Arizona volleyball head coach Charita Stubbs admitted that — maybe during the first match in her new role Friday morning — she might be a little bit nervous after taking over for a campus fixture, despite her extensive experience.

But she’s confident her second go round as a head coach will be successful.

This is the 1994 UA alumna’s 20th season as an Arizona coach, but her first at the head coach after longtime program leader Dave Rubio retired after 31 seasons in January.

The Wildcats open the season by hosting the Cactus Classic this weekend. UA starts with UC Davis at 10 a.m. Friday before taking on North Carolina in the night cap at 7 p.m.

“As a coach I’m pretty sure I’m going to be terrified on the first match, let’s just be honest,” Stubbs said. “I think I’ll be fine at 10 because not as many people come. But at 7 o’clock, I may be sweating — and I’m not a sweater.”

But she will have support sections of fans, like her sisters from Delta Sigma Theta or her son’s basketball team’s parents.

“So it’s going to be nice to be able to look in different little sections and see of people that are coming and that are supporting me as a person — not me as a coach," Stubbs said. "For me that’s more important."

Stubbs was an assistant with the Wildcats from 1997 to 2005 and then 2013 to 22. UA went 406-243, 213-186 in the Pac-10/12, during that span. She was associate head coach the last nine seasons.

UA senior defensive specialist Joy Galles said Stubbs is a mother figure to the Wildcats.

“I think having her previously as well made the transition (in head coaches) much more fluid,” Galles said.

Arizona went 16-15, 6-14 in the Pac-12 last year.

“I think everything is more fast paced," UA senior outside hitter Jaelyn Hodge said. "She’s not harder on us, but I think her demands for us are higher and she holds us to higher standard.

“She hates excuses, so it’s either you do or you don’t and I think I really like that a lot.”

Stubbs served as head coach at NC State from 2006 to 2009. Her teams posted an overall record of 22-111 and 4-80 in ACC play.

She said this time around she’s prepared. She's also ready to ask for help.

“When I applied for NC State, I applied because everyone told me I was ready to be a head coach,” Stubbs said. “I didn’t do it because I thought I wanted to be a head coach or even thought that I was ready for it.”

Stubbs' UA roster returns four starters. The Wildcats also added seven freshmen and three transfers, led by sophomore outside hitter Jordan Wilson and sophomore setter Kasen Rosenthal from UConn.

Wilson transferred from USC after one season. She was a part of the Pac-12's All-Freshman team and the No. 2 recruit of the class of 2022 according to PrepVolleyball.com. Wilson was the 2021 Arizona Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year while playing for Hamilton High School in Chandler.

“I wanted to come to Arizona to be closer to my family,” Wilson said. “I just wanted to make travel easier for my family. I also wanted to be able to visit them a lot because when I was back at SC everyone at SC was pretty much from California. So watching them be able to go home like every single weekend and I had to stay back and not be able to see my family.”

Digs

• Stubbs said the other USC transfer UA landed, graduate outside hitter Kalen Owes, decided to pursue medicine instead of playing volleyball this year. Owes is the daughter of former UA basketball player Raymond Owes and former UA volleyball player Laura Owes (Bartsch). Her aunt, Michelle Malis (Bartsch) also played volleyball at UA.

The Tucson native went to Phoenix Desert Vista and majored in biochemistry.

• Thanks to a campaign led by Stubbs, the Wildcats set a record for most season tickets sold.

“I think Rita is really well known around the community and a lot of people respect her,” Galles said. “And I think she’s doing a great job of advocating for us. She has a lot of belief in what we can do and I think she’s just letting everybody know — and people agree with her."

• Wilson said conference realignment, with Arizona shifting from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 in 2024, is exciting because the Wildcats get to play new teams.

“I think it’s best for us and that’s not a knock against the Pac-12 or saying the Big 12 is superior, it has nothing to do that,” Stubbs said. “I think the change is awesome, I think that new rivalries will be formed and we still get to play ASU, which I think is really crucial and impotent to us.

“I think that the travel is different but something that we can embrace and take advantage of.”