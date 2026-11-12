The No. 23-ranked Arizona Wildcats host the No. 2 Utah Utes for the most anticipated home game of the Brent Brennan era.
No. 2 Utah (9-0) vs. No. 23 Arizona (7-2)
When: 5:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Casino Del Sol Stadium
TV: FOX
Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM, 92.5-FM (Spanish)
Point spread, over/under (via Action Network): Arizona +2.5, 54.5 points
Utah Utes
2026 record: 9-0 (6-0 Big 12)
WHEN UTAH IS ON OFFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
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WR | 7 | Braden Pegan | 6-3 | 210 | 5th
TE | 89 | Noah Bennee | 6-4 | 240 | Sr.
LT | 76 | Zereoue Williams | 6-8 | 305 | 5th
LG | 75 | Roger Alderman | 6-4 | 302 | Sr.
C | 79 | Alex Harrison | 6-5 | 309 | 5th
RG | 74 | Keith Olson | 6-6 | 307 | Sr.
RT | 73 | Cedric Jefferson | 6-5 | 300 | Jr.
WR | 2 | Creed Whittemore | 5-11 | 182 | Sr.
WR | 11 | Ricky Johnson | 6-2 | 185 | So.
QB | 4 | Devon Dampier | 5-11 | 210 | Sr.
RB | 1 | Wayshawn Parker | 5-10 | 205 | Jr.
WHEN UTAH IS ON DEFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
DE | 8 | Ethan Day | 6-4 | 250 | Sr.
DT | 45 | Pupu Sepulona | 6-2 | 298 | So.
DT | 90 | Jireh Moe | 6-0 | 280 | So.
DE | 15 | Lance Holtzclaw | 6-3 | 245 | 5th
LB | 7 | Johnathan Hall | 6-1 | 226 | Sr.
LB | 10 | Trey Reynolds | 6-1 | 231 | 5th
LB | 83 | Elijah Ellis | 6-2 | 225 | Jr.
CB | 9 | Elijah Davis | 6-0 | 185 | 5th
SS | 23 | Jackson Bennee | 6-2 | 190 | Jr.
FS | 1 | Rabbit Evans | 6-1 | 205 | 5th
CB | 11 | Elijah Reed | 6-3 | 200 | Sr.
UTAH 2026 SCHEDULE
August
29 | NORTH CAROLINA | L, 15-10 (Ireland)
September
3 | IDAHO^ | W, 66-14
12 | ARKANSAS | W, 43-10
19 | UTAH STATE | W, 33-0
26 | at Iowa State | W, 31-17
October
10 | KANSAS | W, 41-24
17 | at Colorado | W, 27-24
24 | No. 14 HOUSTON | W, 21-13
31 | at Cincinnati | W, 49-25
November
7 | No. 9 BYU | W, 28-20
14 | at No. 23 Arizona | 5:30 p.m., FOX
21 | at TCU | TBD
27 | WEST VIRGINIA* | 7 p.m.
Home games in Bold; *= Friday game; ^=Thursday game
UTAH 2026 STATS
PASSING
[Name | Comp-Att-INT | Yards | TDs | Long]
Dampier | 172-253-1 | 2,053 | 20 | 59
Ficklin | 11-20-0 | 192 | 2 | 36
RUSHING
[Name | Carries | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Parker | 123 | 762 | 9 | 6.2 | 84.7
Dampier | 102 | 482 | 7 | 4.7 | 53.6
Bray | 32 | 237 | 2 | 7.4 | 26.3
Ficklin | 28 | 174 | 1 | 6.2 | 19.3
RECEIVING
[Name | Rec. | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Pegan | 44 | 591 | 8 | 13.4 | 65.7
Whittemore | 22 | 351 | 0 | 16 | 39
Bennee | 19 | 295 | 3 | 15.5 | 32.8
Parker | 29 | 269 | 4 | 9.3 | 29.9
Johnson | 18 | 266 | 1 | 14.8 | 29.6
DEFENSE
[Name | Tackles | Sacks | INTs | FR | FF]
Reynolds | 54 | 0 | 2 | 0 | 0
Hall | 48 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 0
Evans | 40 | 1 | 2 | 2 | 0
Bennee | 39 | 1 | 2 | 0 | 1
Ritchie | 39 | 1 | 1 | 0 | 0
Arizona Wildcats
2026 Record: 7-2 (4-2 Big 12)
WHEN ARIZONA IS ON OFFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
WR | 18 | Brandon Phelps | 6-3 | 207 | Jr.
LT | 73 | Matthew Lado | 6-6 | 320 | Jr.
LG | 59 | Rhino Tapa’atoutai | 6-5 | 320 | Sr.
C | 58 | Zach Henning | 6-4 | 310 | Sr.
RG | 63 | Alexander Doost | 6-7 | 335 | Sr.
RT | 71 | Tristan Bounds | 6-8 | 320 | 6th
TE | 87 | Tyler Powell | 6-7 | 245 | 5th
WR | 5 | Gio Richardson | 5-10 | 180 | So.
WR | 17 | Isaiah Mizell | 6-1 | 170 | So.
QB | 1 | Noah Fifita | 5-10 | 190 | 5th
RB | 3 | Kedrick Reescano | 6-0 | 215 | Sr.
WHEN ARIZONA IS ON DEFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
DL | 3 | Tre Smith | 6-5 | 265 | 6th
DL | 95 | Leroy Palu | 6-3 | 295 | Sr.
DL | 99 | Mays Pese | 6-3 | 290 | So.
LB | 7 | Chase Kennedy | 6-3 | 235 | 5th
LB | 6 | Taye Brown | 6-2 | 230 | Sr.
LB | 48 | Cooper Blomstrom | 6-2 | 245 | Sr.
NB | 20 | Dajon Hinton | 5-10 | 185 | So.
CB | 12 | Dwight Bootle | 5-9 | 175 | Sr.
CB | 9 | Tyrese Boss | 5-11 | 185 | Jr.
BS | 23 | Lee Molette III | 6-1 | 195 | 5th
FS | 35 | Quinn Olson | 6-3 | 205 | Jr.
UA 2026 SCHEDULE
September
5 | NORTHERN ARIZONA | W, 35-7
12 | at No. 15 BYU | L, 28-17
19 | NORTHERN ILLINOIS | W, 42-17
26 | at Washington State | W, 34-24
October
3 | CINCINNATI | W, 34-7
10 | at West Virginia | W, 52-31
24 | IOWA STATE | W, 39-3
31 | at No. 13 Texas Tech | L, 34-26
November
6 | TCU* | W, 29-28
14 | No. 2 UTAH | 5:30 p.m., FOX
21 | at Kansas State | TBD
28 | ARIZONA STATE | TBD
Home games in Bold; *=Friday game
UA 2026 STATS
PASSING
[Name | Comp-Att-INT | Yards | TDs | Long]
Fifita | 224-307-5 | 2,794 | 21 | 94
Anderson | 10-15-2 | 112 | 0 | 32
RUSHING
[Name | Carries | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Reescano | 99 | 373 | 7 | 3.8 | 41.4
Roberts | 43 | 284 | 2 | 6.6 | 35.5
Craig | 41 | 264 | 2 | 6.4 | 29.3
Fifita | 68 | 135 | 4 | 2 | 15
RECEIVING
[Name | Rec. | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Mizell | 40 | 753 | 7 | 18.8 | 83.7
Richardson | 33 | 448 | 0 | 13.6 | 89.6
Spivey | 22 | 314 | 4 | 14.3 | 62.8
Phelps | 23 | 291 | 3 | 12.7 | 32.3
Hunter | 17 | 207 | 1 | 12.2 | 29.6
DEFENSE
[Name | Tackles | Sacks | INTs | FR | FF]
Brown | 57 | 0.5 | 0 | 1 | 0
Hartzog | 39 | 0.5 | 0 | 0 | 0
Chapa | 38 | 0 | 1 | 0 | 1
Molette | 38 | 0 | 0 | 1 | 0
Blomstrom | 36 | 2.5 | 0 | 0 | 1
Head to Head
24 Quincy Craig vs. 10 Trey Reynolds
The Arizona running back is third in rushing yards for the Wildcats this season, but Craig has shown high value in other areas, like pass-catching and pass-blocking. Craig had an important role in Arizona's come-from-behind win over TCU, diving and hauling in a 15-yard catch in the end zone to bring the deficit to 28-26. Craig received a 76.5 pass-blocking grade on PFF for the TCU game.
The Queen Creek native signed with Utah's 2021 recruiting class as a three-star linebacker. Former Arizona defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads, who coached under Kevin Sumlin, tried recruiting Reynolds to the UA. Reynolds played for the Utes in 2021 before serving a two-year LDS mission in Nashville. Reynolds returned to the Utes in 2024 and is a leader of Morgan Scalley's defense.
7 Chase Kennedy vs. 15 Byrd Ficklin
With Arizona's defensive secondary in question due to a number of injuries — like cornerback Jay'Vion Cole, safeties Cam Chapa and Quinn Olson and slot cornerback Malcolm Hartzog — Saturday will be a test for Arizona's front six, including Kennedy, who played two seasons at Utah in 2022 and '23. Kennedy has 15 stops at the line of scrimmage this season, per PFF.
Rather than following head coach Kyle Whittingham to Michigan or entering the transfer portal, the second-year Ficklin stayed at Utah and has been the other component of Utah's two-quarterback system, albeit Devon Dampier is the starting quarterback and primary passer. The left-handed Ficklin's athleticism and dual-threat abilities give Utah a wrinkle on offense.
When Utah has the ball …
Utah's offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven and quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson worked for Arizona head coach Brent Brennan at San Jose State. Brennan's former assistants have put together one of the most creative and effective offenses in the Big 12, a unit that uses two defensive tackles — 317-pound Semi Taulanga and Sione Motuapuaka — as tight ends and fullbacks.
When Arizona has the ball …
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita has developed a highly effective connection with the receiver tandem of Isaiah Mizell and Giovanni Richardson, a sophomore tandem that has a combined 77 catches, 1,201 yards and seven touchdowns this season — Mizell with all of the touchdowns. Taking care of the ball is imperative for Fifita against a defense that is tops in the Big 12 in interceptions.
College Football 27 prediction: UA 26, Utah 21
Arizona took a 23-14 lead in the early moments of the fourth quarter following a 51-yard field goal by kicker Michael Salgado-Medina, who made two field goals earlier in the game. Salgado-Medina made his fourth field goal on Arizona's second-to-last drive of the game and the Wildcats led 26-14.
Arizona wide receiver Isaiah Mizell had six catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns, including a 56-yard score on a slant route on fourth-and-2 on Arizona's opening drive.
Despite Utah getting within a possession, Arizona picked up three first downs on its final drive and forced Utah to burn all of its timeouts. After Arizona punter Chase Ridley pinned the Utes on the 1-yard line, Utah had 30 seconds to go to the length of the field. Utah ran out of time. Wildcats win.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports