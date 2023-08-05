Arizona is leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12. So now what?
And what went wrong for the "Conference of Champions?"
The Star's Justin Spears and Michael Lev discuss the Wildcats' athletic future on the latest episode (Aug 4, 2023) of The Wildcast podcast.
Michael Lev: Pac-12 incompetence left Arizona little choice but to join the Big 12; it's a promising day for the Wildcats, a sad one for the league they're leaving behind.
