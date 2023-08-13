Editor’s note: Some questions have been edited for clarity and brevity.

How much money is in the Pac-12 accounts? And are the four remaining schools obligated to share that, and the 2023-24 revenue, with the departing schools? — @grasslandJerry

Wilner: The finances are critical to the next move for the remaining schools, and there are many unknowns at this early stage. But we have been told by multiple sources that the quartet controls the conference as the lone voting members of the Pac-12 Board of Directors.

They control the cash, to the extent that there is cash to be controlled.

Our reading of the bylaws indicates the eight outgoing schools could be entitled to their standard revenue shares for the 2023-24 sports season, which would greatly diminish the available funds for the continuing members.

Here's the applicable section on rules governing withdrawal:

"No member shall deliver a notice of withdrawal to the Conference in the period beginning on July 24, 2011, and ending on August 1, 2024; provided, that if any member does deliver a notice of withdrawal prior to August 1, 2024, in violation of this chapter, the Conference shall be entitled to an injunction and other equitable relief to prevent such breach,

"and if a court of competent jurisdiction shall deny the Conference such injunctive relief, the Conference shall be entitled to retain all the media and sponsorship rights in the multi-player video distribution (MPVD) and telecommunications/wireless categories of the member purporting to withdraw through August 1, 2024, even if the member is then a member of another conference or an independent school for some or all intercollegiate sports competitions.

"Additionally, if a member delivers notice of withdrawal in violation of this chapter, the member’s representative to the CEO Group shall automatically cease to be a member of the CEO Group and shall cease to have the right to vote on any matter before the CEO Group."

Could the revenue be withheld? Final judgment undoubtedly will be rendered by the lawyers, who must determine "the real damages" inflicted upon the four remaining schools, according to a source.

But this much is known: The Pac-12 finished the 2022 fiscal year with $42.7 million in net assets, which includes the emergency reserve funds controlled by the presidents — the presidents of the four remaining schools.

What about the liabilities?

Our assumption is the payments due Comcast will be deducted from the campus distributions to all 12 schools in the spring, removing them from the books beyond June 30, 2024.

But the technological infrastructure underpinning the Pac-12 Networks must be accounted for; the same goes for the lease on the new property in San Ramon.

The Pac-12's chief financial officer, Morane Kerek, who was hired in June, has a busy few weeks ahead.

And one more point:

If desired, the four schools could attempt to play the hardest of hardball and declare the eight outgoing members ineligible for Pac-12 titles in 2023-24 — and thus any automatic bids to NCAA championships.

There is precedent for such action. In 2012, the Colonial Athletic Association declared its three departing members, VCU, George State and Old Dominion, ineligible for championships.

We're skeptical Stanford, Cal, WSU and OSU would take that step.

But like everything else, it's on the spectrum of possibilities during this tumultuous stretch.

What happens to the College Football Playoff and NCAA Tournament payouts if the Pac-12 is basically dissolved at the end of the year? Is there a difference if Oregon State and Washington State keep the name? — @UACatManDo

Wilner: Our understanding is the CFP distributes revenue during the fiscal year that includes the competition season. So the Pac-12's cash haul from the 2023-24 playoff will flow to the schools in the first six months of next year.

(Whether that is split 12 ways or four is, again, to be determined.)

The revenue from March Madness is distributed on a delayed basis. Any cash earned from the 2024 event would be disbursed in 2025. The outgoing schools would not be entitled to a dime.

If the conference dissolves, that could change. But only the four remaining schools have the power to shut everything down and turn out the lights.

Don’t know if this has been asked but what happens to the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day once the Pac-12 dissolves? Is it strictly going to be playoff-only going forward? — @BSTEVENS_1984

Wilner: It was easy to miss, but Penn State's victory over Utah on Jan. 2, 2023 was, in fact, the last traditional Rose Bowl.

Why? Because the Rose Bowl in January 2024 will be a playoff semifinal, and all subsequent Rose Bowls will be part of the expanded playoff — as a quarterfinal two out of every three years and as a semifinal the third year.

Assuming Cal and Stanford leave, why wouldn’t WSU and OSU each take $200 million in Pac-12 assets and spread that over six or seven years as Independents and try to get in a conference when the next domino falls, or buy time until they can reform a version of the Pac-12? — @DevinOssman

Wilner: First, I do not expect that financial outcome. There won't be $400 million, or anything close to that sum, left to divide next summer.

The amount of cash available for any combination of the four remaining schools is unknown.

I would be surprised if they had access to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue generated during the 2023-24 sports season. That scenario becomes reality only if they are allowed to withhold all distributions to the eight outgoing schools.

If the Bay Area tandem leaves, WSU and OSU would be unable to rebuild the conference by themselves. Most likely, they would flee to the Mountain West and join Stanford and Cal in dissolving the Pac-12 in unison.

In that case, it's unclear whether any remaining assets would be split among the four schools, or all 12.

The lawyers are digging into that issue, and several others, according to Washington State president Kirk Schulz.

What are your plans for the Pac-12 Hotline after the 2023-24 season is over? Will you change it to something like "Former Teams of the Pac-12 Hotline"? How about the “Big Ten and Pac-12 scraps Hotline”? — @KuhlBen1250

Wilner: I haven't had much time to sort things out, or execute the basic functions of life, since the collapse of the conference. If needed, we just change the name to WilnerHotline.com — that's also my Twitter handle — and roll on.

The Hotline was covering the schools out west and the issues that matter to them long before "Pac-12" was added to the name of our operation.

That won't change with new conference affiliations.

As always, we are deeply grateful for the support and loyalty from the legions of readers.

Which of the teams that have left the Pac-12 do you think you’ll stop covering? — @gohuskies1978

Wilner: None of them.

The Hotline covered the schools and the issues that matter to them long before “Pac-12” was added to the name of our operation a few years ago. That won’t change with new conference affiliations.

As always, we are deeply grateful for the support and loyalty from the legions of readers.

Ultimately, do you think the Pac-12 was unable to negotiate a media deal because the conference leadership and/or the schools incorrectly gauged their media value? — @Jalex0077

Wilner: Both were true. The schools had an inflated sense of their media value, with multiple presidents pushing for $50 million paychecks from ESPN.

At the same time, commissioner George Kliavkoff was unable to convince them otherwise and create realistic expectations.

How many episodes will ESPN need for the "30 for 30" on the media negotiations and demise of the conference? — @MarcSheehan006

Wilner: The march to collapse began in 2011 with the creation of the Pac-12 Networks and continued unabated for 12 years, as we outlined last week.

Essentially, ESPN would need a '60 for 60.'

How was Stanford left behind? It wasn’t that long ago when Stanford was regularly a top team in football. How did it fall so hard and whose fault is it? — @Lionsmaul

Wilner: The on-field downturn resulted from poor recruiting, substandard coaching and the malaise that often follows successful runs. Also, Stanford's academic standards are ill-suited for the transfer portal era.

But make no mistake: If this realignment wave had unfolded in the mid-2010s, Stanford would have been a no-brainer for the Big Ten — and for Fox.

Timing is everything in realignment. For Stanford, the timing was terrible.

Do you think the University of California regents regret approving UCLA’s move to the Big Ten now that Cal has been left out to dry? — @scottwmcdonough

We cannot speak for the regents, but that's a reasonable assumption for the 11 members of the board who voted in favor of UCLA's move. (Five voted against.)

And don't forget about the Berkeley tax, the so-called Cal-imony.

The regents retained the authority to force UCLA to subsidize the Bears, with payments ranging from as little as $2 million annually to as much as $10 million. The exact total would be based “on the best available information on projected revenues for both campuses.”

If Cal doesn't gain membership in the ACC or Big Ten, its revenue will crater and you can bet the regents will impose the top end of that subsidy.

UCLA has a lot riding on Cal's landing spot and, we presume, is maneuvering to get the Bears into either the ACC or Big Ten.

What was commissioner George Kliavkoff’s rationale to secure the grant of rights before expansion? Would the Pac-12 have been saved if San Diego State and SMU joined before the Apple deal was signed? — @JonBernal19

Wilner: The schools didn't plan to expand unless it made sense financially — they wanted new members to add to payouts, not decrease them — and securing a media rights deal first was the only way to know.

We never understood that strategy. After all, the strength-in-numbers approach is a vital component to surviving realignment. (The Big 12 provided a clear example when it added Brigham Young, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati in the fall of 2021.)

The decision to prioritize media rights over expansion and the lack of urgency to conclude the entire process were two gigantic miscalculations. (We wrote about the urgency issue back in January.)

I cannot state conclusively whether SDSU and SMU would have reversed course had they agreed to join the conference in the spring — before the doubling of SDSU's exit fee in the Mountain West — and the same scenario had played out last week.

But one possible outcome would have left six schools remaining, not four, thereby providing more clarity for the path forward.

Nobody is mentioning Apple. Shouldn’t they share some blame? If rumors are correct and their last offer to the Pac-12 for streaming was $25 million per team, what were they thinking? Now, for the next six or seven years, Apple is shut out of streaming college football. — Wayne Niebroski

Wilner: Simply put, Apple made the most sensible offer for Apple — and that was a risk the Pac-12 took in pursuing a partnership.

Could the company get "shut out" of college football until the next media contract cycle, in the 2030s? Perhaps. Or it could buy a stake in ESPN and secure a distribution deal for the network on Apple TV.

Or it could buy ESPN outright.

Or it could buy ESPN and Fox.

We're joking about Fox, of course. But Apple could decide to rule the sports media world.

Is there any chance Stanford abandons Cal? What if the Big Ten or ACC, in their vetting, find that SMU or anyone else is a better option than Cal? — @tgbegreen

Wilner: Cal's administrative apathy and institutional hurdles, and the resulting deterioration of its football and basketball programs, have placed the Bears at extreme risk. They could very well get left behind in the realignment game, forever.

But at this point, an interlocked future for the Bay Area teams is the most likely outcome. If membership options open in the ACC or Big Ten, they would serve as logical travel partners.

If those doors close, the Cardinal and Bears could provide the foundation to rebuild the Pac-12, along with Washington State and Oregon State.

Key point: We do not envision any scenario in which Stanford joins the Mountain West, ever.

In the event the schools don't remain in the Pac-12 and Stanford competes as an Independent, the Bears would have a choice: Do the same, or enter the Mountain West alongside WSU and OSU?

That endgame, which feels unlikely, is the only outcome in which they would split up.

What is the likelihood of Washington State and Oregon State getting a spot in a big conference? Or is Mountain West the prevailing favorite? — @phillipmaz

Wilner: There are only two paths forward for the Cougars and Beavers: Remain in the Pac-12 — if Stanford and Cal do the same — or enter the Mountain West.

The Big 12, Big Ten, ACC and SEC are simply not options. Realignment is unforgiving and based primarily on media valuation and, to a lesser extent, geography.

The Cougars and Beavers execute extremely well given their limited resources. But Fox and ESPN care only about brand value, TV ratings and market size.

How did Washington and Oregon receive a Big Ten invitation and Notre Dame is still tied to the ACC? — @brianbikefit

There is only one reason Notre Dame isn't a member of the Big Ten: It doesn't want to become a member of the Big Ten.

The Irish prefer the Independent existence for their football team, and we don't see that changing anytime soon.

After all, they will have terrific access to the expanded playoff through the at-large route — athletic director Jack Swarbrick was on the four-person committee that crafted the selection format — and assuredly will receive top dollars from NBC when the broadcast contract expires after next season.

This question presupposes some sort of merger with the Mountain West: What odds would you place on Washington State or Oregon State making the playoff before Washington or Oregon? — @CougRob

Wilner: The Hotline loves hypothetical questions that provide an outlet for explaining an underlying process, and no process is more important to college football than the playoff.

When the CFP expands to 12 teams next season (2024), the six highest-ranked conference championships will receive automatic bids. Why six? Because there are five power conferences. (In NCAA-speak, they are called the Autonomy Five.) The extra automatic bid creates access for the best team in the so-called Group of Five leagues and avoids any antitrust issues.

But that format is only in place for the first two years of the expanded playoff (the 2024 and 2025 seasons). After that, the current media contract ends and everything will be reconsidered.

We expect the SEC and Big Ten to use the collapse of the Pac-12 as a means of trimming the number of automatic bids (from six to five) and adding an at-large berth (from six to seven), clearing an extra spot for their array of football powerhouses.

Why five automatic bids? To provide access for the highest-ranked conference champion outside the power leagues. In the era of the Power Five, the CFP power brokers created six automatic bids. When it becomes the Power Four, they will have five automatic bids.

All of which means ...

The Mountain West champion will have an excellent chance to claim an automatic bid.

Its competition for that slot would consist of the winners of the Sun Belt, Mid-American, Conference USA and American, which will be greatly depleted by the loss of Cincinnati, Houston and UCF.

In other words, if WSU or OSU produced a one- or two-loss season in the Mountain West, the playoff could very well be in play.

Meanwhile, Oregon and Washington would need to either win the rugged Big Ten or finish in the top three or four and hope for an at-large spot.

We cannot guarantee the CFP selection formula in the next contract cycle (starting with the 2026 season) will have five automatic bids, but it's a reasonable assumption at this point. If they block access for the other leagues, a lawsuit could result.

In no way, shape or form is the Hotline attempting to minimize the impact of the Pac-12's collapse on the WSU and OSU athletic departments, their athletes or their fans. It's nothing short of devastating.

But the path into the playoff from a revamped Mountain West seemingly is more reasonable than it would be through an intact Pac-12, which likely would be in line for a single berth.

Is there a path for Oregon State and Washington State to push for a merger with the Mountain West without Stanford (and likely Cal)? — @busaf95

Wilner: If the Cardinal and Bears are not involved, a merger seems unlikely. Why would the Mountain West members agree? They would hold the leverage (and the votes).

Instead, WSU and OSU would simply request invitations to join in time for the 2024 season.

Those requests assuredly would be granted, and the Mountain West would move forward with 14 football schools and 13 basketball schools. (Hawaii participates in the Big West in all sports except football.)

The unknown piece in that scenario: Would the Beavers and Cougars enter with full revenue shares?

The Mountain West distributes about $4.75 million annually to each member through its broadcast contracts with Fox and CBS. The current schools won't accept less money to add schools, so the networks seemingly would need to fund the expansion — but only for two contract years.

The current deal reportedly expires in the summer of 2026, meaning negotiations on a renewal would begin in late '24 or early '25.

WSU president Kirk Schulz and athletic director Pat Chun appear to be really smart, savvy guys. Were they really taken by surprise by Oregon and Washington not signing the grant-of-rights last Friday? And why didn’t they (like seemingly everyone else) have a Plan B? — @Smittytheclownn

Wilner: Yes and no. They knew all along that collapse was a possible outcome for the Pac-12. But in the final hours, late on Thursday, Aug. 3, it appeared the nine schools were prepared to sign their grant-of-rights and move forward together. So in the moment, yes, there was probably some level of surprise.

As for the lack of any Plan B, well, the Cougars couldn't create an optimal landing spot out of thin air.

Unlike Washington and Oregon, they didn't have an invitation to the Big Ten.

Unlike Utah and the Arizona schools, they didn't have a safety net courtesy of the Big 12.

They knew all along that the Mountain West would be available. And that's still the case.

What’s the real reason Stanford and Cal didn't receive invitations to the Big Ten? It makes the most sense for the Big Ten. A great pod of Pacific Time Zone teams would help ease much of the travel burden. — @SJVst

The "real" reason is the only reason: Fox.

Were the decision left solely to the Big Ten presidents, the Bay Area school likely would have invitations already.

But the Big Ten schools won't support any expansion if the process results in reduced media revenue, so new cash is required. And that means the conference's media overlord must find the cash, just as it did with Oregon and Washington.

Fox believed the Pacific Northwest schools were worth $375 million (at least) over six years. It did not believe the Bay Area schools were a worthwhile investment at that price.

Is there a number that works? Perhaps. We should know in the next few weeks.

As for your second question, the answer is clear: Yes, adding the Bay Area schools would greatly benefit Olympic sports athletes on all the Big Ten campuses.

A six-team western arm would create more intra-regional conference games, thereby reducing the need to travel to Big Ten territory.

And the reverse is also true. Any increase in games played within the West Coast pod would limit the number of cross-country trips for the Midwestern schools.

For athletes in the Olympic sports, the only thing that makes less sense than USC and UCLA being in the Big Ten alone is USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington being in the Big Ten without Stanford and Cal.

Is it possible that the Big Ten is thinking it eventually would want Cal and Stanford? And the conference is forced to decide to grab them before they jump to the ACC? — @bentMV

Wilner: We can only speculate about the long game. Could the Big Ten have eyes on the Bay Area schools for its next contract cycle, in 2030? Perhaps.

But Fox could very well focus on expanding into the southeast to acquire college football properties in Florida.

The Hotline believes Stanford and Cal have a better chance of gaining entry into the Big Ten now if they have leverage, in the form of standing invitations to the ACC.

Fox came up with the cash for Oregon and UW only when they had a contract offer from the Pac-12.

Perhaps it would do the same if the Bears and Cardinal were on the brink of entering the ACC.

They're close. Four schools reportedly oppose invitations: Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and N.C. State. If just one relents, the Bay Area schools are in. But that foursome will be a difficult bloc to break.

If the Beavers, Cougars, Cal and Stanford choose to remain in the Pac-12 and rebuild it, what’s the likelihood they could strike a media deal that would be adequate financially? — Dennis S.

Depends on how you define adequate.

The Hotline teamed up with an expert in sports media valuations to determine a reasonable revenue range for any reconstructed Pac-12 featuring teams from the Mountain West and American conferences.