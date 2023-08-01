When Arizona hired senior defensive analyst and "Desert Swarm" assistant Duane Akina in February, the Wildcats were under the impression the NCAA would potentially alter its rules on the number of on-field coaches permitted per team.

Due to current NCAA ruling, which doesn't allow analysts to personally coach players, Akina will temporarily become one of the Wildcats' 10 on-field coaches and "he'll be very active with the (defensive) secondary" and work with safeties coach Chuck Cecil and first-year cornerbacks coach John Richardson.

"The three of them will be working together and running the back end," Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch told the Star.

Akina takes the on-field coaching spot of UA great and defensive line coach Ricky Hunley, who is recovering from knee surgery and will will have a "senior assistant role" this season. Outside linebackers coach Jason Kaufusi and defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, who previously coached defensive line at UCLA and Washington, will lead the Wildcats' defensive front. Fisch said at Arizona media day on Tuesday that Hunley will continue to assist the Wildcats in recruiting players.

"Coach Hunley has an amazing opportunity to help us in so many different ways," Fisch said. "He's not only the most connected guy in Tucson, he's an incredible mentor for the kids. He'll have an opportunity to work with our whole defense rather than the interior D-line.

"We thought it was going to be a huge advantage — kind of initially the reason we brought in Coach Akina, a real experienced guy. (Hunley) will come in and help not just the D-line, but he has a linebacker perspective as a former linebacker. He's a former coordinator, so he gives us perspective there, and he can dip into the community. We can use him at events and opportunities to connect with all members of the community. He can almost free up all of his time. He's also been very involved in our camps and academics, so he's doing a good job of monitoring and mentoring certain areas."

Before Akina's first stint at Arizona that spanned 14 seasons from 1987-2000, he spent five seasons as a defensive assistant under former UA head coach Dick Tomey at Hawaii, followed by one season with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders.

At Arizona, Akina held multiple roles, including defensive backs coach, associate head coach, defensive coordinator and offensive coordinator.

Following the 2000 season, Akina had a similar role under Mack Brown at Texas. Most recently, Akina worked for David Shaw as Stanford's defensive backs coach from 2014-22. The 66-year-old Akina mentored three Jim Thorpe Award winners: Darryll Lewis (Arizona), Michael Huff (Texas) and Aaron Ross (Texas).