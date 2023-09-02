Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke had a familiar face on campus this week: Bill Moos.

Moos was an athletic director at four schools — Montana, Oregon, Washington State and Nebraska — and had a front row seat of Heeke's career growth at Oregon.

Heeke, who spent 18 years at UO and held numerous positions in Eugene, started out in fundraising before ending up as Moos' right hand as chief of staff and assistant athletic director.

In a conversation at halftime of the Wildcats' football season opener against NAU Saturday night at Arizona Stadium, Moos shared that he saw early on that Heeke "had potential and that he could be be very impactful in regards to the industry.

"I moved him up the ranks from the back room all the way to my chief of staff," Moos said. "When he got the Central Michigan job, I was so thrilled about that, and now he's at the University of Arizona. He's my guy; I love him. He's like a brother to me or a son. He's doing such a great job here. I'm very impressed."

Moos added that Heeke's super power reminds him of his own: being good with people.

"When you have an organization, you have the flow of who takes care of what. But he's with the people. He's with the donors. He's with the coaches. And he's conveying what the whole program is about," Moos said. "I was just so proud watching him the last two days really provide that. It was wonderful."

Moos, who was at Nebraska from 2017-2021, was not surprised by the Huskers filling Memorial Stadium — 92,003 fans — for a volleyball match this past week.

"At Nebraska, it's just sports and they turn out and show up. It doesn't matter if it's male or female, they're there and that's what's so great about the university," Moos said. "Young women across the country can see that they can showcase their skills. Whether they end up competing at Nebraska or somewhere else, there's a stage for them."

Following the cadence

For Donna Jose, presenting the flags as part of the military veteran color guard before Saturday's game is much easier than it looks.

Her little secret is that even though she wears the harness, the flags are much lighter than one might think.

The trick is "following the cadence," she said.

"We have a guy who calls it out and you just follow him like the military," Jose said. "Every now and then you don't hear him. So you are supposed to go right and the other person goes left — yeah, that's the best. You just get back in line."

The four who present colors all around Tucson — mainly on the Tohono O'odham reservation — carry long, black soft cases with the flags and don't always carry the same flag. Whatever flag you pull out of the case on any given day is the one you present. Whoever presents the American flag must wear white gloves that are wrapped in plastic until they need to use them.

Jose, who served in the Navy as a nurse and now works at the Veterans Administration, is honored to be part of this four-person team, "especially when people come up and thank you for serving."

"Just being acknowledged that's the most joyful part," Jose said.

In spirit

Two UA alumni and longtime football season-ticket holders were missing as UA opened up the season. For many years, Ann Marie Reitz and Joanna Strohn could be found at Wildcat Club tailgate parties and UA football games. Reitz was a graduate of the Eller School and Strohn a member of the UA band nearly 60 years ago.

When Reitz lost a battle with metastatic breast cancer in February, Strohn decided to keep the season tickets. She was excited for the first game of the season. Unfortunately, she fell Friday, broke her hip and had surgery Friday.

Everything went well, and she spent Saturday night at TMC, cheering for her Wildcats: "No UofA gear at all!! Just Cheers!!!"

Not a 'terrible' idea?

Volunteers passed out rally towels — a la the Pittsburgh Steelers' "Terrible Towels" — just inside the gates to Arizona Stadium. The "Tucson Towel," with the "WC" hand symbol printed on it, could be seen waved mainly in the ZonaZoo. Will it catch on?

One fan's best seat in the house

Edward Grijalva might just argue that he and his family have the best seats at Arizona Stadium. He sits in the first row right behind the uprights in the south end zone. There is no walkway for fans in front of him, and the photographers have to kneel down when on that side of the field.

But he does have one tip if you ever happen to sit around him: "You have to keep an eye out. ... I almost got hit with a ball right now as (the kicker) missed the net."

"When people see the ball is going to hit the net, people start scrambling," Grijalva said with a laugh. "Then, it bounces off the wall (in front of me). You never know what's going to happen. You have to stay alert when they are kicking."

These weren't always his seats. Grijalva, who has been a season-ticket holder for 24 years, used to sit in the north end zone before the renovations to that side of the stadium.

He and his family have been loyal to the Wildcats even during the long 20-game losing streak that ended in 2021.

His family walked over to the stadium early on Saturday after tailgating with friends. They wanted to avoid any lines — like there have been for recent openers when UA introduced digital tickets and different entry procedures. However, this time out, everything went smoothly.

While Sonoran hot dogs might be a top seller during a Wildcat game, Grijalva sticks with regular hot dogs or nachos during the game.

Calexico & Co.

The pregame festivities at the UA mall included a concert by Tucson-based indie-rock band Calexico. Lead singer Joey Burns showed his Wildcat spirit by donning a bright red button-down, while other band members sported white UA T-shirts.

The Pride of Arizona "opened" for Calexico, which also had two special guests — Arizona senator Mark Kelly and his wife, former congresswoman Gabby Giffords. Burns gave the pair a shutout. They spent some of the show greeting and shaking hands with members of the crowd.

Numbers game

45 — Jacob Cowling has made a reception in 45 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak in the nation. His first reception (4 yards) came on the first play of the game. Ole Miss’ Zakhari Franklin is the only one ahead of Cowling with 46. Franklin sat out of Saturday’s 73-7 rout of Mercer with a knee injury.

0 — Arizona tailbacks' streak of no fumbles from last season continues. UA had two turnovers, a fumble and an interception by quarterback Jayden de Laura.

48,159 — Saturday's announced attendance, the largest crowd for a home opener since former UA coach Kevin Sumlin's first game in 2018 against BYU (51,002).