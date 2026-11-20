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If you don’t think upsets are brewing this week in the Big 12, you haven’t been paying attention to college football since, well, forever.

There isn’t a single ranked-vs.-ranked matchup on the slate. But all five ranked teams are going on the road. Someone’s going down.

Will it be No. 2 Utah, which visits middleweight TCU after a pair of 15-round heavyweight slugfests?

Or maybe even No. 19 Arizona, which visits last-place Kansas State in a contest that has all the makings of a trap game?

Our staff prognosticators, Michael Lev and Justin Spears, are back to pick every game on this week's slate straight up and against the spread. Lev and Spears are joined again this season by Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.com.

For more on our predictions — plus a complete breakdown of Arizona-KSU — check out The Wildcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

FRIDAY, Nov. 20

Matchup: Iowa State (+2.5) at UCF

Time/TV: 4 p.m., FS1

Hamm's prediction: Iowa State to win outright

Lev’s prediction: UCF to win and cover

Spears’ prediction: Iowa State to win outright

SATURDAY, Nov. 21