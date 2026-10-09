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MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — Arizona will be shorthanded once again this week.

When the Wildcats take on West Virginia Saturday morning, Arizona will be without four offensive starters — wide receivers Tre Spivey, Chris Hunter and Giovanni Richardson and tight end Cole Rusk — who are all out for injuries.

One of them is done for the rest of the season. Arizona leading receiver Tre Spivey suffered a season-ending foot injury in the final seconds of the first half of Arizona's 34-7 win over Cincinnati.

“We love Tre and he’s been an awesome addition since coming over here a couple of years ago,” said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan. “He’s obviously an important part to what we do offensively. We want to support him every way we can. It’s really that simple. He’s one of us, he’s our brother. How can we support him on this new journey and help him get everything he needs in his process, because those things are hard?”

Brennan said it’s the same foot injury former Arizona star receiver Tetairoa McMillan suffered in the spring of 2024, which sidelined him for the entire summer. It's an injury that requires surgery.

“We have some history with it,” Brennan said.

The 6-4, 215-pound Spivey, who has a year of eligibility remaining after this season, leads the Wildcats with 22 catches for 314 yards and four touchdowns this season. The fourth-year receiver had a career-high 129 yards on seven catches and two touchdowns last week against Washington State.