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The Arizona Wildcats are underdogs at home for the first time this season.

No. 22 Arizona opened up as a 1.5-point underdog for its highly anticipated battle with the third-ranked Utah Saturday in Tucson. The over/under for total points is 51.5.

Arizona is 3-6 against the spread this season, while Utah is 8-1.

Arizona is 21-26-2 all-time against Utah. Arizona won its last two meetings against Utah, including the program's first official Big 12 game — a 23-10 victory over the 10th-ranked Utes in Salt Lake City in 2024.

The last time Arizona faced Utah in Tucson was the Wildcats and Utes' last season in the Pac-12 in 2023, when Arizona routed Utah 42-18 for the final home game of the season.

Utah is coming off a 28-20 win over ninth-ranked BYU in the “Holy War.” The Utes are led by first-year head coach Morgan Scalley and the quarterback tandem of Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin. The Utes have the fourth-best offense and fourth-best defense in the Big 12.

Arizona — with the fifth-best offense and the third-best defense in the Big 12 — recently beat TCU, 29-28, in thrilling fashion Friday night in Tucson.