performance passed Robinson for most receiving yards in Territorial Cup history.
Wide receiver, Juron Criner: Criner had nine receptions for 134 yards and a game-winning 23-yard touchdown in 2011.
Wide receiver, Samajie Grant: Not only did Grant have four catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns in the 2014 Territorial Cup, but he also had 176 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2016, when he moved from receiver to running back due to the Wildcats' shortage of running backs.
Tight end, Rob Gronkowski: "Gronk" scored a touchdown in the Territorial Cups he played in, including the 2008 game that helped the UA become bowl eligible.
Offensive line, John Fina: The second-team All-Pac-10 selection helped the Wildcats win back-to-back Territorial Cups in 1988 and '89.
Offensive line, Jacob Alsadek: Alsadek was a part of an offensive line that helped pave the way for Arizona to rush for a school-record 511 yards. The Wildcats didn't attempt a pass in the second half and beat ASU, 56-35.
Offensive line, Joe Tofflemire: Tofflemire was a four-year starter from 1985-88 and was a Morris Trophy recipient for the best offensive lineman in the Pac-10.
Offensive line, Yusuf Scott: Scott, who is considered one of the greatest guards in UA history, was one of the offensive linemen who helped Canidate rush for nearly 300 yards in 1998.
Offensive line, Jonah Savaiinaea: Savaiinaea was a part of Arizona's offensive line that carved out lanes for Wiley to rush for 214 yards in 2022, and the unit in 2023 that allowed Fifita to pass for 527 yards.
UA DEFENSE
Defensive line, Tedy Bruschi: Bruschi set the Division I sacks record (52) in the final game of the 1995 season — and the final game of Bruschi's prolific UA career.
Defensive line, Joe Salave'a: Salave'a had an 8-yard fumble return for a touchdown to help beat ASU, 31-28, in Tempe.
Defensive line, Rob Waldrop: The College Football Hall of Famer went 2-2 against ASU from 1990-93.
Defensive line, Joe Drake: The nose tackle had two safeties in the 1982 Territorial Cup.
Linebacker, Scooby Wright III: In arguably the most historic defensive season by a Wildcat, Wright had 13 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in the 42-35 win — a victory that clinched the Pac-12 South title for the UA.
Linebacker, Marcus Bell: In the 1998 and '99 Territorial Cups, Bell had a combined 41 tackles.
Linebacker, Lance Briggs: The NFL star ended his UA career with a 15-tackle performance against ASU.
Defensive back, Chuck Cecil: Cecil's 106-yard interception return for a touchdown against ASU in the 1986 Territorial Cup is one of the most celebrated plays in UA football history. The win over ASU in '86 was the Sun Devils' only loss of the season.
Defensive back, James DeBow: The running back-converted-safety made a critical tackle of ASU fullback Channing Williams at the goal line and had an interception in Arizona's 34-17 win in 1986.
Defensive back, Darryl Lewis: Lewis forced and recovered a fumble inside the UA 10-yard line in the 28-10 win in Tempe.
Defensive back, Chris McAlister: The All-American had two blocked punts in as many years, along with an interception in 1998.
UA SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker, Max Zendejas: Zendejas went 4-0 against ASU and made a game-winning 45-yard field goal as time expired in 1983, with his brother Luis Zendejas kicking for ASU. Max Zendejas is one of the top special teams performers in Territorial Cup history.
Punter, Danny Baugher: Before Baugher went down with a season-ending knee injury, he averaged 48.8 yards per punt in his final Territorial Cup.
Returner, Mike Thomas: Thomas had a 52-yard punt return for a touchdown in Arizona's 31-10 win over ASU, securing the Wildcats' bowl berth and ending their 10-year bowl drought.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports