The postseason has not been a happy place for the Pac-12 in recent years.

The conference hasn’t reached the College Football Playoff since the 2016 season (Washington), hasn’t won a New Year’s Six game since the 2019 season (Oregon) and frequently struggles to fill its allotment of bids.

Will the final year of Pac-12 football as we know it produce enough bowl-eligible teams to match the seven available slots? Will two teams participate in the New Year’s Six games? Will the playoff drought finally end?

Presenting our fearless bowl projections.

Rose Bowl/College Football Playoff | Jan. 1

Team: Washington (vs. semifinalist)

Comment: No two-loss team has been invited to the CFP, and the Huskies won’t be the first. That said, no Pac-12 team has gone undefeated in the regular season during the playoff era; the Huskies won’t be the first to do that, either. So, the path to glory likely means navigating a difficult schedule with only one stumble. We expect a victory at Michigan State to propel Michael Penix and Co. into playoff contention. Finish 12-1 in this conference, and a No. 2 or 3 seed awaits.

Fiesta Bowl/New Year’s Six | Jan. 1

Team: USC (vs. at-large)