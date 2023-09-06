Arizona's 2024 recruiting class picked up a late-night commitment from three-star Bay Area outside linebacker Sosefo Akuila on Wednesday.

The 6-3, 227-pound Akuila selected the Wildcats over Washington State, BYU, Cal and Nevada. Akuila, a senior at Tennyson High School in Hayward, California, is rated by 247Sports.com as the 74th-best athlete in California. Akuila visited the UA in June.

Rivals lists Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen and defensive line coach Jason Kaufusi as Akuila's primary recruiters, so it's likely he will sign to the UA as an edge rusher.