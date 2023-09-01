Welcome to "Lev it on the field" — the Star's new, unique look at Arizona’s upcoming football matchup and other happenings around the Pac-12 (and Big 12) through the eyes of UA beat reporter-turned-columnist Michael Lev. We hope you’ll enjoy it.

The summer of our discontent is almost over. College football returns to Tucson on Saturday night when Arizona hosts NAU. It’s the start of Year 3 under Jedd Fisch — or Year 2, depending on how you do the math.

Expectations are soaring as Fisch and his staff have revamped the roster, raised the talent level and improved the overall product. Are these Wildcats ready for prime time? Let’s dive in ...

Theme of the week: Progress

Arizona’s 2021 loss to NAU was an embarrassment and a reality check.

It was Fisch’s third game as head coach. The Wildcats played respectably in their opener vs. BYU. They regressed vs. San Diego State. They cratered vs. the Lumberjacks.

“I certainly realized what a rebuild it was going to be,” Fisch said this week. “We called it ‘Year Zero’ for a reason.”

“It really showed how far we had to go,” offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll added. “We weren’t really ready to win yet. We weren’t ready to be a good football team.”

The UA roster has undergone a dramatic transformation since then. The Wildcats improved by leaps and bounds last season. They’re poised to make a bowl game this year for the first time since 2017.

They’ll begin to show it by wiping out NAU.

Take that for data!

In the previous three meetings with NAU, Arizona rushed for 431, 506 and 499 net yards — an average of 478.7. The Wildcats rushed for only 106 net yards in the ’21 loss. No stat better illustrates the sorry state of the program at that time.

On paper, Arizona has its best offensive line in years. It’s time to prove it.

(Rincon) Market report

Going up: Depth charts

Media members love dissecting them. (Thanks for giving us the goods Thursday, Jedd!) Fans love debating them. Coaches hate having to release them. Why? Most are paranoid control freaks who think revealing the two-deep somehow will put them at a disadvantage or disrupt team chemistry. Yes, we’re talking about you, Nick Saban. We know the Week 1 depth chart isn’t the be-all, end-all. We know position battles are ongoing and never-ending. If you want to remind us of that fact, fine. But don’t treat us like we’re dumb. And don’t deprive your fans of an annual August appetizer.

Going down: ASU administration

Arizona State’s 11th-hour decision to self-impose a bowl ban stinks for this year’s Sun Devils. I get the argument from the ASU side — that the outcome of Tennessee’s somewhat similar infractions case wasn’t announced until mid-July and that the type of penalties UT received ($8 million fine, recruiting restrictions, scholarship losses) would have crippled Kenny Dillingham’s rebuilding efforts. What I don’t get is why ASU couldn’t have done this a year ago. Oh wait, I know: Because Ray Anderson wanted to protect his BFF, Herm Edwards. The result? An undeserved punishment for the current staff, which had nothing to do with the violations.

A question from my X

“Who are the three most indispensable Wildcats (in terms of injury/loss)? What would be U of A’s plan in the case of losing each one?” — @chrishalligan, via X/Twitter

I didn’t want to include Jayden de Laura in this list, because quarterback is always an obvious choice for “most indispensable,” but he has to make the cut. I really like Noah Fifita as a prospect. However, he’s largely unproven. You just don’t know what you’re going to get when a new QB has to play extensively.

My second selection is left tackle Jordan Morgan, who appears to have made a full recovery from the torn ACL he suffered last November. Carroll said redshirt sophomore Joe Borjon would step in if Morgan couldn’t go at any point. Borjon’s next Division I snap will be his first. If Borjon were to struggle during an extended Morgan absence (God forbid), might freshman Raymond Pulido get fast-tracked at his likely future position?

My third choice, cornerback Ephesians Prysock, might seem odd; the sophomore has started only three games and appeared in 10. But based on the eye test, the way the coaches talk about him and the way reps were distributed during camp, Prysock seems to have separated himself from Arizona’s other corners. Similarly built classmate Tacario Davis likely would step in. Depth at the position would become concerning.

Threads, Part 1

The new “Desert Fury” mural in the lobby of the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility features animated illustrations of UA football players wearing silver-tinged helmets. And I kinda love them. Combined with the Wildcats’ usual red, white and blue, the helmets give off a major “America’s Team” vibe. Maybe pair those with the new “Military Appreciation” uniforms Arizona teased earlier this summer?

Threads, Part 2

Remember when the Tennessee Titans revealed they’d be wearing Houston Oilers throwbacks and social media justifiably roasted them because the franchise abandoned Houston? Well, the University of Houston — one of Arizona’s future Big 12 foes — is making up for the Titans’ misdeed. The Cougars will don Oilers-inspired, Columbia blue uniforms for their Saturday opener vs. UTSA as part of a “Love You Houston” promotion. The uniform combo is absolutely gorgeous.

What he said ...

“We know what we’re going up against. This is a good football team. They’re going to bring their best out. They’ve got a lot to prove too.” — Carroll

... what he meant

“I have to say nice things about the Lumberjacks. Heck, they beat us last time. But there’s no way we’re losing this game. No. Freaking. Way.”

The other side

Via Eric Newman, Arizona Daily Sun:

There are few, if any, happier memories for the veterans on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks football team than the 2021 victory in Tucson over the Arizona Wildcats.

The Lumberjacks stunned the Wildcats, 21-19, in the midst of Arizona’s 20-game losing streak lasting over the course of two seasons.

“It’s probably No. 1. That’s one of my greatest achievements, probably one of our team’s greatest achievements,” said Lumberjacks receiver Hendrix Johnson, who caught a fourth-quarter touchdown to put his team ahead for good two years ago. “It was an amazing game and an amazing memory.”

Pick to click (aka #fadelev)

Coaches always say that a team makes its biggest jump between its first game and its second. Hawaii will be playing its second game when it hosts rebuilding Stanford on Friday night after losing — but easily covering — at Vanderbilt last week. And the Rainbow Warriors are getting three points? Sign me up.

One last thing

NAU’s coaches were a wee bit excited when the Lumberjacks pulled off their second all-time victory over Arizona and their first since 1932.

"We run this (bleeping) state!” they yelled as they exited the press box. “It's personal!”

The first part of that quote is utterly ridiculous and patently untrue.

The second part was one of many instances in which opponents misinterpreted one of Fisch’s first slogans.

“It’s personal” was about relationships within the program, nothing more.