Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita has led the Wildcats to some memorable victories over the last three seasons.
Even the losses had notable performances from Arizona's QB1, who is arguably — and widely considered — the greatest quarterback in UA history.
Fifita recently led the Wildcats to a 35-28 overtime win over Kansas State Saturday night in stormy Manhattan on Saturday.
The downpour impacted some of Fifita's throws, because the quarterback struggled to grip the ball at times, but Arizona's quarterback made critical plays when it mattered — and the UA rallied from a 28-17 deficit and scored 18 unanswered points to win its road finale and Fifita's last road game at Arizona.
Saturday night in Manhattan was one of many memorable road performances for Fifita. Here's a look at five notable performances from Fifita's time at Arizona.
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USC
Year: 2023
Score: 43-41 (3OT), L
Fifita's stat line: 25 for 35 for 303 yards, five touchdowns and one interception
What happened: Fifita stepped in for the injured Jayden de Laura two weeks prior and led the Wildcats to a come-from-behind win in the Pac-12 opener against the Stanford Cardinal, the game Fifita took over the reins of the offense and never looked back.
Fifita lost his first-career start, a 31-24 loss to national runner-up Washington in Tucson, the following week. The Wildcats nearly knocked off USC and quarterback Caleb Williams in triple-overtime at the L.A. Coliseum.
Fifita's five touchdowns are tied for the third-most in a single game at Arizona. Fifita got his first win as a starter the following week against Cam Ward and Washington State. Fifita, who became Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for his performance at WSU.
Arizona State
Year: 2023
Score: 59-23, W
Fifita's stat line: 30 for 41 for 527 yards, five touchdowns and one interception
What happened: Fifita stamped his breakout regular season with a school- and Territorial Cup-record 527 yards in a 36-point win over rival ASU.
Fifita’s 357 first-half yards were the most by a UA quarterback in a half since Anu Solomon against Cal in 2014. Fifita, Solomon and Willie Tuitama are the only three quarterbacks in UA history to pass for over 500 yards in a game.
Fifita's top target was his longtime teammate and best friend in Tetairoa McMillan, who had 11 catches for 266 yards.
Arizona’s win over ASU in 2023 marked the largest margin of victory for the Wildcats in Tempe. The previous best was the Wildcats’ 35-0 win over the Sun Devils in 1953.
Fifita has beaten ASU twice in his career; both times were in Tempe. Fifita has yet to beat the Sun Devils in Tucson, but will have one last opportunity on Saturday, when the Wildcats host ASU for the 100th edition of the Territorial Cup.
"Yeah, I hate that team," Fifita said of ASU earlier this season. "I hate that team with all my heart. It's nothing that they did to me. I don't have stories on what they did to me or doing anything disrespectful.
"I'll never forget the feeling of when they were winning 49-7 in Tucson and our student section was taken over by those colors, chanting those three letters. That's something that'll live in my head forever. I've built a hatred for that team.
"We have a lot of business to take care of, but when the time comes, there’s no way I’m walking off that field my last time at Casino Del Sol Stadium with a loss to that team.”
Houston
Year: 2025
Score: 31-28, L
Fifita's stat line: 24 for 26 for 269 yards and two touchdowns
What happened: Fifita set Arizona's single-game completion percentage record (92.3%) with a minimum of 20 pass attempts.
Fifita’s 92.3% completion rate is the third-best for a college quarterback on the road since 1996. The only two quarterbacks ahead of Fifita are Sean Renfree and Jameis Winston. Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege, who played at Texas Tech, is sixth on the list from his performance against New Mexico in 2011.
Cincinnati
Year: 2025
Score: 30-24, W
What happened: Fifita passed Nick Foles and Tuitama for the program's career passing touchdowns record. Fifita's record-setting touchdown was a 15-yard pass to wide receiver Gio Richardson in crunch time to take a 27-17 lead.
Fifita was “really grateful” for setting Arizona's career passing touchdowns record.
“It's a tremendous honor and I give all glory and praise to God,” Fifita said. “We came to Cincinnati to get a win and that's what we did. We're going home as a team with a victory.”
The win over Cincinnati is one of two road wins over ranked opponents in the Brennan era; the first one was against 10th-ranked Utah in Salt Lake City in 2024.
Kansas State
Year: 2026
Score: 35-28 (OT), W
Fifita's stat line: 29 for 42 for 323 yards and two touchdowns
What happened: Following a critical stop by Arizona's defense, the UA needed a touchdown and a two-point conversion to send the game into overtime.
With help from Richardson on a lateral pass and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Kansas State, a 30-yard run moved Arizona inside KSU territory.
Fifita fired a 35-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Mizell in the end zone. On the two-point conversion, Fifita flexed out to wide receiver with running back Quincy Craig lined up in “Wildcat” formation. Craig took the snap and pitched it to Fifita, who threw it to Richardson on a slot fade to tie the game at 28-28.
The connection between Fifita, Mizell and Richardson "was a great demonstration of how much they believe in each other, because when they hit the field, they were like, ‘Let’s go. We’re going to get points right now,’" Brennan said.
Fifita struggled to grip the ball in the second half, which impacted the velocity of his throws. Fifita's throw on a third-and-11 play in the third quarter slipped from his fingers, causing a fumble that was recovered by Kansas State deep inside UA territory.
When his best was needed, Fifita delivered. Fifita was 11 for 15 for 141 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the fourth quarter and overtime against Kansas State.
“Fifita is an absolute warrior. He is without question one of the best players in college football and that shouldn’t be hard to see. His ability to complete passes when he had to, in those circumstances, is unreal. Absolutely unreal.”
This season, Fifita has 1,608 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions on the road. Since becoming starter in 2023, Fifita has passed for 5,636 yards, 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in road games — 2,923 yards, 21 touchdowns and five picks since 2025.
Extra points
— Arizona moved up three spots to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, the highest AP ranking of the Brennan era. It's the highest AP ranking since 2023. The newest College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN.
— The ESPN broadcasters for the Territorial Cup are Chris Myers (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst) and Josh Sims (reporter).
— Brennan's final radio show of the regular season is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday at "Block A" in downtown Tucson.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports