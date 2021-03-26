Pima College's Chloe Kunnemann rediscovered soccer after loss of sister

By 2019 Kunnemann couldn’t stay away any longer. She talked to one of her former coaches during an FC Tucson game, and mentioned that she missed playing soccer. Her coach pushed her to contact Pima College.

Kunnemann got in touch with Aztecs coach Kendra Veliz, and by the start of the 2019 season, she was back on the pitch.

“It was hard coming back. I gained a lot of weight because of everything going on; that was kind of my coping mechanism,” Kunnemann said.

Kunnemann had also undergone some mental changes in her two years away.

“There’s a whole persona you take on with being an athlete. I lost my identify for a bit,” Kunnemann said. “It was hard, but good for me. I was able to get back into who I am as a person and really take care of myself.”

Veliz said that while Kunnemann struggled a bit at first , she never quit. She spent the 2019-20 season as the Aztecs’ backup goalie, got a boost in confidence after getting some playing time, and helped secure shutout victories in four of her five appearances.

But Veliz said the real boost came during the offseason.