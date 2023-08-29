Arizona Wildcats football fans can now pay their favorite UA players.

"Desert Takeover," the UA football program's Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) collective, announced on Tuesday that it will partner with "myNILpay" to enhance Arizona's NIL prowess.

“We could not be more excited to enter a partnership with a celebrated institution like the University of Arizona and Desert Takeover,” Brent Chapman, CEO of myNILpay, said in a news release. “We are eager to bring Wildcat student-athletes additional ways to earn for everything they bring to the university and community.”

MyNILpay is a digital platform that allows fans to pay student-athletes directly within NCAA guidelines. Fans can use the myNILpay's mobile app or website to create an account. Similar to Venmo, Zelle or other mobile payment apps, fans can digitally send money to an athlete, then once the payment is accepted, the fan will receive a digital signature from the athlete.

"By digitally signing the asset, the athlete has fulfilled the NCAA quid-pro-quo requirement and does not need to take any other action," myNILpay's website said. "The Fair-Market-Value of the digital asset is what the fan and athlete agree on."

Former Arizona quarterback and Amphitheater High School standout Jim Krohn, who threw for 3,120 yards and 24 touchdowns at the UA, will pay all 110 players on Arizona's roster through myNILpay, Desert Takeover announced on Tuesday.

“The changes in college football have been challenging”, Krohn said. “Fielding a competitive team today not only requires great recruiting and coaching, but requires a greater level of involvement from alumni and Wildcat supporters. Coach (Jedd) Fisch is building an elite program. I want to increase my involvement to help him finish what he started. I received great benefits from my time at (the) U of A, from earning a degree, to business opportunities to meaningful lifetime relationships.

"I want to expand and deepen the Wildcat football pride and family while helping coach continue to develop a winning attitude, on and off the athletic field. By donating to individual players through myNILpay, it’s another way of supporting the team, Coach Fisch and the University of Arizona.”

Cole Davis, founder of Desert Takeover and longtime booster who donated $8 million Arizona's indoor practice facility, said, “Our partnership with myNILpay will ensure that every athlete who suits up for the Wildcats will be able to capitalize on their earning potential.”