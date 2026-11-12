When Utah has the ball …

Utah's offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven and quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson worked for Arizona head coach Brent Brennan at San Jose State. Brennan's former assistants have put together one of the most creative and effective offenses in the Big 12, a unit that uses two defensive tackles — 317-pound Semi Taulanga and Sione Motuapuaka — as tight ends and fullbacks.

When Arizona has the ball …

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita has developed a highly effective connection with the receiver tandem of Isaiah Mizell and Giovanni Richardson, a sophomore tandem that has a combined 77 catches, 1,201 yards and seven touchdowns this season — Mizell with all of the touchdowns. Taking care of the ball is imperative for Fifita against a defense that is tops in the Big 12 in interceptions.

College Football 27 prediction: UA 26, Utah 21

Arizona took a 23-14 lead in the early moments of the fourth quarter following a 51-yard field goal by kicker Michael Salgado-Medina, who made two field goals earlier in the game. Salgado-Medina made his fourth field goal on Arizona's second-to-last drive of the game and the Wildcats led 26-14.

Arizona wide receiver Isaiah Mizell had six catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns, including a 56-yard score on a slant route on fourth-and-2 on Arizona's opening drive.