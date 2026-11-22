Like water, the rankings eventually find their level.
There’s anger, frustration and consternation along the way.
But it always works out as it’s supposed to in the end.
We’re almost there. One week remains in the regular season. The contenders continue to separate from the pretenders.
Here’s how I sorted it all out in this week’s Top 25 (plus five), with some notes about who, why and where:
– UCLA is the big mover this week, and not in a positive direction. The Bruins plummeted from No. 3 to No. 11, and not just because they lost to Michigan. That outcome in and of itself wasn’t a shocker. But losing your second-string quarterback to injury and being down to your third? That’s a problem. There’s a very real possibility UCLA won’t make the College Football Playoff if it loses to USC on Saturday.
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– Indiana vs. Texas Tech was a tough debate at 9-10. I kept the Hoosiers ahead of the Red Raiders, but it’s really a coin flip. Indiana’s two losses are by a combined seven points, and they were a toe-tap away from beating Ohio State when OSU still had Julian Sayin (for most of the game, anyway). Texas Tech is surging at the right time. Elevating Thomas Castellanos to QB1 changed everything for the Red Raiders.
– Who knows what the real CFP rankings will look like Tuesday night, but BYU might need help to make the Playoff. I have the Cougars on the outside looking in. (No. 12 gets bumped by the top Group of Six team.) They should have no trouble beating Cincinnati at home. It would help their cause a lot if UCLA were to lose.
– Remember how I banned all 6-4 teams last week? Well, it’s basically impossible to do a Top 25 without 7-4 teams at this point, so a few of them made their way in. There are 24 teams with 7-4 records in FBS, including 14 in the Power Four conferences. It’s challenging to stack them because many haven’t played each other. (These bloated conferences will never not be stupid.) Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Washington and Nebraska ended up making the cut.
– I kept Boise State in the Top 25 despite its somewhat stunning home loss to San Diego State. (The Aztecs invariably do something like this each season.) That setback makes the G6 Playoff race a lot more interesting. I’ve got Louisiana Tech, Boise State and New Mexico in a clump. One of them (or maybe someone else?) will separate from the others over the next two weeks.
1. Georgia (previous ranking: 1)
Record: 10-1 (8-1 SEC)
Last week: defeated South Carolina 34-6
This week: vs. Georgia Tech, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
2. Utah (2)
Record: 11-0 (8-0 Big 12)
Last week: defeated TCU 38-17
This week: vs. West Virginia, 7 p.m. Friday
3. Notre Dame (4)
Record: 10-1
Last week: defeated SMU 24-3
This week: at Syracuse, 10 a.m. Saturday
4. Miami (5)
Record: 10-1 (8-0 ACC)
Last week: defeated Virginia Tech 28-20
This week: vs. Boston College, 10 a.m. Saturday
5. Wake Forest (6)
Record: 10-1 (7-1 ACC)
Last week: defeated Georgia Tech 50-29
This week: vs. Duke, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
6. Texas (8)
Record: 9-2 (6-2 SEC)
Last week: defeated Arkansas 45-3
This week: at Texas A&M, 5:30 p.m. Friday
7. Tennessee (9)
Record: 9-2 (6-2 SEC)
Last week: defeated LSU 27-13
This week: at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m. Saturday
8. Alabama (10)
Record: 9-2 (6-2)
Last week: defeated Chattanooga 47-0
This week: vs. Auburn, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
9. Indiana (7)
Record: (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten)
Last week: lost to Washington 27-24 (OT)
This week: vs. Purdue, 5 p.m. Saturday
10. Texas Tech (11)
Record: 10-1 (7-1 Big 12)
Last week: defeated Baylor 20-10
This week: vs. TCU, 6 p.m. Thursday
11. UCLA (3)
Record: 10-1 (7-1 Big Ten)
Last week: lost to Michigan 18-16 (3OT)
This week: vs. USC, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
12. BYU (12)
Record: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
Last week: defeated Kansas 31-29 (3OT)
This week: vs. Cincinnati, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
13. Iowa (13)
Record: 9-2 (6-2 Big Ten)
Last week: defeated Illinois 34-17
This week: vs. Nebraska, 10 a.m. Friday
14. Oregon (14)
Record: 8-3 (6-2 Big Ten)
Last week: defeated Michigan State 45-7
This week: vs. Washington, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
15. Arizona (15)
Record: 8-3 (5-3 Big 12)
Last week: defeated Kansas State 35-28 (OT)
This week: vs. Arizona State, 7 p.m. Saturday
16. Louisville (17)
Record: 8-3 (7-2 ACC)
Last week: defeated Pittsburgh 42-10
This week: at Kentucky, 10 a.m. Saturday
17. Houston (19)
Record: 8-3 (5-3 Big 12)
Last week: defeated West Virginia 34-31
This week: vs. Baylor, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
18. USC (20)
Record: 8-3 (5-3 Big Ten)
Last week: defeated Maryland 35-21
This week: at UCLA, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
19. Oklahoma (First Five Out)
Record: 7-4 (5-3 SEC)
Last week: defeated Texas A&M 28-7
This week: at Missouri, 2:15 p.m. Saturday
20. Ole Miss (NR)
Record: 7-4 (4-4 SEC)
Last week: defeated Wofford 59-17
This week: vs. Mississippi State, 10 a.m. Friday
21. Louisiana Tech (23)
Record: 9-2 (7-0 Sun Belt)
Last week: defeated Arkansas State 48-3
This week: at Georgia Southern, 10 a.m. Saturday
22. Boise State (16)
Record: 9-2 (6-1 Pac-12)
Last week: lost to San Diego State 22-20
This week: at Colorado State, 4 p.m. Saturday
23. New Mexico (NR)
Record: 9-2 (6-1 Mountain West)
Last week: defeated Wyoming 24-17
This week: vs. Air Force, 2:30 p.m. Friday
24. Washington (NR)
Record: 7-4 (4-4 Big Ten)
Last week: defeated Indiana 27-24 (OT)
This week: at Oregon, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
25. Nebraska (NR)
Record: 7-4 (4-4 Big Ten)
Last week: defeated Ohio State 31-28
This week: at Iowa, 10 a.m. Saturday
First five out (in alphabetical order): Air Force, Liberty, Missouri, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social