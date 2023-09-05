Sundays are for the truth. At least that’s the case for the Arizona Wildcats defense.

When the UA coaching staff re-watched the Wildcats’ dominant win over Northern Arizona, one notable truth from Saturday was how effective Arizona’s defensive line was at taking up space and stopping the run, especially the interior linemen led by defensive tackle Bill Norton, who had three tackles and one stop for loss in 39 snaps.

Not the most eyebrow-raising statistics on paper. However, consuming space and filling gaps at the line of scrimmage, pushing back on blockers, and creating opportunities for linebackers and safeties to garner tackles aren’t items that necessarily show up in the box score for interior defensive linemen. Those non-recordable statistics for defensive tackles are essential ones for any defense.

“We pinpoint that if it wasn’t for those inside guys, some of those plays wouldn’t have been made the way it fits, so they’re always getting credit in our eyes,” Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen said Tuesday. “Maybe not in the stats, but in our eyes, they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”

NAU averaged only 1.9 yards per rush attempt and 3.8 yards per play.

“That was our main focus was to stop the run. We start meetings that way. That’s our No. 1 priority in the defense,” Nansen said. “Three areas we talk (about) and it’s how you measure a good defense: stop the run, eliminate the explosive plays and take the ball away, and that’s our focus.”

Nine Arizona defensive linemen played more than 10 snaps against NAU, not including junior defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea, who was originally listed as a starter but was later suspended for the first half on Saturday for his ejection in the 2022 season finale against Arizona State. Savea was active and warmed up at halftime on Saturday, but never saw action.

“Nine to 10 guys” is an ideal number of players in the rotation for the defensive line, Nansen said.

“Keep the guys fresh and all of that good stuff that we’ve talked about,” he said. “Like I’ve said all fall camp, the main focus is to try and play more D-linemen.”

That wasn’t the case in 2022. Against upcoming opponent Mississippi State in Tucson a year ago, here’s how the snap counts looked for Arizona’s defensive line: Jalen Harris 70, Hunter Echols 68, Kyon Barrs 60, Paris Shand 53, Dion Wilson 33 and Russell Davis II 10.

The days of Arizona defensive linemen having 60-70 snaps are likely over with the Wildcats’ new rotation. Three linemen had 40-plus snaps, two had over 30, one had 26, and three had 15-20.

More bodies. Fewer snaps. Better results on defense.

Redshirt freshman Isaiah Ward and sophomore Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei were among the impactful Wildcats who did show up the box score on Saturday. The underweight but uber-athletic Ward had three tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hit; he also had five quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Uiagalelei had three tackles and one stop for loss, and he blocked a field goal that was returned for an 85-yard touchdown by cornerback Tacario Davis.

“We can do a lot of things with them, moving them around” Nansen said of Ward and Uiagalelei. “Ta’ita’i gives us the flexibility to play him outside and inside. And then Ward, he’s just got that motor, man. He plays hard every play.”

Uiagalelei, a product of Southern California powerhouse Mater Dei High School, became a part of Arizona’s defensive line rotation in the fifth game of the 2022 season against Colorado. In a home battle with USC in October, Uiagalelei earned his first start and remained in the starting lineup for the final four games of the ‘22 season. Since arriving at the UA, Uiagalelei has gained 25 pounds. Even at 285 pounds, the 6-4 Uiagalelei is able to play different spots depending on the formation and package.

“He’s playing at the level where he can play on a tight end as a defensive end. He can be moved inside on third down and give you pass-rush ability,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said. “He’s maintained his athleticism as he’s gained his weight.”

Fisch called Uiagalelei a “quiet, hard-working, disciplined, ‘you don’t notice him until you notice him’ guy.”

“As we continue to see his improvement, it’s certainly showing up in a lot of different ways,” Fisch said. “I think he’s going to be a contributor for us this season.”

With Mississippi State’s SEC-sized offensive line on deck for Saturday in Starkville, the extra bodies could be useful against an offense that ran for nearly 300 yards last week.

“They’re huge up front, so that was the plan moving forward (after last season). If you’re going to build a defense, build it from the front,” Nansen said. “That was the main focus after last season. It’s going to be a good challenge. I’m looking forward to it. I’m challenging our guys to have a great week of practice, play really well and go down there to play football.”

Extra points

Since the start of last season, 31% of Arizona’s first-down plays on offense have gained 100% of needed yardage, according to Sports Source Analytics. That is the best mark in FBS.

Fisch on linebacker Justin Flowe playing 11 snaps on Saturday compared to fellow transfer Daniel Heimuli‘s 46: “(Flowe) certainly showed up when he played. ... His snap count will continue to increase as he continues to get more confident in the same system, more knowledgeable in the system, and is able to play within the system.”

Nansen on nickelback Martell Irby receiving a scholarship the night before Arizona’s win over NAU: “That came out of nowhere, but he’s earned the right to get one. He worked so hard in the offseason. He’s got an unbelievable story. A kid that came out of nowhere, sleeping in his car, and just worked his tail off. He deserves a scholarship. I think his teammates really respect him. They were fired up for him when he got it.”