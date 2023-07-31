Less than three years since Arizona football coach Jedd Fisch's stressed during an introductory Zoom call that the Wildcats would "have to win the state of Arizona" on the recruiting trail, his next recruiting class is now headlined by the top defensive and offensive players in the state.

Four-star quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is the latter half of that combo, committing to Arizona Monday morning, following his official visit to the UA campus over the weekend.

Williams joins Salpointe Catholic High School star Elijah Rushing, a five-star prospect rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 1 edge rusher in the nation for 2024, as the top offensive and defensive players committed to the Wildcats.

In his announcement video posted on Williams' Twitter account, the quarterback, surrounded by family members, unofficially committed to the UA in a home video in 2016.

"I would like to thank all of the colleges for having interest in me, but without further ado, I'll be taking my talents to the University of Arizona," the 10-year-old Williams said then.

Williams, a 5-11, 180-pound senior at in-state powerhouse Chandler Basha, is rated by 247Sports as the third-best prospect from Arizona and the 17th-best quarterback nationally for the ’24 recruiting cycle; Rivals.com lists him as a four-star quarterback.

In three seasons at Basha High School, Williams has passed for 6,785 yards, 59 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 1,647 yards and 22 scores. Williams and Basha routed Rushing and the Lancers 46-14 in Tucson last season, with Williams completing 16 of 23 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns, along with 66 rushing yards on seven carries.

From the moment Fisch was introduced as Arizona's head coach on Dec. 23, 2020, he stressed the Wildcats need to keep a greater number of in-state recruits closer to home.

Speaking that day on a Zoom call from inside the New England Patriots' offices, Fisch said: "We can’t have 57, or whatever it is, Division I players in the state of Arizona, and 52 of them are leaving the state. We should be able to battle for some of those guys.”

Since Fisch was hired, the Wildcats have landed players from high-profile programs in Arizona, including Salpointe and Chandler Hamilton, along with Los Angeles-area juggernauts from the Trinity League, such as Mater Dei, Servite and St. John Bosco.

"We go to programs that win games," Fisch said at Pac-12 Media Day earlier this month. "I want to bring in as many winners into our locker room as possible. If you could see some of the high school programs that we've recruited from recently, they've all been ones that have won state championships, all been ones that have competed at the highest level, that know what it takes to win games, work hard. I want those kids coming into our program."

Williams committed to Ole Miss in December but decommitted earlier this month, weeks after 2025 five-star quarterback Austin Simmons reclassified an unprecedented two classes to join the Rebels this season. Williams garnered attention from UCLA and Michigan State, among others.

The Bryce Young-esque Williams is the third scholarship quarterback to pledge to Arizona since Fisch was hired, along with Noah Fifita (class of 2022) and Brayden Dorman (’23) — four including former transfer Jayden de Laura. The Fisch regime's philosophy is to sign one quarterback for every recruiting class.

Last month, Williams participated in the Elite 11 quarterback camp and finished the event rated by Rivals.com as the No. 15 quarterback nationally. Despite his "small stature," Rivals said the Arizona commit "quickly changed the conversation to praise for his quick release and consistency in the more difficult scenarios. Few move with the fluidity he does at the position, allowing for a strong showing regardless of ask from the coaching staff."

The addition of Williams puts Arizona's 19-player class at seven in-state commits. Besides Williams and Rushing, the Wildcats also have commitments from edge rusher Keona Wilhite (Salpointe), wide receiver Brandon Phelps (Gilbert American Leadership Academy), offensive tackle Matthew Lado (Glendale Apollo), running back Adam Mohamed (Apollo) and guard Michael Watkins (Apollo).

On the first day coaches were able to contact 2024 recruits, all of Arizona's on-field coaches set the tone for their quest of top in-state talent by attending a morning weightlifting session at Salpointe.

“That very first day in January, when coaches were allowed to get on the road and get on high school campuses, the entire (UA) coaching staff showed up at 6 a.m. — every single coach,” Salpointe coach Eric Rogers said. “That left a lasting impression, there’s no doubt about it. That was special, and it meant a lot to our football program and kids. That kick-started everything. It’s been a constant open relationship since then.”

Rushing said “it was great for us to see our hometown college coming out to support."

"They want to see us and want us to succeed," Rushing said. "That was something that was good for us relationship-wise, building that bond.”

At Pac-12 Media Day, Fisch said the Wildcats have "had over the last two years two of the best recruiting classes Arizona has ever had." Arizona's 2022 recruiting class finished 22nd overall in 247Sports.com's rankings; in ’23, the Wildcats finished 40th. With the addition of Williams, 247Sports.com ranks Arizona No. 33 nation — fourth in the Pac-12 behind Oregon, USC and Stanford.

"My expectation is that we finish even higher this year," Fisch said.

This time, Arizona didn't have to look far for its top prospects — a manifestation of Fisch's promise.

"Our goal is to keep kids in Arizona at home. Our goal is to keep kids from Tucson at home," Fisch said at Pac-12 Media Day.

"We're working very hard to achieve that goal."