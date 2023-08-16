The Arizona Wildcats football program is raising awareness for the tragic wildfires that have swept through Maui.

Maui's wildfires, which set ablaze on Aug. 8, have killed at least 100 people as of Wednesday evening.

At times like these we Bear Down. Join us and show your support by clicking the link below 👇🔗https://t.co/lOxUsIYw6z#BearDown4Maui pic.twitter.com/PM6HTVfiIF — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) August 17, 2023

Several Wildcats are either from Hawaii or hail from Polynesian families, and Polynesian culture has become an essential part of Arizona's fabric as a program.

Multiple Polynesian Wildcats, including wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, quarterback Jayden de Laura, offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, defensive lineman Julian Savaiinaea, safety Gavin Hunter and linebacker Kamuela Ka'aihue, among others, helped create a video to raise awareness and provide ways to donate to help with relief for families affected by the wildfires.

McMillan's grandmother, Blanche McMillan, organized a drive in Hawaii to help with relief. McMillan is accepting bottled water, sleeping materials, medical supplies and toiletries for anyone impacted by the wildfires. Donations can be sent to "Hui Mahi'ai Aina," a camp for the houseless, at 41-902 Oluolu St., Waimanalo, Hawaii 96795.

Aina Momona, a community organization in Hawaii, is raising donations for the "Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund." On Aina Momona's website, donations can also be personally directed to confirmed Maui residents that have been misplaced by the fires.

"As you know, Hawaii is a big part of Arizona football. Much like Blanche McMillan, T-Mac's grandma, and all of the great work she's doing in Waimanalo, we want to do something also," said Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch. "What (my wife Amber Fisch) and I want to do is kick off a fundraising campaign, and we want to donate $5,000 to the Hawaii Community Foundation."

Arizona defensive backs assistant coach Duane Akina, a Honolulu native, said, "We ask all of Wildcat nation to Bear Down and help the community of Maui, to contribute whatever you have. Keep Maui strong. Aloha and thank you very much."