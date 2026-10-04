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As Week 5 of college football came to a close, I had Wildcats on my mind.

Northwestern? Yeah, those Wildcats deserve to be ranked. (Note: NU is my alma mater.)

Kentucky? Absolutely yes. I frankly have no idea why those Wildcats aren’t ranked by the AP while so many other SEC teams are. Basketball-school bias?

And then there’s Arizona. Impressive win by those Wildcats late Saturday night over Cincinnati. Are they Top 25-worthy? Not quite. Not yet.

Here are more thoughts on the various Cats and other notes from this week’s Top Five (plus five):

— Northwestern gave Indiana all it could handle in Week 4. Curt Cignetti insisted it was more about NU being good than Indiana being just OK. Then the Wildcats pulverized Penn State, rushing for more than 400 yards. Welcome to the Top 25, Northwestern.

— Kentucky beat South Carolina in overtime to improve to 4-1 — the same record as the clump of SEC teams ahead of them in the AP and Coaches’ polls (more on that clump shortly). Kentucky also has a road win over Texas A&M, which isn’t all that … but still. Yes, I know, Kentucky got blown out at home by Alabama. But so did Mississippi State (AP No. 17). And Bama might just be a wagon.