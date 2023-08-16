Tucson native Delaney Schnell, a National Championship diver at the University of Arizona following her standout high school career at Tucson High, was announced Wednesday as the Pac-12's "Woman of the Year" for the 2022-23 athletic season.

By earning the nod, which honors graduating college athletes for their combined academic achievement, athletic success, community service and leadership, Schnell is in the running for the NCAA's Woman of the Year award, which will be announced in Phoenix in January. Throughout its history across all sports, Schnell becomes the seventh Wildcat to earn the conference's honor — most among all Pac-12 schools — with six of those coming from the swim and dive program.

Three prior Wildcats — swimmers Justine Schluntz (2010), Lacey Nymeyer (2009) and Whitney Myers (2007) have been named the NCAA's Woman of the Year.

Schnell competed in five seasons over six years as a Wildcat, capping her UA run with the one result that seemed to have eluded her during her collegiate career: a national title. She won the NCAA's platform dive competition this past spring to go along with six Pac-12 individual crowns, three conference Diver of the Year awards, an Olympic silver medal and three FINA World Championship medals.

In all at the UA, Schnell earned 12 All-America selections while setting program records in all three NCAA women's diving events.

Schnell was also a two-time CSC/CoSIDA Academic All-American and also the recipient of the 2023 Pac-12 Women's Swimming & Diving Scholar Athlete of the Year Award.

Her undergraduate degree in psychological sciences came by way of a 3.815 GPA, while she earned a 4.0 as a grad student working toward a master's degree in clinical speech and pathology.