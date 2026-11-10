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The NFL is in the second half of the regular season, with Week 10 beginning on Thursday.

There are 18 former Arizona Wildcats and Tucson natives to monitor this season.

Here's a look at all of them:

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

Connection to Tucson: Played two seasons for the Wildcats from 2022-23.

The rundown: One of Arizona's top offensive players from the 10-win season that won the Alamo Bowl in 2023 is now a rising rookie with the Broncos. Coleman, who finished his college career at Washington, has 47 carries for 191 yards and three touchdowns in four games.

Coleman had a career-high 17 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, along with four receptions for 31 yards in a road win over Carolina on Sunday.

Jacob Cowing, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Connection to Tucson: Cowing played at the UA from 2022-23

The rundown: Cowing has five receptions for 52 yards, along with five kick returns for 125 yards this season. Cowing is a backup receiver behind Demarcus Robinson. The Niners are 7-1.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Washington Commanders

Connection to Tucson: Played one season (one game) for the Wildcats in 2024