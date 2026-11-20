The 19th-ranked Arizona Wildcats take on the Kansas State Wildcats Saturday evening at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Arizona returns to Manhattan for the first time since its 24-point loss to Kansas State in 2024 during head coach Brent Brennan’s first season at the UA.
Here are six players — three from each team — who could impact Saturday’s game.
Arizona
Cooper Blomstrom, linebacker: The former Georgetown transfer tackled Utah quarterback Devon Dampier in the backfield on a failed two-point conversion by the Utes at the start of the fourth quarter last week. Blomstrom “did some unbelievable things Saturday night,” said UA defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.
Blomstrom has played the fifth-most defensive snaps (425) on Arizona’s defense this season behind linebacker Taye Brown, cornerback Tyrese Boss, slot cornerback Malcolm Hartzog and strong safety Lee Molette III.
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The new five-for-five rule opens up the door for Blomstrom and several others to return to Arizona next season.
“You never know, but I’d love to come back if the coaches will have me,” Blomstrom said. “I’d love to continue my career here.”
Gonzales said, “One-thousand percent we want Cooper Blomstrom back.”
“With another year in the system and another year of development, Cooper is going to be a big-time player in the Big 12 next year,” Gonzales said. “If we keep our entire roster together, we have a chance to be a damn good football team on our side of the ball.”
Noah Fifita, quarterback: The veteran UA quarterback has “elite arm talent” and “can fit the ball into small windows,” said Kansas State head coach Collin Klein earlier this week.
“He extends plays with his arm, with his legs,” added Klein. “He's very hard to bring down. He's very slippery. They create a lot of explosive plays. They put a lot of pressure on you and how they space the field.”
Since 2025, Fifita is 118 of 154 (76.7%) passing for 1,496 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions in games after losses; Arizona is 5-1 in those games.
Isaiah Mizell, wide receiver: In the last five games, Mizell has 34 catches for 692 yards and seven touchdowns. Mizell’s 692 yards over five games is the most in FBS this season, with the second-closest being 79 yards away.
Mizell is the first Wildcat to score a touchdown in five straight games since Tetairoa McMillan in 2023. Mizell and fellow second-year Arizona receiver Giovanni Richardson first met while taking an official visit to Kansas State. They both committed to Arizona in the summer of 2024.
Kansas State
Logan Bartley, safety: The sophomore from Naples, Florida, leads Kansas State in tackles (63) this season and has two pass deflections and two interceptions. Bartley is the only Kansas State defender with a touchdown this season. Bartley had a pick-six in Kansas State’s 66-28 loss to Oklahoma State.
Dillon Duff, quarterback: Duff, a sophomore from St. Louis, started the last two games for the injured Avery Johnson (neck) and passed for 338 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in back-to-back losses to Oklahoma State and TCU. Johnson was Kansas State’s quarterback in the previous two matchups against Arizona. Johnson is 1-1 against Arizona, including last year’s 23-17 loss to the UA in Tucson.
Dual-threat quarterbacks have been a common theme in Arizona’s losses over the last two years. Duff had a 22-yard run against TCU last week, but Duff has 16 carries for minus-8 yards this season.
Simon McLannan, punter: The Kansas State punter is one of the best at the position in the Big 12, averaging 47.6 yards per punt, which is the second-best mark in the conference. McLannan is tied for the most 50-yard-plus punts (18) in the Big 12 this season and kicked a 66-yarder earlier this season. McLannan has the second-most punts (19) to land inside the 20-yard line in the Big 12 this season.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports