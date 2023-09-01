Here's a look at Saturday's lineups and key matchups — and a prediction from Star reporter Justin Spears.

Northern Arizona (0-0) at Arizona (0-0)

Kickoff: 7 P.M.

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM, 1490-AM

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

2022 record: 3-8, 2-6 Big Sky

WHEN NAU IS ON OFFENSE:

[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]

WR 3 Jamal Glaspie 6-1 185 R-Sr.

TE 85 Marcus Phillips Jr. 6-2 235 Sr.

LT 66 Andrew Mason 6-5 275 R-So.

LG 56 Blake Gamez 6-1 280 R-So.

C 62 Jonny Bottorff 6-3 295 R-Jr.

RG 67 Michael Flood 6-6 275 R-So.

RT 71 Jack Forsyth 6-6 265 Jr.

WR 6 Coleman Owen 5-11 175 R-Jr.

WR 10 Hendrix Johnson 6-1 200 Sr.

QB 2 Kai Millner 6-2 215 R-So.

RB 8 Draycen Hall 5-8 190 Jr.

WHEN NAU IS ON DEFENSE:

[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]

DE 97 Daniel Robledo 6-3 280 R-Sr.

DT 90 Mark Ho Ching 6-3 290 Sr.

DT 6 Nehemiah Magalei 6-1 309 So.

DE 36 Eloi Kwete 6-1 250 Sr.

OLB 10 Jhasi Wilson 6-1 235 Jr.

ILB 11 Zion Magaeli 6-2 230 R-So.

OLB 12 Jeff Widener 6-2 210 R-Jr.

CB 1 George Steele 5-10 180 R-Sr.

CB 26 Colby Humphrey 6-1 180 Jr.

S 0 Shawn Dourseai 5-11 185 R-Sr.

S 2 Kamdan Hightower 6-2 190 R-So.

Arizona Wildcats

2022 record: 5-7, 3-6 Pac-12

WHEN ARIZONA IS ON OFFENSE:

[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]

XWR 4 Tetairoa McMillan 6-5 210 So.

FWR 2 Jacob Cowing 5-11 175 Sr.

LT 77 Jordan Morgan 6-5 325 Sr.

LG 72 Wendell Moe 6-2 340 R-Fr.

C 75 Josh Baker 6-3 305 Jr.

RG 79 Raymond Pulido 6-6 335 Fr.

RT 71 Jonah Savaiinaea 6-5 330 So.

TE 84 Tanner McLachlan 6-5 245 R-Sr.

ZWR 5 Montana Lemonious-Craig 6-2 200 Jr.

QB 7 Jayden de Laura 6-0 205 Jr.

RB 6 Michael Wiley 6-0 215 Sr.

WHEN ARIZONA IS ON DEFENSE:

[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]

KAT 90 Isaiah Ward 6-5 225 R-Fr.

DT 92 Tyler Manoa 6-5 315 Sr.

NT 45 Bill Norton 6-6 325 Sr.

DE 11 Taylor Upshaw 6-5 270 Grad.

WLB 59 Jacob Manu 5-11 225 So.

MLB 15 Daniel Heimuli 6-0 230 Jr.

STAR 2 Treydan Stukes 6-2 195 Jr.

CB 7 Ephesians Prysock 6-4 190 So.

CB 3 Dylan Wyatt 6-1 190 R-Sr.

BS 43 Dalton Johnson 5-11 200 R-So.

FS 9 Gunner Maldonado 6-0 195 Jr.

Head to Head

97 Daniel Robledo vs. 77 Jordan Morgan

After a standout career at Cholla High School, Robledo went to East Los Angeles College before signing with Missouri as the top-rated junior-college defensive lineman in December of 2020; he picked the Tigers over the hometown Wildcats, UCLA, Boise State and Washington State, among others.

Saturday will mark 294 days since Morgan suffered a season-ending ACL injury at UCLA, pausing the Marana native's NFL Draft preparation and returning the potential first-rounder to the UA. Morgan missed the Wildcats' spring practices and slowly ramped up his participation during training camp. Morgan is "good to go" for Saturday and won't be limited.

10 Hendrix Johnson vs. 9 Gunner Maldonado

In NAU's win over the Wildcats two years ago, Johnson caught the go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter; the nine-yard score was his only reception of the night. The fifth-year senior has 2,042 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns over his career at NAU.

Between the end of the season and training camp for this season, Maldonado "took a big jump" at free safety, according to Fisch. Maldonado, who is the only defensive starter from the loss to NAU in '21, and Dalton Johnson edged out Isaiah Taylor, Genesis Smith and DJ Warnell for the starting safety spots.

The matchup

When Northern Arizona has the ball …

Whomever starts at quarterback for the Lumberjacks, between Kai Millner or Angel Flores, the Wildcats will face a former in-state star. Millner, a former Gilbert Higley star, signed with Cal in 2021. In two appearances for the Golden Bears last season, Millner completed 9 of 15 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. If it's the dual-threat Flores — who recorded 7,957 passing yards, 3,583 rushing yards rushing and 122 all-purpose touchdowns at Casa Grande — the Wildcats have to apply pressure and keep him in the pocket.

When Arizona has the ball …

Run. The. Ball. Arizona returns most of its playmakers that elevated the Wildcats offense to the sixth-best passing unit in college football, but the UA has all of its running backs, including Territorial Cup MVP Michael Wiley, back in the shuffle. Arizona only had 106 rushing yards as a team against the Lumberjacks in '21, meanwhile NAU's Kevin Daniels had 127 yards by himself. In Arizona's win over NAU in 2019, the Wildcats had 431 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Behind Arizona's stout offensive line, the Wildcats should have no problem averaging at least 3 ½ yards and a cloud of dust.

Prediction: Arizona 45, Northern Arizona 14