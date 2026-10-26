The expectations for the Arizona Wildcats this season were to make the postseason at the very minimum. That was the floor.
Arizona reached its floor on Saturday, when the 25th-ranked Wildcats routed the Iowa State Cyclones 39-3 at Casino Del Sol Stadium in Tucson and extended their winning streak to five games and became bowl eligible. Arizona is going bowling in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2014-15.
The ceiling? Arizona has bigger aspirations than just appearing in a bowl game.
“For this football team, it’s not enough,” said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan. “We’re going to celebrate the hell out of this one. The goal and mission this week was to win this game — and we did. We’re going to have fun and enjoy it for 24 hours, and then we’re going to get on to the next one.
“It’s always our goal to get to the postseason. Now that we’re there, now what? Is that going to be good enough for us? Are we going to be OK with that? Or are we going to attack this next opportunity and the one after that and the one after that?”
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Arizona has lofty goals as a team, but the Wildcats have prioritized being a process-oriented team. Rather than looking ahead to the top of the mountain, the Wildcats are focused on every individual step it takes to reach the mountaintop.
Arizona controls its destiny to the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas, in December. The Wildcats are currently tied with BYU, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State for second place in the Big 12 standings behind Utah; BYU owns the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Wildcats host the sixth-ranked Utah Utes on Nov. 14 — a game that could receive national attention and have Big 12 title implications, if both teams win their next two games.
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita said “it's a blessing to still be” in the Big 12 championship picture.
“We're not too worried about the Big 12 championship yet,” Fifita said. “There's still work we gotta do to truly put ourselves in that race and give ourselves an opportunity to do that. … I think it's a testament to what Coach B has built here and the culture that he has built. I know there were people who were talking bad about him and saying things when we went 4-8.
"Realistically, it's on the players. At the end of the day, we're the ones playing. Coach B has built a great culture, a winning culture, and we're in a really good spot. There's a lot of work we have to do to truly put ourselves in that conversation."
Arizona freshman linebacker Dash Fifita, who had two sacks and a team-high six tackles in Arizona’s win over Iowa State, said the Arizona coaches “put in our minds that it’s a faceless opponent and we’re on to the next.”
“Until we’re where we want to be and where we aspire to be, it’s never enough,” Fifita said. “We always say, ‘Expectations mean nothing when the standard never changes.’ This is our standard. We’re not surprised and we’re ready to go on.”
Here’s where the Wildcats are currently projected for bowl season a week before the first batch of College Football Playoff rankings are released on Nov. 3. Reminder: Arizona is still considered a Pac-12 legacy school for non-CFP bowl games.
Las Vegas Bowl (CBS Sports, ESPN)
When: Wednesday, Dec. 31, at 1:45 p.m. on ESPN
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Opponent: Tennessee
Comment: Arizona has played in the Las Vegas Bowl once, which was the Wildcats’ 31-21 win over BYU in 2008, which ended Arizona’s 10-year bowl drought. It was the first postseason victory under head coach Mike Stoops.
A game between Arizona and Tennessee (6-2) would have two familiar faces on the opposing sideline. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was Arizona’s tight ends coach under Stoops in 2005 before coaching at Oklahoma as an offensive assistant for nearly a decade.
Former Arizona left guard Wendell Moe, who’s out for the season with a lower-body injury, is in his second season at Tennessee.
ESPN reporter Mark Schlabach projects Arizona playing against the Texas Longhorns.
Old El Paso Sun Bowl (Sports Illustrated, ESPN, Athlon Sports)
When: Wednesday, Dec. 31, at noon on CBS
Where: Sun Bowl, El Paso
Opponent: North Carolina
Comment: Brennan versus Bill Belichick, anyone?
North Carolina defensive tackle Isaiah Johnson, who finished his high school career at Chandler, played three seasons for the Wildcats from 2022-24. Johnson has 57 tackles and two sacks at North Carolina since transferring to UNC in 2025.
North Carolina is currently 4-3 in its second season under Belichick, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach for the New England Patriots.
ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura predicts Arizona will play against the Clemson Tigers (4-3) for the Sun Bowl.
Arizona has played in the Sun Bowl three times, but has never won El Paso’s bowl game. The Wildcats lost to Auburn in 1968 and then tied Georgia in 1985 before losing again to Baylor in 1992.
Arizona moves up three spots in AP Top 25
After Arizona took down Iowa State for Homecoming at Casino Del Sol Stadium, the Wildcats moved up a few spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
Arizona moved up three spots to No. 22, while the Wildcats' upcoming opponent Texas Tech dropped five spots to No. 13 after falling to Cincinnati on the road.
The Big 12 has a record six teams in the AP Top 25 — and two in the Top 10: No. 6 Utah, No. 8 BYU, No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 18 Houston, No. 22 Arizona and No. 24 Oklahoma State. Cincinnati received the 28th-most votes this week.
If Arizona wins the next two games against Texas Tech in Lubbock and TCU on the following Friday night in Tucson, the Utah game on Nov. 14 in Tucson could conceivably be a top-15 matchup — and a potential destination for ESPN's “College GameDay” or Fox's “Big Noon Kickoff.”
Cats are ‘dogs for Halloween showdown
The Wildcats are one-possession underdogs for their upcoming road game against Texas Tech at Galaxy Stadium in Lubbock.
Arizona is a 4.5-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is 55.5. It's the second time Arizona is an underdog this season. The Wildcats were also one-possession 'dogs at BYU last month.
The Wildcats are 3-4 against the spread this season.
Arizona is riding a five-game winning streak after beating Iowa State, 39-3, Saturday evening at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Texas Tech suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling to Cincinnati, 37-24, at Nippert Stadium.
The Wildcats (6-1) face Texas Tech (6-1) Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on ESPN.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports