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Did “Separation Saturday” achieve its mission?

Yes and no.

Utah reaffirmed its standing as the best team in the Big 12 by holding off rival BYU. I have the Utes at No. 1 entering this week’s game vs. Arizona at Casino Del Sol Stadium.

Notre Dame showed it deserves to be in the College Football Playoff by defeating top-ranked Miami — although the Hurricanes were missing their best player (Malachi Toney) and almost scored the tying touchdown. (Mario Cristobal certainly believes they did.)

The SEC’s second tier (Texas, Tennessee, Alabama) remains clumped together — although it did separate from the next group in the conference.

And something happened in the Big Ten that absolutely no one saw coming.

The full ranking can be found below. First, a handful of thoughts on who, what and why:

– Utah vs. Georgia is basically a coin flip. I had the Bulldogs No. 1 initially after they stomped Ole Miss. But I ultimately elevated Utah because the Utes don’t have what can only be categorized as a bad loss on their résumé. Georgia does, having lost at home to Auburn on Oct. 17.