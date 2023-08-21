For Danny Martinez, it's like a homecoming of sorts.

On Monday afternoon, the Arizona softball program announced that Martinez had joined the program as the director of operations.

Martinez is a longtime employee of Arizona Athletics — spending a decade in the communications group as softball's sports information director and the last two in the digital marketing and social media department. Actually, his time in athletics goes back even further as he worked with the softball program as a student intern while an undergraduate.

Martinez also can be heard at Rita Hillenbrand Stadium as the PA announcer — a role he relishes and will continue to do.

"I have a great deal of passion for Arizona softball and cannot wait to be a part of the team once again," Martinez said in a press release.