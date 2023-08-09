Laura Ianello has long thought of coaching women’s golf at Arizona as living her “dream.”

With a national championship to her credit as a UA player, and another as head coach, it’s easy to see why.

So the school announcing last month that Ianello’s contract had been extended through 2028 doesn’t surprise either.

But part of living that dream, as she puts it, includes helping others find their own dream scenario. That’s why when she recently went looking for her next assistant coach, she wasn’t necessarily eying someone who’s going to stick around Tucson for the next 10 or 15 years.

Ianello wanted to hire someone who was ambitious and who would use this role as a stepping-stone to something bigger — like being a head coach at a Power 5 school. Case in point: two other Pac-12 women’s golf head coaches, USC’s Justin Silverstein and Oregon’s Derek Radley, previously served as assistant coaches under Ianello in Tucson.

Perhaps that next Power 5 head coach: Braden Ash, hired last month as the Wildcats’ newest assistant coach.

“As I’ve gotten older, something that really, really excites me, is helping others to live their dream,” Ianello said. “When I get to see people reaching their goals and getting to experience what they want it gives me absolute pure joy.

“I look at someone like Braden, and he’s going to be amazing. He’s great. He’s already had major success.”

Ash, a former player on the men’s team at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon, joined Ianello’s staff as an assistant coach last month — just a few seasons after he graduated from college himself.

If his trajectory seems fast, it is. He joined Pacific’s men’s and women’s staff as an assistant in 2020 and took the helm of the Division III programs in 2021 as one of the youngest head coaches (23) in NCAA history.

Ash even had a side gig as the interim sports information director this last spring.

This work ethic is one of the qualities that Ianello was attracted to. But there was something else she noticed right off the bat.

“The first interaction we had was a Zoom call and it was just easy,” Ianello said. “It was fluid. He has the coaching experience that he can bring to my program because I am always wanting to continue to learn how other people do (it) and what other programs are like. The fact that he had the coaching experience also to jump in headfirst right into the recruiting scheme was really, really appealing to me.

“When you’re looking for a new assistant coach it’s the energy of a person — the vibe. (With) Braden, I felt like it was meant to be.”

In only a few years at Pacific, he helped the women’s program grow significantly. The Boxers improved 50 spots in the D-III national rankings last season.

Ash said the UA role appeared at the perfect time. He said that while he didn’t necessarily want to leave his athletes behind, he was ready to move on from coaching at a smaller school and take the next step.

It was Ash’s mentor and former coach, Richard Warren, who gave him the nudge to apply for the Arizona assistant job, just as he had done a few years earlier in driving Ash to succeed him at Pacific. After his in-person interview he went back home to University Place — right outside of Tacoma, Washington.

“(Laura) called me and offered me the job (when we were) on the way to our family pictures,” Ash said. “That was huge. That was like a big like, ‘Phew, these pictures are going to go really well. I’m going to have a big smile because this is a dream job that I get the opportunity to go do.’”

Ash’s “where I wanted to be” moment with the UA may just have come five years earlier, even if he didn’t know it.

He had just finished his sophomore season at Pacific, but remembers watching former Arizona standout Haley Moore sink the 2018 National Championship-winning putt on TV; he had goosebumps just like so many others.

Fast forward back to the present, and nine days after that family picture session, he arrived in Tucson.

“Immediately seeing Laura, seeing her energy and how much she devotes to this Arizona golf program, I was like ‘this is somebody that I see myself not only developing with, but seeing myself being successful with,’” he added. “She’s going to push me to be better every single day.”

It didn’t take long for Ash to find a few favorite restaurants in the Old Pueblo, either; El Sur and Rocco’s Little Chicago stuck out. He’s also already experienced monsoon weather systems, and 115 degree temps

And he loves it; well, he loves seeing the sun. Growing up in the Pacific Northwest, he didn’t see much of it.

Ianello sees plenty more sunshine ahead for her program, too, with Ash on board.

“What really excites me is to do something great here together,” she said, of not only what Ash brings to the Wildcats, but what he can gain from the role in building the next stop in his career one day. “That way he can go live his dream, because I am living my dream right now. I’m living the life. I love what I do.

“Braden with his youth, his energy and his expertise in golf, it’s going to be tremendous,” she said.

Chip shots

Ianello shared an update on the UA’s new men’s and women’s golf facilities. The remodel of Tucson Country Club’s course will be done in December, while the clubhouse is expected to be finished in April. And the practice facility is completed.

Julia Misemer qualified for the U.S. Women’s Amateur, which started Monday and runs through Wednesday at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles. Her appearance follows up last year’s finish in the Final 32. She also played in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach earlier this summer, qualifying as an amateur. She missed the cut.

Gile Bite Starkute played in the British Women’s Amateur in June, finishing in the Top 16. She is taking some down time before going to the LPGA Qualifying School in September. Starkute had some tendinitis in her right arm and had a cortisone injection earlier in the summer.