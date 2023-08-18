Former UA women’s soccer player Twila Kilgore will serve as interim coach of the U.S. women’s national soccer team following the resignation of coach Vlatko Andonovski, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Thursday.

Kilgore, the first American-born woman to earn U.S. Soccer’s top-level Pro License, was an assistant under Andonovski for 1½ years and will lead the team while a search for a permanent coach is conducted.

Andonovski’s resignation comes less than two weeks after the United States was knocked out of the Women’s World Cup earlier than ever before.

Kilgore, who previously served as an assistant coach with the Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League and worked with numerous U.S. youth women’s national teams, played collegiately for Arizona from 1998-2001, starting 72 career matches (sixth-highest in program history), while being named the Wildcats’ Rookie of the Year after scoring four goals in her freshman campaign of 1998.

Kilgore has also spent 15 years coaching collegiately as an assistant coach at Pepperdine before becoming the head coach at UC-Davis.