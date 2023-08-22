Competition is an essential component to Arizona's fabric as a program, especially the Wildcats' rebuilding defense.

All three levels of Arizona's defense — defensive line, linebackers and defensive backs — still have ongoing battles just over a week away from its season opener on Sept. 2 against Northern Arizona.

"It's competition," Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen said. "You go and recruit players and let them battle it out. That's the whole deal. Bring them in here and see who's going to be the best guy."

At "Will" linebacker in Nansen's 4-2-5 defense, one of the Wildcats' mainstays is sophomore Jacob Manu, who budded into one of the UA's defensive leaders as an underclassmen. The "Mike" to Arizona's "Will" still remains a question. The Wildcats' starting middle linebacker — or "Mike" — is down to either Oregon transfer Justin Flowe or former Washington Husky Daniel Heimuli, a battle Nansen said is “neck and neck.”

“Best guy is going to play,” Nansen said.

The last two weeks of training camp, Flowe and Heimuli swapped snaps alongside Manu. Flowe and Heimuli also traded reps during spring ball, but Flowe ascended back into the projected starting rotation leading up to the spring game, then appeared as a likely starter for the season opener until Heimuli started making impact plays like tackles for loss and pass breakups in the middle of the field.

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said at the start of training camp that Arizona's “linebackers are the deepest by far since I’ve been here.” Regardless of who starts at "Mike" linebacker, the Wildcats are still expected to deploy a rotation of more than two linebackers.

"We're counting on Daniel to help us try and rotate three guys, four guys, so you'll see him play more and more," Nansen said.

The 6-foot, 230-pound Heimuli, a junior and former four-star recruit from Palo Alto, California, native, transferred to the UA in January after four seasons at Washington as a Chris Petersen-era prospect.

Last season, Heimuli played in six games for Washington, but wasn't with the Huskies for their Apple Cup victory over Washington State nor the Alamo Bowl, after he was suspended for violating the program's code of conduct. The Daily in Seattle reported Heimuli and fellow Washington linebacker Ruperake Fuavai were in a physical altercation at Finn MacCool's, a popular bar near the UW campus.

Since Heimuli's arrival, the former Husky has battled with Flowe to start in the Wildcats' defense, along with true freshman Kamuela Ka'aihue.

Flowe's laborious path to the stardom he once had as a five-star prospect in 2020 as a then-future face of Oregon's defense hasn't been easy for him. Besides recovering from foot injuries, Fisch said the plan for the energetic and spirited Flowe, who had a 49.4 run-stopping grade and 32.5 coverage grade by Pro Football Focus in his last season at Oregon, is "going to have to work through making sure that his passion doesn’t get in the way of his technique and responsibilities as a player."

In other words: Play fast, but don't play hurried; play aggressive, but never step outside of the responsibilities as a linebacker.

Nansen said at the start of training camp that reining Flowe to play within his assignment on a play-by-play basis is "an everyday battle for me, man."

"I'm trying to build some confidence in the kid and (make him) really understand that you can be more productive when you're under control," Nansen said. "It's an everyday reminder for him."

Traditionally, middle linebackers are considered the quarterbacks of the defense. They're the ones who receive the message from the defensive coordinator, then relay it to the rest of the defenders. In Nansen's defense, "everybody" is the play-caller.

"The (cornerbacks) make their communication to the safeties, the safeties communicate to the linebackers, the linebackers communicate to the (defensive line)," Nansen said. "It's one of those systems — if we're going to be wrong, let's all be wrong together. It's not one guy (is) wrong and the other guy is doing it right, well, that's how you give up explosive plays."

Nevertheless, how Flowe and Heimuli communicate at their respective position will have a hefty influence on who starts to begin the season.

Said Nansen: "That's been a challenge, and we've had experiences mic'ing guys up during practice just to see where they're at in the communication part of it, and it's really been helping us."

'Like a coach on the field'

Following Arizona's "First Look" scrimmage on Saturday, Nansen said Arizona's defensive secondary has made the most progress amongst the other defensive groups.

"The secondary, I've been pleased with those guys. ... The back end is where I'm really pleased with," he said.

Sixth-year senior and Bay Area native Dylan Wyatt has emerged as a potential starter at cornerback over sophomore Tacario Davis, with Ephesians Prysock as the opposing cornerback. Wyatt, who logged two interceptions in the final week of training camp, initially started his college career at Illinois under head coach Lovie Smith, but missed two seasons for knee injuries. After knee surgery, Wyatt transferred to Cal Poly for two seasons and recorded 23 tackles, 11 pass breakups and one interception.

Wyatt's former coach at Illinois, Keynodo Hudson, referred Wyatt to Nansen, who worked with Hudson at USC. Nansen said the "experienced, very smart" Wyatt is “like a coach on the field.”

“He’s one of those guys if you tell him (something) in the film room, he’ll get it done on the field; he’s not a rep guy,” Nansen said of Wyatt. “He’s been around a lot of good coaches.”

Arizona cornerbacks John Richardson was familiar with Wyatt on the recruiting trail coming out of Saint Mary's High School in Oakland, California.

"I kind of knew he was already and what he stood for," Richardson said. "I love his competitive nature and drive, and of course, his maturity to add to a room that's pretty young. He's been a great addition. He's pushing the guys and the guys are pushing him."

Prysock, Wyatt, Davis and Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine are expected to be Arizona's top four cornerbacks this season.

