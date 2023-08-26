Editor's Note: This is the sixth of 11 Pac-12 football 2023 team previews — one for each of Arizona's conference brethren. Today: UCLA (9-4 overall, 6-3 Pac-12 a year ago). The Bruins were picked to finish sixth in the conference's preseason media poll.

LOS ANGELES — Chip Kelly has faced nearly every scenario since becoming UCLA’s coach in 2018. The one thing he didn’t have to worry about, though, was who would play quarterback.

After Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s graduation, Kelly enters his sixth season in Westwood with a quarterback competition between four players.

Even though Kelly has not named a starter for the Sept. 2 opener against Coastal Carolina, he isn’t overly stressed about it.

“Someone has to take a snap on the first drive and tell everyone who that will be,” Kelly said when asked if he was getting closer to a decision.

Ethan Garbers and Dante Moore remain among the favorites to win the job. Garbers is in his third season with the program after transferring from Washington in 2021.

The redshirt junior has seen action in 11 games over the past two years. Garbers came in late during last year’s Sun Bowl against Pitt and led the Bruins on an eight-play, 70-yard TD drive that gave the Bruins a 35-34 lead with 34 seconds remaining. The Panthers, however, won on a field goal on the final play.

“Dorian was a starter for five years, and him leaving, there’s a gap that needed to be filled,” Garbers said. “Everyone wants to step up. Whether that’s just saying little things here and there or being a vocal leader all the way around, it’s just a role you’ve got to fill.”

While Garbers has the experience, Moore carries the most expectations. The 18-year-old freshman — and first five-star recruit at UCLA in the Kelly era — was an early enrollee and participated in spring drills.

Moore continues to impress coaches and teammates with his athleticism and confidence.

Wide receiver Kyle Ford said he has seen Moore make a throw and turn away before it is caught, drawing comparisons to Steph Curry after baskets.

“A lot of times, when you have great receivers, you put it in a spot that you feel you release at, you don’t have to watch the play because you know the receiver is going to come down with it,” Moore said. “A lot of times, it’s like that. Sometimes, if I feel a little bit odd, I’m going to stare it down.”

Collin Schlee, who made 11 starts for Kent State last season, and redshirt freshman Justyn Martin have also taken snaps with the first team.

Whoever wins the starting spot, Kelly said he would not have a short leash if that person struggles.

“If you’re a quarterback, you don’t need to be looking over your shoulder. You have to go play,” Kelly said.

Strength in numbers

UCLA is up to its full allotment of 85 scholarship players, which is quite a change from Kelly’s first season when he had just 57.

“I do want to say it, but I don’t want to jinx it,” Kelly said when asked if this is his best roster depth at UCLA. “There’s not as much experience, but the depth is better. Now it is trying to raise the maturity level.”

Preseason expectations

The Bruins were ranked 21st in last season’s final Associated Press poll but did not make the Top 25 in the preseason poll. They were picked to finish sixth in their final season in the Pac-12 in the conference’s preseason poll.

UCLA was 10-21 during Kelly’s first three seasons but has gone 17-8 the past two years.

Man of Steele

The Bruins are counting on Ball State transfer Carson Steele to come in at running back after Zach Charbonnet left early for the NFL. Charbonnet led the nation last season in all-purpose yards, averaging 168 yards per game.

Steele, who owns a pet alligator named Crocky-J, had nine 100-yard games last season.

Lynn takes charge

D’Anton Lynn, who spent nine seasons as an NFL assistant, takes over as defensive coordinator. The Bruins were 87th in the nation in total defense last season, and their best finish in the past five seasons was 69th in 2020.

Lynn has an experienced unit, led by defensive lineman Laiatu Latu and linebacker Darius Muasau. UCLA and Utah were the only teams with multiple players on the Pac-12’s preseason first-team defense.

On tap

After their opener, the Bruins travel to San Diego State on Sept. 9. UCLA opens conference play at No. 14 Utah on Sept. 23. Other notable games include an Oct. 14 trip to No. 18 Oregon State, an Oct. 28 home date against Colorado and at No. 6 USC on Nov. 18. The Bruins bid farewell to Pac-12 play on Nov. 25 when they host California.