The NFL is in the second half of the regular season, with Week 10 beginning on Thursday.
There are 18 former Arizona Wildcats and Tucson natives to monitor this season.
Here's a look at all of them:
Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos
Connection to Tucson: Played two seasons for the Wildcats from 2022-23.
The rundown: One of Arizona's top offensive players from the 10-win season that won the Alamo Bowl in 2023 is now a rising rookie with the Broncos. Coleman, who finished his college career at Washington, has 47 carries for 191 yards and three touchdowns in four games.
Coleman had a career-high 17 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, along with four receptions for 31 yards in a road win over Carolina on Sunday.
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Jacob Cowing, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Connection to Tucson: Cowing played at the UA from 2022-23
The rundown: Cowing has five receptions for 52 yards, along with five kick returns for 125 yards this season. Cowing is a backup receiver behind Demarcus Robinson. The Niners are 7-1.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Washington Commanders
Connection to Tucson: Played one season (one game) for the Wildcats in 2024
The rundown: Croskey-Merritt has 67 carries for 239 yards and two touchdowns in his second season in Washington. Croskey-Merritt is listed on the IR and is expected to return next week against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Croskey-Merritt — nicknamed Bill — had 175 carries for 875 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Croskey-Merritt's rushing yards and touchdowns were the most by a former Wildcat in the NFL since Paul Robinson (Bijan Robinson's great-uncle) in 1968.
Tacario Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals
Connection to Tucson: Played three seasons for the Wildcats from 2022-24 and transferred to Washington for his final season.
The rundown: The third-round rookie has 15 tackles and a pass deflection. Davis has become a starter for the Bengals this season.
Nick Folk, K, Atlanta Falcons
Connection to Tucson: Folk played at the UA from 2003-06
The rundown: The 42-year-old Folk, now in his 19th season kicking in the NFL, is the only Wildcat from the Mike Stoops era still in the NFL.
Folk is 13 for 18 on field goals. He kicked a season-high 51-yarder in a season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Folk is 444 for 525 (84.6%) kicking field goals in his career. Foles' field-goal percentage ranks 30th all-time in NFL history. He's 550 of 568 on PATs in his career.
Ayden Garnes, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Connection to Tucson: Played a season for the Wildcats in 2025
How he’s performing: The undrafted Garnes, who had a 47-yard pick-six during the preseason, has appeared in three games for the Bucs after making the 53-man roster.
Dalton Johnson, DB, Las Vegas Raiders
Connection to Tucson: Played five seasons for the Wildcats from 2021-25
The rundown: The fourth-round rookie and UA's leader in tackles the previous two seasons has appeared in one regular-season game for the Raiders.
Tyler Loop, K, Baltimore Ravens
Connection to Tucson: Loop kicked at the UA from 2020-24
The rundown: Loop is 13 for 17 on field goals and has made all 18 of his PAT attempts.
Loop made a game-winning 56-yard field goal in the Ravens' 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the team Loop grew up cheering for, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Roy Lopez Jr., DT, Arizona Cardinals
Connection to Tucson: Lopez played at the UA in 2020, and his father, Roy Lopez Sr., was a head coach at Sunnyside High School from 2016-18. Lopez also played at New Mexico State when the Aggies won the Arizona Bowl in 2017.
The rundown: Lopez has 10 tackles and a sack for the hometown Cardinals.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers
Connection to Tucson: McMillan played for the UA from 2022-24
The rundown: The reigning Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year has 46 catches for 625 yards and three touchdowns.
McMillan's top performance was in a 32-26 win over the Detroit Lions last month, when he caught 14 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
Jordan Morgan, OL, Green Bay Packers
Connection to Tucson: Morgan graduated from Marana High School in 2019 and played at the UA from 2019-23
The rundown: The third-year Morgan has started every game at left tackle and has played 584 offensive snaps for the 6-3 Packers this season. Morgan has allowed five sacks and 22 quarterback pressures this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Ephesians Prysock, CB, San Francisco 49ers
Connection to Tucson: Played two seasons for the Wildcats from 2022-23.
The rundown: Prysock has one pass deflection and one tackle.
Lathan Ransom, DB, Carolina Panthers
Connection to Tucson: Ransom played at Salpointe Catholic from 2017-19
The rundown: The backup safety is a key part of Carolina's special teams unit and has played 151 snaps on special teams. In seven games at free safety, Ransom has 11 tackles and two pass breakups.
Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Connection to Tucson: Robinson played at Salpointe Catholic from 2016-19
The rundown: This offseason, Robinson signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $75 million with $51 million guaranteed. Robinson’s jersey number (5) at Salpointe was retired by the school.
Robinson is on pace for another All-Pro season and currently leads the NFL in rushing yards (880) and is third in carries (169) — fifth in rushing touchdowns (5). Robinson also has 31 catches for 250 yards and a touchdown.
Christian Roland-Wallace, DB, Kansas City Chiefs
Connection to Tucson: Roland-Wallace played at the UA from 2019-22
The rundown: Roland-Wallace has 20 tackles, two pass deflections and two stuffs in his third season in Kansas City.
Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Miami Dolphins
Connection to Tucson: Savaiinaea played at the UA from 2022-24
The rundown: After a rocky rookie season in the NFL, Savaiinaea moved from left guard to right guard, the position he first played when he arrived at Arizona. In 431 offensive snaps, Savaiinaea has allowed just one sack and 11 quarterback pressures.
Genesis Smith, DB, Los Angeles Chargers
Connection to Tucson: Played six seasons for the Wildcats from 2020-25
The rundown: One of four Arizona defensive backs drafted earlier this season, Smith has 16 tackles and two interceptions as a rookie. Smith's two interceptions were in the Chargers' 24-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Chargers are the only winless team in the NFL entering Week 10.
Treydan Stukes, DB, Las Vegas Raiders
Connection to Tucson: Played six seasons for the Wildcats from 2020-25
The rundown: The second-round rookie, who is the highest-drafted Arizona defensive back since Antoine Cason in 2008, recorded an interception in his official NFL debut against the Dolphins.
Stukes also intercepted 49ers quarterback and fellow Phoenix-area native Brock Purdy in San Francisco on Sunday. Stukes has 43 tackles and two interceptions as a starting safety for the Raiders.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports