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Like water, the rankings eventually find their level.

There’s anger, frustration and consternation along the way.

But it always works out as it’s supposed to in the end.

We’re almost there. One week remains in the regular season. The contenders continue to separate from the pretenders.

Here’s how I sorted it all out in this week’s Top 25 (plus five), with some notes about who, why and where:

– UCLA is the big mover this week, and not in a positive direction. The Bruins plummeted from No. 3 to No. 11, and not just because they lost to Michigan. That outcome in and of itself wasn’t a shocker. But losing your second-string quarterback to injury and being down to your third? That’s a problem. There’s a very real possibility UCLA won’t make the College Football Playoff if it loses to USC on Saturday.

– Indiana vs. Texas Tech was a tough debate at 9-10. I kept the Hoosiers ahead of the Red Raiders, but it’s really a coin flip. Indiana’s two losses are by a combined seven points, and they were a toe-tap away from beating Ohio State when OSU still had Julian Sayin (for most of the game, anyway). Texas Tech is surging at the right time. Elevating Thomas Castellanos to QB1 changed everything for the Red Raiders.