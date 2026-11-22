Arizona State

Year: 2023

Score: 59-23, W

Fifita's stat line: 30 for 41 for 527 yards, five touchdowns and one interception

What happened: Fifita stamped his breakout regular season with a school- and Territorial Cup-record 527 yards in a 36-point win over rival ASU.

Fifita’s 357 first-half yards were the most by a UA quarterback in a half since Anu Solomon against Cal in 2014. Fifita, Solomon and Willie Tuitama are the only three quarterbacks in UA history to pass for over 500 yards in a game.

Fifita's top target was his longtime teammate and best friend in Tetairoa McMillan, who had 11 catches for 266 yards.

Arizona’s win over ASU in 2023 marked the largest margin of victory for the Wildcats in Tempe. The previous best was the Wildcats’ 35-0 win over the Sun Devils in 1953.

Fifita has beaten ASU twice in his career; both times were in Tempe. Fifita has yet to beat the Sun Devils in Tucson, but will have one last opportunity on Saturday, when the Wildcats host ASU for the 100th edition of the Territorial Cup.

"Yeah, I hate that team," Fifita said of ASU earlier this season. "I hate that team with all my heart. It's nothing that they did to me. I don't have stories on what they did to me or doing anything disrespectful.