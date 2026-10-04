As Week 5 of college football came to a close, I had Wildcats on my mind.
Northwestern? Yeah, those Wildcats deserve to be ranked. (Note: NU is my alma mater.)
Kentucky? Absolutely yes. I frankly have no idea why those Wildcats aren’t ranked by the AP while so many other SEC teams are. Basketball-school bias?
And then there’s Arizona. Impressive win by those Wildcats late Saturday night over Cincinnati. Are they Top 25-worthy? Not quite. Not yet.
Here are more thoughts on the various Cats and other notes from this week’s Top Five (plus five):
— Northwestern gave Indiana all it could handle in Week 4. Curt Cignetti insisted it was more about NU being good than Indiana being just OK. Then the Wildcats pulverized Penn State, rushing for more than 400 yards. Welcome to the Top 25, Northwestern.
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— Kentucky beat South Carolina in overtime to improve to 4-1 — the same record as the clump of SEC teams ahead of them in the AP and Coaches’ polls (more on that clump shortly). Kentucky also has a road win over Texas A&M, which isn’t all that … but still. Yes, I know, Kentucky got blown out at home by Alabama. But so did Mississippi State (AP No. 17). And Bama might just be a wagon.
— Arizona looked great Saturday night. Truly. The Wildcats dominated the Bearcats every which way. UA’s résumé just isn’t quite as strong as the other teams I placed in the bottom five. So Arizona is in the First Five Out … with a real chance to move up with a win at West Virginia this Saturday.
— About that SEC clump … what a mess. Ole Miss beat LSU. But then Ole Miss got blown out by Florida. And then Florida got blown out by Missouri. I put LSU at the top because the Tigers’ lone loss was a one-score game on the road. Then … Mississippi State. How is that possible after a 56-23 loss to Alabama? Well, if you take a step back and mitigate recency bias, you’ll see a 38-13 road win over Minnesota (which just beat Michigan), a road win over South Carolina and a home win over Missouri. Again, heck of a résumé.
— I spent way too much time figuring out No. 25. Looked at a bunch of metrics. Landed on Wake Forest. Easily could have gone with Wisconsin or Minnesota. They’re in the First Five Out. So is formerly ranked USC, which continues to underwhelm. And I dropped SMU out entirely after another meh performance.
1. Miami (previous ranking: 1)
Record: 5-0 (3-0 ACC)
Last week: defeated Clemson 41-13
This week: idle
2. Texas (2)
Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Last week: idle
This week: at Oklahoma, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
3. Ohio State (4)
Record: 4-1 (2-0 Big Ten)
Last week: defeated Iowa 31-14
This week: vs. Maryland, 1:15 p.m. Saturday
4. Alabama (6)
Record: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)
Last week: defeated Mississippi State 56-23
This week: vs. Georgia, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
5. Notre Dame (3)
Record: 5-0
Last week: defeated North Carolina 37-26
This week: vs. Stanford, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
6. Georgia (5)
Record: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)
Last week: defeated Vanderbilt 38-14
This week: at Alabama, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
7. Indiana (8)
Record: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)
Last week: defeated Rutgers 47-15
This week: at Nebraska, 9 a.m. Saturday
8. BYU (7)
Record: 4-0 (2-0 Big 12)
Last week: defeated TCU 17-10
This week: vs. Iowa State, 7:15 p.m. Friday
9. UCLA (12)
Record: 4-0 (2-0 Big Ten)
Last week: idle
This week: at Oregon, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
10. LSU (11)
Record: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
Last week: defeated McNeese State 63-14
This week: at Kentucky, 4 p.m. Saturday
11. Mississippi State (15)
Record: 4-1 (2-1 SEC)
Last week: lost to Alabama 56-23
This week: idle
12. Kentucky (24)
Record: 4-1 (2-1 SEC)
Last week: defeated South Carolina 35-34 (OT)
This week: vs. LSU, 4 p.m. Saturday
13. Missouri (NR)
Record: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
Last week: defeated Florida 45-17
This week: vs. Texas A&M, 9 a.m. Saturday
14. Florida (9)
Record: 4-1 (2-1 SEC)
Last week: lost to Missouri 45-17
This week: vs. South Carolina, 9:45 a.m. Saturday
15. Ole Miss (10)
Record: 3-1 (1-1 SEC)
Last week: idle
This week: at Vanderbilt, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
16. Texas Tech (14)
Record: 5-0 (2-0 Big 12)
Last week: defeated Colorado 29-7
This week: idle
17. Tennessee (13)
Record: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
Last week: defeated Auburn 24-14
This week: at Arkansas, 1:15 p.m. Saturday
18. Oklahoma State (16)
Record: 3-1 (1-1 Big 12)
Last week: idle
This week: vs. UCF, 9 a.m. Saturday
19. Oregon (17)
Record: 3-1 (1-0 Big Ten)
Last week: idle
This week: vs. UCLA, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
20. Utah (19)
Record: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)
Last week: idle
This week: vs. Kansas, 7:15 p.m. Saturday
21. Northwestern (NR)
Record: 3-1 (1-1 Big Ten)
Last week: defeated Penn State 34-13
This week: vs. Ball State, 9:30 a.m. Saturday
22. Boise State (22)
Record: 4-1 (1-0 Pac-12)
Last week: defeated Utah State 37-18
This week: at Fresno State, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
23. Iowa (20)
Record: (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten)
Last week: lost to Ohio State 31-14
This week: at Washington, 6 p.m. Friday
24. Houston (18)
Record: 4-1 (1-1 Big 12)
Last week: defeated UCF 27-17
This week: at Kansas State, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
25. Wake Forest (First Five Out)
Record: 4-1 (2-1 ACC)
Last week: defeated Stanford 57-3
This week: at North Carolina State, 9 a.m. Saturday
First five out (in alphabetical order): Arizona, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, USC, Wisconsin
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social