If you don’t think upsets are brewing this week in the Big 12, you haven’t been paying attention to college football since, well, forever.
There isn’t a single ranked-vs.-ranked matchup on the slate. But all five ranked teams are going on the road. Someone’s going down.
Will it be No. 2 Utah, which visits middleweight TCU after a pair of 15-round heavyweight slugfests?
Or maybe even No. 19 Arizona, which visits last-place Kansas State in a contest that has all the makings of a trap game?
Our staff prognosticators, Michael Lev and Justin Spears, are back to pick every game on this week's slate straight up and against the spread. Lev and Spears are joined again this season by Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.com.
For more on our predictions — plus a complete breakdown of Arizona-KSU — check out The Wildcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
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FRIDAY, Nov. 20
Matchup: Iowa State (+2.5) at UCF
Time/TV: 4 p.m., FS1
Hamm's prediction: Iowa State to win outright
Lev’s prediction: UCF to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Iowa State to win outright
SATURDAY, Nov. 21
Matchup: Colorado (+3.5) at Cincinnati
Time/TV: 10 a.m., ESPN+
Hamm's prediction: Colorado to win outright
Lev’s prediction: Cincinnati to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Cincinnati to win and cover
Matchup: No. 10 BYU (-5.5) at Kansas
Time/TV: 10 a.m., ABC
Hamm's prediction: BYU to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: BYU to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: BYU to win, Kansas to cover
Matchup: No. 20 Houston (-8.5) at West Virginia
Time/TV: 11 a.m., TNT/HBO Max
Hamm's prediction: West Virginia to outright
Lev’s prediction: Houston to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: West Virginia to outright
Matchup: No. 12 Texas Tech (-3.5) at Baylor
Time/TV: 1:30 p.m., FOX
Hamm's prediction: Texas Tech to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Baylor to win outright
Spears’ prediction: Baylor to win outright
Matchup: No. 19 Arizona (-7.5) at Kansas State
Time/TV: 5 p.m., FS1
Hamm's prediction: Arizona to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Arizona to win, Kansas State to cover
Spears’ prediction: Arizona to win and cover
Matchup: No. 2 Utah (-7.5) at TCU
Time/TV: 7 p.m., FOX
Hamm's prediction: Utah to win, TCU to cover
Lev’s prediction: Utah to win, TCU to cover
Spears’ prediction: Utah to win and cover
Matchup: Oklahoma State (-3.5) at Arizona State
Time/TV: 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Hamm's prediction: Oklahoma State to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Arizona State to win outright
Spears’ prediction: Arizona State to win outright
LAST WEEK'S RECORDS
Hamm: 5-3 straight up, 3-5 against the spread
Lev: 3-5 SU, 4-4 ATS
Spears: 2-6 SU, 3-5 ATS
SEASON TO DATE
Hamm: 54-28 SU, 40-42 ATS
Lev: 52-30 SU, 39-43 ATS
Spears: 55-27 SU, 33-49 ATS
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social