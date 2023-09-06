Arizona soccer senior forward Nicole Dallin had a solid 2022. She lead the Wildcats in goals, and tied for the team lead in points.

Yet by her current standards, that was actually a slow year.

Dallin has scored a goal in all five of Arizona’s (2-1-2) matches so far in 2023, already equally her goal scoring output of last season. Her team-high 10 points in 2023 is also tied with her 2022 full-season number. Arizona still has 14 games left on its 2023, schedule, including Thursday at 7 p.m. against unbeaten Texas Tech (5-0-1) at home to open up play in the Arizona Classic, before the Wildcats face Utah State Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

ASU is also in Tucson to participate in the event, just as Arizona was in Tempe last week. But the rivals won't face each other again; their lone matchup on the schedule is the regular season finale for both teams on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. in Tucson.

Dallin said she tries to not think about the streak during the games but so far that's been as inevitable as her scoring every time out so far.

"I try to keep it out of my head. I try to go into every game without putting pressure on myself,” Dallin said. “It’s obviously lingering in the back of my head but I try to just make sure the team is scoring even if that means I’m not scoring, putting the team in a position to score a goal is the best thing for me.”

She’s only one of four NCAA Division I players with a goal in each of her team's games. Dallin has scored her five goals with 12 shots, 10 shots on goal.

“I think attacking is emotional,” UA head coach Becca Moros said. “You get the momentum and you start to score a lot of goals and you feel good.

"Then you could be playing great and nothing drops and you start to feel a little vulnerable as a forward," Moros added. "But I think having the ability to score in every game, no matter how we’re playing and how well the game is going for us, is a really good sign for her and I’m sure she draws a lot of confidence from it, and I know the team draws a lot of confidence knowing that any game she could open up and change the score line for us.”

With Moros and her coaching staff beginning their third season in Tucson, Dallin didn’t make a big change this past offseason.

“I wouldn’t say I changed anything,” Dallin said. “I think I’ve just been growing as a player with our coaching staff that we have now, they’ve helped me develop my ability to score."

Dallin didn’t play her freshman season in 2020-21, then scored once her sophomore year. Last year, three of her five goals were game-winners.

Dallin can use a COVID-19 year to play next season.

The UA record for goals in a season is 19, set by Mallory Miller in 2005. If Dallin scores three more goals, she’ll move into the top 10 on the UA's single-season scoring list; Jazmin Ponce, Candice Wilks (twice) and Nikki Jones are tied for ninth with eight goals in a season.

“Nicki’s a classy, classy, classy soccer player. Her soccer IQ is high. Her strength on the ball is unbelievable,” Moros said. “She almost won the game for us on Sunday with an unbelievable turn in the box and just missed by a couple inches.

"So she really is a tremendous soccer player and we could see that from our very first intrasquad (game)," Moros added. "It’s been great to see her get that opportunity for her to work on her game, build herself back into form and to be able to play more and more and more.”

Dallin also praised UA’s medical staff. She had issues with tenderness in her knees since birth that slowed her down when she got to college.

“We have a great medical staff that helps me with rehab and getting strength in it to not even have to worry about it now,” Dallin said.

Corner kicks

• Arizona leads the all-time series against their future conference rival Texas Tech 4-2-3, including beating the Red Raiders last year in Lubbock, Texas, 1-0.

• Utah State senior midfielder Alex Day played in seven games for UA in 2020-21.