Did “Separation Saturday” achieve its mission?
Yes and no.
Utah reaffirmed its standing as the best team in the Big 12 by holding off rival BYU. I have the Utes at No. 1 entering this week’s game vs. Arizona at Casino Del Sol Stadium.
Notre Dame showed it deserves to be in the College Football Playoff by defeating top-ranked Miami — although the Hurricanes were missing their best player (Malachi Toney) and almost scored the tying touchdown. (Mario Cristobal certainly believes they did.)
The SEC’s second tier (Texas, Tennessee, Alabama) remains clumped together — although it did separate from the next group in the conference.
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And something happened in the Big Ten that absolutely no one saw coming.
The full ranking can be found below. First, a handful of thoughts on who, what and why:
– Utah vs. Georgia is basically a coin flip. I had the Bulldogs No. 1 initially after they stomped Ole Miss. But I ultimately elevated Utah because the Utes don’t have what can only be categorized as a bad loss on their résumé. Georgia does, having lost at home to Auburn on Oct. 17.
– I didn’t feel like I had Texas properly ranked in previous polls. The way things worked out Saturday, it was an easy fix. I moved Texas one spot ahead of Tennessee, which is one spot ahead of Alabama, all in the top 10. Their overall records are the same. The head-to-head outcomes among them dictate the order. (Unlike the CFP Committee, that still matters to me.)
– BYU, USC, Kentucky, Houston, Iowa and Arizona represent a strong middle class. All are still alive for the CFP as we approach mid-November. All would be firmly in the field in the 24-team format. Is that a good thing?
– The bottom five was super tricky to figure out. A gazillion Power Four teams are 6-3. I decided to keep the SEC trio of South Carolina, Ole Miss and LSU in the Top 25 because of their strength-of-schedule metrics. That said, the Rebels and Tigers are basically on life support at this point.
– Finally, I did not rank reeling Ohio State — which hasn’t finished a season unranked in the AP poll since 2001. I was going to, one notch below Oregon, which beat the Buckeyes in Columbus to match them at 6-3. But then I realized that Oklahoma State and Illinois are also 6-3 — and both beat Oregon. For the sake of consistency, I moved the Cowboys and Illini in — and shifted the Ducks and Buckeyes to the First Five Out.
1. Utah (previous ranking: 2)
Record: 9-0 (6-0 Big 12)
Last week: defeated BYU 28-20
This week: at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
2. Georgia (3)
Record: 8-1 (6-1 SEC)
Last week: defeated Ole Miss 42-7
This week: vs. Missouri, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
3. UCLA (6)
Record: 9-0 (6-0 Big 12)
Last week: defeated Minnesota 34-20
This week: vs. Illinois, 7 p.m. Friday
4. Notre Dame (9)
Record: 8-1
Last week: defeated Miami 31-24
This week: vs. Boston College, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
5. Miami (1)
Record: 8-1 (6-0 ACC)
Last week: lost to Notre Dame 31-24
This week: vs. Duke, 10 a.m. Saturday
6. Indiana (4)
Record: 8-1 (5-1 Big Ten)
Last week: idle
This week: vs. USC, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
7. Wake Forest (7)
Record: 8-1 (5-1 ACC)
Last week: defeated Merrimack 77-0
This week: at SMU, 10 a.m. Saturday
8. Texas (17)
Record: 7-2 (4-2 SEC)
Last week: defeated Missouri 34-20
This week: at LSU, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
9. Tennessee (13)
Record: 7-2 (4-2 SEC)
Last week: defeated Kentucky 34-6
This week: at Texas A&M, 1 p.m. Saturday
10. Alabama (14)
Record: 7-2 (5-2 SEC)
Last week: defeated LSU 31-13
This week: at Vanderbilt, 10:45 a.m. Saturday
11. Texas Tech (12)
Record: 8-1 (5-1 Big 12)
Last week: defeated West Virginia 53-48
This week: at Oklahoma State, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
12. BYU (8)
Record: 7-2 (4-2 Big 12)
Last week: lost to Utah 28-20
This week: vs. Baylor, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
13. USC (10)
Record: 7-2 (4-2 Big Ten)
Last week: idle
This week: at Indiana, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
14. Kentucky (5)
Record: 7-2 (5-2 SEC)
Last week: lost to Tennessee 34-6
This week: vs. Florida, 4:15 p.m. Saturday
15. Houston (16)
Record: 7-2 (4-2 Big 12)
Last week: defeated Cincinnati 31-24
This week: at Colorado, 8:15 p.m. Friday
16. Iowa (21)
Record: 7-2 (4-2 Big Ten)
Last week: defeated Northwestern 24-10
This week: vs. Purdue, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
17. Arizona (20)
Record: 7-2 (4-2 Big 12)
Last week: defeated TCU 29-28
This week: vs. Utah, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
18. Duke (23)
Record: 7-2 (4-2 ACC)
Last week: defeated NC State 41-3
This week: at Miami, 10 a.m. Saturday
19. Boise State (First Five Out)
Record: 8-1 (5-0 Pac-12)
Last week: defeated Colorado State 64-38
This week: vs. Oregon State, 4 p.m. Saturday
20. South Carolina (First Five Out)
Record: 6-3 (4-3 SEC)
Last week: defeated Texas A&M 17-9
This week: at Arkansas, 5:45 p.m. Saturday
21. Ole Miss (18)
Record: 6-3 (4-3 SEC)
Last week: lost to Georgia 42-7
This week: at Oklahoma, 2:15 p.m. Saturday
22. LSU (15)
Record: 6-3 (3-3 SEC)
Last week: lost to Alabama 31-13
This week: vs. Texas, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
23. SMU (First Five Out)
Record: 7-2 (5-2 ACC)
Last week: defeated Virginia Tech 51-28
This week: vs. Wake Forest, 10 a.m. Saturday
24. Oklahoma State (NR)
Record: 6-3 (4-2 Big 12)
Last week: defeated Kansas State 66-28
This week: vs. Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
25. Illinois (NR)
Record: 6-3 (4-2 Big Ten)
Last week: defeated Nebraska 24-13
This week: at UCLA, 7 p.m. Friday
First five out (in alphabetical order): Louisville, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio State, Oregon
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social