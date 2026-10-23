No team from the Big 12 outside of Oklahoma State experienced more turnover in the offseason than the Iowa State Cyclones.
After losing longtime leader Matt Campbell, the winningest head coach in Iowa State history, to Penn State for the same role, ISU started from scratch with first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers, who came to Ames after a season at Washington State.
Between the transfer portal and the 2026 recruiting class, the Cyclones added over 80 newcomers, including starting quarterback Jaylen Raynor and star linebacker Sullivan Schlimgen.
Rogers, who is a Chandler native and Hamilton High School product, was in a similar position last season at Washington State, when he took over WSU after a successful run at South Dakota State — a tenure that included winning the FCS national championship.
Iowa State (3-3) is now three wins away from qualifying for the postseason, which the Cyclones haven't done under a first-year coach since they were led by Paul Rhoads — UA's defensive coordinator in 2020 — in 2009.
People are also reading…
More change came for Iowa State. ISU just hired new athletic director Jared Benko, who was previously the deputy athletic director at Auburn.
Benko, who was officially introduced as the new Iowa State athletic director earlier this week, replaces Jamie Pollard, who was the longest-serving athletic director at the Power 4 level and the longest-tenured athletic director in ISU history. Pollard was ISU's athletic director for 21-plus years.
Ahead of the matchup with No. 25 Arizona in Tucson, Iowa State insider Eugene Rapay from the Des Moines Register in Iowa joined "Spears and Ali" on ESPN Tucson this week to discuss the Rogers era in Ames, two players to watch from Iowa State and the new face of ISU athletics.
How are the vibes in Ames with Rogers as a first-year coach and the Cyclones halfway to bowl eligibility?
A: "When I looked at this Iowa State team going into this season, although Matt Campbell laid down such a great foundation and had great success, it was hitting the reset button and it was a complete roster rebuild. Iowa State had to bring in 85 new players, a whole new coaching staff, a whole new era.
"There was plenty of uncertainty of what it would look like. ... Coming in, expectations were not very high and fans were very cautious. ... This team has been more competitive than a lot of people expected. They've kept games close and the defense and offense, although they've had issues, there's a sense that they're bought into what Jimmy Rogers is preaching. ... There's a hope that they can compete for bowl eligibility. After all those players that left after last year, it seems quite impossible."
Who is an offensive player and a defensive player from Iowa State to keep an eye on?
A: "On defense, it's going to be linebacker Sullivan Schlimgen. He has a nose for the ball and he locks in like a torpedo when he identifies the ball carrier. The problem, as much of a leader as he is, the rest of the players have to step up.
"They've taken poor angles of pursuit, but I think Sullivan Schlimgen has been a guy that is the heartbeat (of the defense). He's a guy that is consistent and a guy that they rely on. He's going to be a guy you hear his name a lot for getting those tackles and getting those stops.
"On the offensive side, it's gotta be Jaylen Raynor. The passing game has been shaky the first half of the season. (Running back) Aiden Flora has done as much as he can to establish the offense.
"Iowa State is an underdog and is probably going to be playing from behind, so they need to push the ball downfield. ... If Jaylen Raynor is able to take care of the ball, complete passes and make his throws when he can, convert on third down and keep the chains moving, I think that will go a long way for Iowa State."
What are your early impressions of Benko, ISU's newest athletic director?
A: "Overall, Jared Benko's credentials are very impressive. He's had a lot of experience at very high administrative roles at Auburn, Mississippi State, Georgia and he was also an AD at Georgia Southern.
"This is a guy that's very familiar working in high-pressured environments and working with $200 million athletic departments. Now he's coming to Iowa State, a place that has struggled with resources and has struggled to get to the next level.
"I think Jamie Pollard has done a lot of good for Iowa State over his 20-plus years at AD. He helped out with facilities and helped put Iowa State on the map. Now they need someone in this new ever-changing landscape to take it further and Jared Benko seems to be the guy. ... Is he going to be able to keep the money flowing and th money generating? And how will it go for Iowa State moving forward?"
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports