How are the vibes in Ames with Rogers as a first-year coach and the Cyclones halfway to bowl eligibility?

A: "When I looked at this Iowa State team going into this season, although Matt Campbell laid down such a great foundation and had great success, it was hitting the reset button and it was a complete roster rebuild. Iowa State had to bring in 85 new players, a whole new coaching staff, a whole new era.

"There was plenty of uncertainty of what it would look like. ... Coming in, expectations were not very high and fans were very cautious. ... This team has been more competitive than a lot of people expected. They've kept games close and the defense and offense, although they've had issues, there's a sense that they're bought into what Jimmy Rogers is preaching. ... There's a hope that they can compete for bowl eligibility. After all those players that left after last year, it seems quite impossible."

Who is an offensive player and a defensive player from Iowa State to keep an eye on?

A: "On defense, it's going to be linebacker Sullivan Schlimgen. He has a nose for the ball and he locks in like a torpedo when he identifies the ball carrier. The problem, as much of a leader as he is, the rest of the players have to step up.

"They've taken poor angles of pursuit, but I think Sullivan Schlimgen has been a guy that is the heartbeat (of the defense). He's a guy that is consistent and a guy that they rely on. He's going to be a guy you hear his name a lot for getting those tackles and getting those stops.