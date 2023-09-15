Long before the University of Arizona decided to shift its athletic programs from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 ahead of the 2024-25 academic year, the UA football program locked in a nonconference home-and-home series with Kansas State, with games set for Manhattan, Kansas, in 2024, and Tucson in 2025.

But once the recent conference realignment dust started to settle, the questions naturally arose: What would happen to those games since both teams would now be part of the Big 12? Would the games still be played as nonconference matchups? Would both teams try to find replacements, since its possible they'll face each other during the conference slate?

As reported by FBSchedules.com, Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor said this week on his university-produced “Ask the A.D” YouTube series that the games are still on as scheduled.

“For the Arizona series, which is in ’24 and ’25, we’re going to keep that as a nonconference opponent,” Taylor said.

However, Arizona officials told the Star Friday that while things are “trending” in line with what Taylor said, the final decision on how to handle the matchups hasn’t been made yet — and won’t necessarily be up to the schools themselves.

The UA told the Star the Big 12 will make the ultimate call; UA officials said they spoke to the Big 12 Friday and confirmed that a decision hasn’t been made yet.

Factors at play, per the UA, include that Arizona and Kansas State aren’t the only teams in this nonconference scheduling situation. BYU and Utah are slated to play in the coming years — BYU joined the Big 12 this year, with Utah joining Arizona and others as first-timers in the conference next year. Arizona even has other games scheduled down the line against future Big 12 partners, with BYU on the docket for 2026 and 2027 and Texas Tech in 2034, the latter a return trip to Lubbock, Texas, since the Red Raiders visited Tucson in 2019.

But, the UA said, once the Big 12 figures out how it wants to schedule games that do count in the conference standings for 2024 — that includes building out geographical matchups and ongoing scheduling rotations for when the conference grows to 16 members next year — it’s then expected that the conference will announce its plan for the UA/KSU matchup, and others.

UA athletic director Dave Heeke said recently that much of the issue is a matter of timing.

“The problem is, there’s not an inventory of games less than one year from now to put on a schedule,” Heeke told the Star in late August, in regard to what it would take to replace KSU on Arizona’s slate with another Power Five-level opponent.

Taylor of Kansas State agreed with that on his YouTube show, though he did add that the movement around the country, including teams like Washington and Oregon joining the Big Ten, might end up opening up some possible opponents for some of the still-pending nonconference situations.

Heeke had a similar sentiment when he sat down with the Star in August.