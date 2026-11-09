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Arizona kicker Michael Salgado-Medina's late-game heroics in the Wildcats' 29-28 win over TCU on Friday earned him a Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

Salgado-Medina made all three field-goal attempts against TCU, including a game-winning 37-yard field goal.

It was Salgado-Medina's first-ever game-winning field goal, the first for Arizona since Tyler Loop's walk-off against Colorado in 2023.

"It was a great feeling, being able to execute on it and work so hard for a moment like that," Salgado-Medina. "Being able to do it on a stage like this is an amazing feeling."

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said "it was awesome to see him get out there and pipe that kick. There was never a doubt for any of us."

"It was so great to see Michael to hit that kick and that's who he is and that's what he's going to continue to be for us," Brennan added."

Here's a look at the other Big 12 weekly honors:

Offensive Players of the Week: Texas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos and Utah quarterback Devon Dampier.

Defensive Players of the Week: Oklahoma State defensive back LaDanian Fields and Colorado linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron.

Special Teams Players of the Week: Salgado-Medina and Baylor punter Palmer Williams.

Freshman of the Week: Arizona State quarterback Jake Fette.