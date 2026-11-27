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The hatred shared between Arizona and Arizona State dates back to 1899, but the Territorial Cup rivalry is celebrating its 100th matchup this year.

The Territorial Cup is recognized as the oldest rivalry trophy in college football.

Arizona leads the all-time series against ASU 52-46-1.

As the Wildcats and Sun Devils prepare for the 100th edition of Territorial Cup, here's a look at the All-Territorial Cup Team — a rundown of the greatest performers in the rivalry's history — for both teams.

Arizona State Sun Devils

ASU OFFENSE

Quarterback, Rudy Carpenter: Carpenter went 3-1 against Arizona as a four-year starter and won three straight Territorial Cups from 2005-07. Carpenter averaged just over 207 yards per Territorial Cup and had six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Running back, Eno Benjamin: The ASU running back, nicknamed "Tucson's Most Hated," was 3-0 against the UA from 2017-19 and was the Bob Moran Player of the Game in back-to-back seasons.

Running back, Cam Skattebo: The All-American running back had 177 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Sun Devils en route to a dominant victory over Arizona and clinching a spot in the Big 12 Championship.