Confident, cruising Cardinals face big test Thursday at home against Packers

"I love Thursday games, especially coming off wins like this."

What's working

Last week's trade for Zach Ertz looked like a genius move in the veteran tight end's first game with the Cardinals. The three-time Pro Bowler made a spectacular one-handed grab in the first quarter and scored on a 47-yard touchdown in the second half, which was the longest of his career.

Ertz not only fills a need for the Cardinals after Maxx Williams went down with a season-ending knee injury, but he's an improvement, particularly in the passing game.

What needs helps

QB Kyler Murray's magic feet haven't been quite as useful the past few games. The quarterback's ability to run and escape sacks in the pocket have produced awesome highlights in the past, but those are becoming few and far between. Defenders are starting to catch Murray and he took a bit of a pounding in the Texans game, going to the sideline medical tent twice.

While his feet haven't been quite as effective, his arm has been just fine. The MVP contender completed 20 of 28 passes for 261 yards, three touchdowns and an interception against the Texans.

Stock up