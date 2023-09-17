After Saturday’s 31-10 Arizona win over UTEP in Tucson, the UTEP traveling contingent loaded up the program’s 18-wheel equipment truck, the Miners themselves jumped on some charter buses, and the caravan left Arizona Stadium close to 12:30 a.m. with a 4 1/2 hour drive east on I-10 ahead of them back to El Paso.

The UA is one of the closer geographic rivals to UTEP’s campus; yet while the Miners’ roster includes eight players hailing from the state of Arizona, none are from Tucson itself.

But that doesn’t mean they came to town without any UA connections.

UTEP head coach Dana Dimel, now in his sixth year leading the Miners, spent three seasons as an assistant coach under former UA boss Mike Stoops. He was Arizona’s tight ends coach in 2006 and 2007, and then added running backs to his portfolio in 2008. After that he spent nearly a decade as Kansas State’s offensive coordinator before taking over at UTEP.

In Tucson, Dimel was part of a staff that ultimately turned Arizona from a 3-8 team in Stoops first season to an 8-5, Las Vegas Bowl-winning program in 2008.

“Great memories. We were able to come here and be a part of Mike getting the thing flipped,” Dimel said Saturday of his time in Tucson. “It’s one of my favorite places to live. I love Tucson — such a wonderful, wonderful city.”

Dimel, in a manner of speaking, brought something from his Tucson days back with him to the Old Pueblo Saturday night: his offensive coordinator, Scotty Ohara, who also handles the Miners quarterbacks and wide receivers as part of his duties.

Ohara, a San Jose, California, native who graduated from Arizona in 2008 with a degree in molecular and cellular biology, started at the UA as a student equipment manager before moving up the ranks into a volunteer coaching role in 2007-08. That’s how he met Dimel, who he’s coached with off-and-on ever since, including at Kansas State before the last six seasons at UTEP.

“It’s kind of surreal a little bit. It’s funny — I didn’t really thing about it until we got to this week,” Ohara said of his own return to Tucson this weekend.

The last time he was in town more than a decade ago, he and his wife were driving through, heading east from California. Their only stop in Tucson: “We went and at ate Bison Witches.” on Fourth Avenue.

“I was like, ‘Oh, it’s still there.”

Ohara did play one season of college football on the defensive side of the ball for NCAA Division III Chapman University out of Orange, California. When he came to the UA, he said he tried to walk on for the Wildcats, but that wasn’t in the cards. So he got involved whatever way he could.

Ohara said the last time he was the locker room the Miners used Saturday night in Arizona Stadium, it was the Wildcats’ home locker room in 2008. The Wildcats moved into their current locker room in the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility at the stadium’s north end zone in 2013, meaning their old locker room, in the northwest corner of the stadium, became the visitor’s space — hence UTEP making it their Tucson home for a few hours Saturday night.

“I was just telling one of my guys,” Ohara said, “the last time I was in this locker room I was putting a helmet in there, you know, pregame to set up for the game.