“He extends plays with his arm, with his legs,” added Klein. “He's very hard to bring down. He's very slippery. They create a lot of explosive plays. They put a lot of pressure on you and how they space the field.”

Since 2025, Fifita is 118 of 154 (76.7%) passing for 1,496 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions in games after losses; Arizona is 5-1 in those games.

Isaiah Mizell, wide receiver: In the last five games, Mizell has 34 catches for 692 yards and seven touchdowns. Mizell’s 692 yards over five games is the most in FBS this season, with the second-closest being 79 yards away.

Mizell is the first Wildcat to score a touchdown in five straight games since Tetairoa McMillan in 2023. Mizell and fellow second-year Arizona receiver Giovanni Richardson first met while taking an official visit to Kansas State. They both committed to Arizona in the summer of 2024.

Kansas State

Logan Bartley, safety: The sophomore from Naples, Florida, leads Kansas State in tackles (63) this season and has two pass deflections and two interceptions. Bartley is the only Kansas State defender with a touchdown this season. Bartley had a pick-six in Kansas State’s 66-28 loss to Oklahoma State.

Dillon Duff, quarterback: Duff, a sophomore from St. Louis, started the last two games for the injured Avery Johnson (neck) and passed for 338 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in back-to-back losses to Oklahoma State and TCU. Johnson was Kansas State’s quarterback in the previous two matchups against Arizona. Johnson is 1-1 against Arizona, including last year’s 23-17 loss to the UA in Tucson.