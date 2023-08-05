The first football commit for Arizona since announcing its decision to move to the Big 12 was formerly committed to a future conference opponent.

Three-star 2024 athlete Chance Harrison, who is expected to play defensive back in college, committed to the Wildcats on Saturday; he decommitted from BYU in June.

The 6-1, 185-pound Harrison also held offers from Washington State, Colorado, State, San Diego State, Boston College and San Jose State, among others.

As a two-way star at Rio Mesa High School in Oxnard, California, Harrison recorded 1,261 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons at wide receiver, and 96 tackles and eight interceptions as a defensive back.