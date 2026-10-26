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The expectations for the Arizona Wildcats this season were to make the postseason at the very minimum. That was the floor.

Arizona reached its floor on Saturday, when the 25th-ranked Wildcats routed the Iowa State Cyclones 39-3 at Casino Del Sol Stadium in Tucson and extended their winning streak to five games and became bowl eligible. Arizona is going bowling in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2014-15.

The ceiling? Arizona has bigger aspirations than just appearing in a bowl game.

“For this football team, it’s not enough,” said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan. “We’re going to celebrate the hell out of this one. The goal and mission this week was to win this game — and we did. We’re going to have fun and enjoy it for 24 hours, and then we’re going to get on to the next one.

“It’s always our goal to get to the postseason. Now that we’re there, now what? Is that going to be good enough for us? Are we going to be OK with that? Or are we going to attack this next opportunity and the one after that and the one after that?”

Arizona has lofty goals as a team, but the Wildcats have prioritized being a process-oriented team. Rather than looking ahead to the top of the mountain, the Wildcats are focused on every individual step it takes to reach the mountaintop.