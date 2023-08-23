Arizona soccer progressed last season but ended it in heartbreak.

The Wildcats lost 3-2 at ASU, seeing not only their NCAA tournament bubble burst but also an end to their streak of seven wins in a row over the Sun Devils.

“I just think the loss against ASU really just made us want to come out this season and just fight and prove ourselves, because that was a really hard loss,” UA sophomore midfielder Sami Baytosh said.

After going 8-7-3, 5-5-1 in the Pac-12 last year and improving from 5-13 and 2-9 in 2021, third year head coach Becca Moros said her team hopes to make a statement in its last season in the Conference of Champions.

“I think this season always meant a lot for us because of the way we’ve been growing,” Moros said. “The sting of not making the tournament last year, being one result out of third place, I think we have a lot to prove this season.

"It being our last chance to kinda prove it against these specific schools is definitely significant for me and I think for all the players," she added. "A lot of them grew up watching Pac-12 and going to some of these games live as kids.”

Senior forward Nicole Dallin, who scored Arizona's lone goal 10 minutes in to the Wildcats' season-opening 2-1 loss at Iowa State last week, said the program has grown so much since she first got to Tucson.

“I think that the soccer is night and day difference I mean every day we come out here to get better and know that we are based on where we were at my freshman year,” Dallin said. “Obviously the coaching changed, switches things up, but I think that we’re so much better.”

Arizona's home schedule opens Thursday when the Wildcats host GCU (1-1) at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats last reached the NCAA tournament in 2019.

“I think we’re all thirsty for that playoff spot,” Dallin said. “That’s definitely been a locker room conversation but I think every day we come out here and we’re looking to compete with each other and push each other, so motivation is high, we’re very excited for how this season’s gonna go.”

Arizona was selected sixth in the Pac-12 Preseason Coaches Poll. The sixth place projection was UA’s best since 2020 when the Wildcats were also tabbed to end up sixth.

"I think it’s a credit to the program that people that are competing against us are recognizing how much progress we’ve made,” Moros said. “We expect to finish higher than that — I’m sure every coach in the conference does. So we’d all be in top five if it was up to us and we have our biases but it i our expectation to finish in the top three in the conference.”

Moros said it’s definitely an exciting year for the Wildcats. UA returns 23 players, including starting goalkeeper Hope Hisey and defender Mariah Dunn, who are exercising their extra year of eligibility as a result of COVID-19.

“This is our first year with sort of a veteran team,” Moros said. “It’s the first year we’ve had significant upperclassmen, great, great leaders and people who have played a ton of minutes.

“And so, I think that that puts extra confidence in the younger players when you have people like that around you, people that can solve problems quickly and in maybe a tricky moment on the field, so you’re not straining for longer stretches trying to figure it out and kind of losing momentum.”

Hisey, who played in high school locally at Canyon del Oro, is UA’s first All-Pac-12 honoree since 2018. The third team All-Pac-12 pick has 293 saves in her career, fifth in program history.

UA also returns Baytosh, who made the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team last year and had eight points, third most on the team. She scored in Arizona's friendly at Pepperdine in early August.

Baytosh said she’s a lot more confident this season.

Moros said Baytosh had a great freshman year even though it took the team about half the season to find the best role for her.

“She’s like an old shoe already. It’s like she’s just comfortable. She’s a soccer head, Her skills are among the best,” Moros said. “She’s a great teammate and produces for other people as much as she produces for herself, she’s very opportunistic and a quick thinker and those are things that I think were always there and have just become bigger and better parts of her game with the experience that she’s had.”

Corner kicks

• UA will have a table set up to make friendship bracelets before Thursday's GCU game with red, white, blue and soccer ball beads.