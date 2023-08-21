Former University of Arizona All-American Tedy Bruschi will be the keynote speaker at the kickoff luncheon for the 2023 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

The luncheon is slated for 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, at Tucson Convention Center. Individual tickets are $85, and tables of 10 are $800.

The Arizona Bowl is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, at Arizona Stadium. All net proceeds from the game are donated to charitable organizations.

Bruschi starred for the Wildcats from 1992-95. He was named Pac-10 Defensive Player of the year in 1995, was a three-time first-team all-conference selection and was a two-time consensus All-American.

Bruschi played 13 seasons in the NFL, all with the New England Patriots, and was a member of three Super Bowl-winning squads.

Bruschi has been an NFL analyst for ESPN since 2009, shortly after he announced his retirement from playing.

In February 2021, Bruschi became a member of Jedd Fisch’s staff at Arizona, serving as senior advisor to the head coach.