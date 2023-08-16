Arizona doesn’t formally join the Big 12 until next summer, but UA soccer is getting a sneak preview with five games against future Big 12 foes this season.

The Wildcats play at Iowa State on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the first official athletic event of the UA’s 2023-24 school year.

Then on Sept. 7 they host potential Big 12 rival Texas Tech.

“We’re just starting early in soccer, because we’ve been playing Texas Tech and Iowa State,” UA head coach Becca Moros said with a laugh. “I think there are new rivalries that are gonna be born and we’re gonna see them a lot more than we would have expected.

"I think (playing Iowa State) does carry a little more weight in that sense as we look to the future and are excited about new beginnings.”

UA senior forward Nicole Dallin said she grew a sense of competitiveness from the Pac-12.

“We’re excited to go out with a bang,” said, Dallin who is a senior but has another year of eligibility next season as part of the NCAA's COVID-19 response. "I think our focus is just getting better every day.

“It's just motivation surrounding that. We know it’s not gonna be easy no matter what league we’re in.”

Last August the Wildcats beat Iowa State 2-1 at home and Texas Tech 1-0 on the road, which was the first time in program history UA opened a season with back-to-back wins over Power 5 conference opponents.

The Big 12 wins almost got the Wildcats to their first NCAA tournament since 2019; they reached the second round that season.

"(Those wins) were really big especially because that’s when we were still kinda up and down throughout the nonconference play, so making sure that we had some (positive) results,” the third year head coach said, noting that "had we dropped any of those earlier games," Arizona likely wouldn't have even been an NCAA tournament bubble team last year.

“That was really the only reason we had a chance of bumping into the tournament and we were probably one of the first teams left out, unfortunately," she said. "But our end of the year finish made us feel like we had a really chance of being one of the last teams included in the tournament.

The United Soccer Coaches Preseason Top 25 features three Pac-12 teams, led by No. 1 UCLA. The Big 12 has four ranked sides, led by No. 9 TCU.

“The Big 12 has some very strong teams. The Pac-12 in women’s soccer has just always been really at the top of the country,” said Moros, who played at Duke. We have a lot of national championships and teams that do really well in the postseason so I think it’s always been seen as a special conference in soccer, in women’s soccer. But I think the Big 12 is extremely strong, very competitive, well-resourced and has really strong recruiting ties in big parts of the country for women’s soccer.”

Moros said they will “obviously” continue to recruit the West Coast but they also want to continue recruiting Texas. Four Wildcats hail from the Lone Star State.

The Wildcats play their last' conference game against a California opponent on Oct. 22 when they host USC. They close out the season with the other so-called "Four Corners" schools, playing at Colorado and Utah and then hosting ASU before heading to the Big 12 alongside those three.

Dallin said they weren’t anxious when the Wildcats’ conference place seemed to change daily earlier in the summer.

“I don’t think that there was a huge like uproar about it, I think that we were all just thinking ‘we’re still gonna be our team, we’re still gonna give our best efforts no matter who we’re playing,’” Dallin said.

The Big 12 stretches across three time zones (and once UA and ASU join, that effectively becomes four since the state of Arizona doesn't observe Daylight Savings time).

Dallin said they’re ready to play wherever.

“We’re excited for the travel and to the get to experience new states,” sophomore midfielder Sami Baytosh said.

Dallin, who is from Menifee, Calif., isn’t necessarily sad to potentially play fewer games in California.

“I don’t think sadness is the word to say, I think we’re just ready to see what other competition is out there,” she said.

Corner kicks

• UA is 2-1 all-time against Iowa State and 4-1-4 all-time against Texas Tech.

• On Monday the Pac-12 coaches predicted Arizona will finish sixth in the preseason poll, their highest ranking since 2002.

The Big 12’s coaches picked Iowa State to finished 14th (out of 14).

• A livestream of Thursday's game is available via ESPN+. One of the sticking points of the UA's overall move to the Big 12, per school President Robert C. Robbins, was tied to the conference's media rights deal. Arizona fans can get a taste of what's likely to come now via the ESPN+ stream. Taking the Big 12's current media into account, come Fall 2024, it's likely more UA sports that are usually available now via Pac-12 Networks or the Pac-12's livestream platforms — generally those that aren't football or basketball, or a smattering of other games — will be available via the subscription-based ESPN+ platform.