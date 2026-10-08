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MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — The RichRod Bowl is officially here.

When the Arizona Wildcats face the West Virginia Mountaineers Saturday morning in Morgantown, it’ll be the first matchup between the Wildcats and WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez, who coached the UA from 2012-17, leading the Wildcats to five bowl appearances in six seasons.

Rodriguez went 43-35 at Arizona and has a 67-36 record between his two stints at West Virginia.

It’s common for Arizona to face former assistant coaches. The Wildcats are doing it later this season when they host TCU and head coach Sonny Dykes, who was a Mike Stoops-era offensive coordinator, for a Friday night game at Casino Del Sol Stadium.

Coaching against a former head coach who has the same title? That hasn’t been done since 1992, when Arizona lost to USC and head coach Larry Smith.

Arizona and West Virginia were both successful under Rodriguez’s tutelage. So, we created the All-RichRod Team between Arizona and West Virginia.

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Pat White, West Virginia

Considered arguably the greatest quarterback in West Virginia history, White was a two-time Big East Player of the Year and three-time first-team All-Big East quarterback. White, who’s now an assistant coach on Rodriguez’s staff, recently had his jersey number (5) retired by WVU. White had a 35-8 record as West Virginia’s quarterback and is the first quarterback in NCAA history to win four consecutive bowl games.

Running back: Ka'Deem Carey, Arizona