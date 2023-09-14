The Arizona Wildcats have at least a few things to write home about after their 1-1 start to the season — a jump on the 2023 season that includes the UA’s “no-flinch” mindset, a persevering defense and plenty of thrilling offensive moments.

But there have been not-so-positive developments, too.

In Arizona’s overtime loss to Mississippi State in Starkville, the Wildcats committed five turnovers — four interceptions from second-year starter Jayden de Laura — and yet were still in position to win in SEC country for the first time ever as a program.

De Laura also had two turnovers — one interception and one fumble — the week prior in a five-touchdown victory over Northern Arizona. Arizona was also penalized 11 times that night.

Third game’s the charm?

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said the Wildcats “really need to make sure we have our best game this year on Saturday night” in the final nonconference game of 2023 against UTEP at Arizona Stadium.

“That’s what I told our team it’s going to take,” Fisch said during his news conference on Thursday. “It’s going to take our best that we’ve played all year for four quarters.”

Prior to Fisch leading the UA football program, he was a quarterbacks coach for the New England Patriots, one of several stops in the NFL for him. In New England, Fisch learned, “Before you have to win, you have to keep from losing. Our goal this week is to take care of the ball, not have a lot of penalties.”

“The first game, we had 11 penalties. The second game we had five turnovers,” he said. “So we’re looking to have a clean game, disciplined.

“We need to do simple better and find a way to put ourselves in position to compete,” he added.

Here are some other essential questions Fisch answered on Thursday leading up to Arizona-UTEP:

When you recruited wide receiver and former UTEP star Jacob Cowing out of the transfer portal, what stood out about his film?

A: “His production. His run after the catch that he’s able to get to.

“His ability to make guys miss in space. The toughness that he shows blocking; the toughness that he shows catching a ball over the middle. Really, there’s been no surprises with Jacob Cowing.

From what we saw on film, to what we’ve seen in person, Jacob Cowing has been a consistent soon-to-be pro. As he’s gotten better, stronger, I just think that experience gets you better. Jacob’s film showed what kind of player he was going to be when he first got here.”

What’s your assessment of the defense through the first two games of the season?

A: Our defense through the first two games have shown the value of getting bigger up front. You could see that the size of our defense has enabled us to put more pressure on the quarterback. We’ve held teams to under 200 yards passing.

“In two games, we’ve given up — in regulation — 27 points and that’s 13 1/2 points a game in eight quarters. That’s good. That’s really, really good — 17 points per game when you count the overtime. Tackling is going to be at a premium this week.”

How would you grade offensive line play at this point?

A: “Our protection has been at a very, very high level.

“One sack in each game and we throw the ball 35 times a game. We’ve had 70 attempts, two sacks. We believed going into this season a healthy (left tackle) Jordan Morgan, a healthy (right tackle) Jonah Savaiinaea, those are two outstanding college offensive linemen.

“The way we’re protecting right now, it’s giving our guys an opportunity to take shots down the field when we want, it gives us an opportunity in our screen game, because we can get guys out athletically. When you can create a dish or pocket, like we have been able to create with the edge rushers and move them from the core, it’s enabled Jayden to work in the pocket a little bit longer and find some guys down the field a little bit later in the down.”

How does de Laura take criticism as a quarterback?

“When it comes to criticism, I don’t think I’m the easiest guy to play for when it comes to the mentality of perfection.

“Criticizing a quarterback can go either way. Are you going to criticize in the confines of your office? Are you going to do it front of the team in the locker room? On the practice field? It’s all based upon, let’s call it, how the team is approaching any given day or a given week. When it comes to standard and expectations, I can say it’s very high. There’s a standard to play here, there’s an expectation to how we want our quarterbacks to play.

“If he doesn’t fulfill that expectation, there’s significant critique. I would say this year, in comparison to last year, it’s not even close with his work ethic. I do not necessarily criticize on turnovers as much as I’d like to teach on turnovers, and see what we can do to eliminate some while also realizing it’s part of the game.”

Extra points

Fisch said 43,000-44,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday, and the Wildcats’ Pac-12 home opener against Washington on Sept. 30 is “close to a sellout.”

Fisch said UTEP’s offense “is a challenge” for the Wildcats’ defense. The Miners are fourth in Conference USA in rushing yards per game (196.3) and are led conference-leading rusher in running back Deion Hankins, who is averaging 85 yards per game this season. Said Fisch: “They’re a two-back offense that runs power extremely well, similar or somewhat similar to North Dakota State of a year ago. We know there’s going to be a challenge there defensively.”

Arizona freshman right guard Raymond Pulido remains questionable for Saturday. Fisch is “really hopeful” the 6-6, 335-pounder, who missed the first two weeks of the season following an on-campus bike accident, makes his UA debut “but have still not gotten a final word there.”