The Pac-12 had a perfect Week 1.

Our supposed expert panel of prognosticators did not.

While the conference went 12-0 last week, upping its season mark to 13-0, only one Star staffer, sports editor Brett Fera, managed an above-.500 record against the spread. Here’s how he, Michael Lev and Justin Spears fared:

Fera: 6-2 straight up, 5-3 against the spread

Lev: 6-2 SU, 2-6 ATS

Spears: 5-3 SU, 3-5 ATS

We’d like to think there are better days ahead for us. As for the conference? It’ll be impossible to keep up that pace – especially with a slate of games that will be much thornier to navigate.

Seven Pac-12 teams face programs from other Power Five leagues. Three are home underdogs in those matchups.

The games and picks for Week 2 can be found below. For more on this week’s predictions – including a breakdown of the Arizona-Mississippi State game – check out The Wildcast Podcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

Matchup: No. 22 Colorado (-3) vs. Nebraska

Time/TV: 9 a.m., FOX/11

Fera’s prediction: Colorado to win and cover

Lev’s prediction: Colorado to win and cover

Spears’ prediction: Colorado to win and cover

Matchup: No. 12 Utah (-8) at Baylor

Time/TV: 9 a.m., ESPN

Fera’s prediction: Utah to win and cover

Lev’s prediction: Utah to win, Baylor to cover

Spears’ prediction: Utah to win, Baylor to cover

Matchup: No. 13 Oregon (-6.5) at Texas Tech

Time/TV: 4 p.m., FOX/11

Fera’s prediction: Oregon to win and cover

Lev’s prediction: Texas Tech to win outright

Spears’ prediction: Texas Tech to win outright

Matchup: Arizona (+10) at Mississippi State

Time/TV: 4:30 p.m., SEC Network

Fera’s prediction: Mississippi State to win and cover

Lev’s prediction: Mississippi State to win, Arizona to cover

Spears’ prediction: Arizona to win outright

Matchup: UCLA (-14) at San Diego State

Time/TV: 4:30 p.m., CBS/13

Fera’s prediction: UCLA to win, San Diego State to cover

Lev’s prediction: UCLA to win, San Diego State to cover

Spears’ prediction: UCLA to win and cover

Matchup: Washington State (+6) vs. No. 19 Wisconsin

Time/TV: 4:30 p.m., ABC/9

Fera’s prediction: Washington State to win outright

Lev’s prediction: Washington State to win outright

Spears’ prediction: Washington State to win outright

Matchup: Arizona State (+3) vs. Oklahoma State

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., FS1

Fera’s prediction: Oklahoma State to win and cover

Lev’s prediction: Arizona State to win outright

Spears’ prediction: Oklahoma State to win and cover

Matchup: Cal (+6.5) vs. Auburn

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Fera’s prediction: Auburn to win and cover

Lev’s prediction: Auburn to win and cover